wcti12.com
Police looking for woman as fraud suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a fraud suspect from Western Mart on Western Blvd. Police said it happened Nov. 14, 2022. She is described as a black female, roughly 5'9" tall, 140 pounds. She was wearing a pink sweatshirt and sweatpants at the...
wcti12.com
One person killed in Thanksgiving Day officer-involved shooting
According to Onslow County Colonel Chris Thomas, the officer-involved shooting happened on November 24th on NC Highway 172 at Oak Street. Col. Thomas said the incident began as a traffic stop just before noon. The suspect was a white female, who Col. Thomas said was armed. He said the suspect...
wcti12.com
State Troopers looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run
NEW BERN, Craven County — North Carolina State Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that left a woman dead in New Bern. It happened Tuesday night, Nov. 22, 2022 across the Neuse River Bridge where NC 55 and US 17 split. First Sergeant...
wcti12.com
Newport man arrested with heroin in retail parking lot
CARTERET COUNTY — A Newport man was arrested in the parking lot of a retail store in Morehead City after a report of possible drug use. Deputies were working in surveillance and saw two suspicious vehicles in the back corner of the lot. They identified one person as 36-year-old...
wcti12.com
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicles on NC 55, US 17
NEW BERN, Craven County — A woman was hit and killed by several vehicles around 8 p.m. Tuesday night, Nov. 22. 2022. State Troopers responded along with Bridgeton police, who were first on the scene. Troopers said the woman was in her 30s and it was possibly a hit-and-run.
wcti12.com
Town of Swansboro postpones flotilla/tree lighting to Saturday
Swansboro, Onslow County — According to the Town of Swansboro, due to expected weather, the Flotilla/Tree Lighting will be held on Saturday, November 26th, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Once boat participants have made their rounds along the White Oak River in downtown Swansboro, attention will turn...
wcti12.com
ENC school system hosting bicycle donation foundation
BEAUFORT, Carteret County — Carteret County Public Schools is hosting the Bikes for Kids (BFK) Foundation Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at East Carteret High School starting at 9:30 a.m. Bikes for Kids will give away bicycles to third graders at Atlantic Elementary School, Smyrna Elementary School, Harkers Island Elementary...
wcti12.com
"Click it or Ticket" campaign underway ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
JACKSONVILLE, Onlsow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is cracking down on seat belt use during the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program Thanksgiving “Click it or Ticket” Enforcement Campaign. Law Enforcement officials in Jacksonville encourage people to stay safe by buckling up when traveling on...
wcti12.com
ENC Christmas Season events - let us help you schedule your holidays
EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA — Christmas is just around the bend and many Eastern NC towns and cities are already having pre-holiday events. Here is a list to help keep you up to date on what's going on in and around your home. NEW BERN. The Craven County Jaycee Christmas...
wcti12.com
Triple-A expecting return to pre-pandemic levels of holiday travel
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Thanksgiving travel is returning to pre-pandemic levels with Triple-A projecting 1.5 million North Carolinas to leave home this year. Two-hundred thousand more people will travel this year in comparison to 2019, which means travelers will need to pack more patience and be vigilant as they take to the skies or hit the roads.
wcti12.com
Marines excited to be able to return home for Thanksgiving
NEW BERN, Craven County — Like many travelers trying to get to their destinations for Thanksgiving, there are some Marines stationed aboard Camp Lejeune who will be going home for the holiday. It's the day before everyone will sit down and partake in Thanksgiving meals with family and friends....
