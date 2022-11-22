Julia Fox Says She Dated Kanye West To ‘Distract’ Him From Kim Kardashian

Julia Fox at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards in March.

Julia Fox certainly has her reasons.

The “Uncut Gems” actor had a lot to say when sharing why she decided to date Ye shortly after his split from ex-wife Kim Kardashian . Fox was with the artist formerly known as Kanye West for less than two months early this year.

Her decision to speak her mind was sparked by a comment that one TikTok follower left her: “I just wish you weren’t dating a famously violent misogynist and antisemite.”

In response, Fox posted a video to the social media platform explaining that she dated the rapper to “distract” him from Kardashian. Fox insisted that he was behaving “normal” when they first met.

“The only thing he had done was change the name in the song and said, like, ‘Come back to me, Kimberly,’” Fox said on TikTok. She was possibly referring to a December 2021 incident in which Ye changed the lyrics to his song “Runaway” at a Los Angeles show to say: “I need you to run right back, baby, more specifically, Kimberly.”

Fox and Ye in January.

Yet the earliest inklings of what would later turn into Ye’s full-on harassment of his ex didn’t deter Fox from getting involved with him. In fact, she said she decided to date Ye for Kardashian’s sake.

“But then I had this thought: I was like, ‘Oh, my God, maybe I can get him off of Kim’s case,” Fox said. “Maybe I can distract him, just get him to like me and I knew if anyone can do it, it’s me.’”

Fox said that when they first got together her plan worked, and “he wasn’t on any forms of social media” and “didn’t even talk about his relationship.”

Ye and Fox attend the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show in Paris.

Fox claims this only lasted for about a month, and “the moment he started tweeting” about his ex she was “out.”

“I wanted to help him,” she said. “I sounded almost as dumb as you guys, saying that I should’ve done something to stop him from saying — like, what? But anyway, I was delusional.”

She ended her TikTok by addressing the “antisemite” bit of her follower’s criticism.

“I don’t want to reduce his whole career to his really bad moments,” Fox said. “But that being said, I stand with the Jewish community. Period.”

Ye was locked out of Twitter in October after a string of antisemitic posts, which he attempted to justify with more discriminatory opinions about Jews. His account has since been unlocked .