Parker Washington suffers season-ending injury

After not traveling with the team for a road game at Rutgers, rumors were running rampant that Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington is done for the year due to an injury. And on Tuesday, while not getting into the specifics of the injury, head coach James Franklin did confirm the worst fears among Penn State fans. Washington is officially done for the season.

Washington’s 2022 season comes to a premature close with 611 receiving yards on 46 receptions with two touchdowns in 10 games. Washington entered the 2022 season with high expectations but things got off to a bit of a slower start than most would have anticipated. It was not until late October when Washington scored his first touchdown of the season, but he exploded against Ohio State for 179 yards on a season-high 11 receptions.

The loss of Washington is a significant blow to Penn State’s offense as he had been reminding those watching just how dangerous he can be going into November. Penn State will rely on Mitchell Tinsley and KeAndre Lambert-Smith to lead the way in the receiving game, and the offense may have more opportunities for players like Harrison Wallace III , Omari Evans , and Malick Meiga to get some more playing time.

The reliance on the tight ends is also a safe route for the passing game with one final regular season game to be played, in addition to a postseason bowl game.

Penn State will host Michigan State this weekend and then wait to find out what bowl game they will be participating in. The latest bowl projections seem to be favoring the Citrus Bowl, but a path to the New Years Six is still on the table for the Nittany Lions as well.

