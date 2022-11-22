Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo next club: The favourites to sign him after exit from Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Manchester United with immediate effect, the club have confirmed.The club issued a statement on Tuesday evening announcing they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate his contract.The move comes a week after Ronaldo unsettled the club in an outspoken TV interview with Piers Morgan.The club statement read: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.“Everyone at Manchester...
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
SB Nation
Manchester United sack Cristiano Ronaldo but Chelsea owner Todd Boehly still sees his ‘appeal’ — report
Cristiano Ronaldo has been sacked by Manchester United. They’re officially calling it an exit by “mutual agreement”, but we can all recognize a sacking when we see one after plenty of “mutual agreement” departures of Chelsea managers over the years. United’s statement is barely longer...
fourfourtwo.com
World Cup 2022: Morocco vs Croatia second half delayed, as referee "can't find" a Moroccan player
Morocco vs Croatia at World Cup 2022 had the least added time so far – but still managed to get in a comical delay. Morocco vs Croatia isn't World Cup 2022's most exciting match-up – so much so that one player didn't come out for the second half to begin with.
Lionel Messi speaks out after Argentina lose to Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi has reacted to Argentina's shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.
Argentina Have Three Goals Disallowed In 13 Minutes Against Saudi Arabia
They say that 13 is unlucky for some and it seemingly was for Argentina in the first half of their World Cup Group C opener against Saudi Arabia.
SB Nation
Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract terminated
In a statement released today by Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances and wishes him and his family well for the future.
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer 'Complicated'
A Chelsea move for Cristiano Ronaldo is not seen as realistic by reporters.
Roy Keane and Graeme Souness nearly come to blows at half-time of Argentina vs Saudi Arabia over penalty decision
Neither were willing to let their opinion go to waste during an intense moment in the ITV studio
Liverpool sporting director who oversaw Darwin Nunez & Luis Diaz signings to leave club
Liverpool will be on the hunt for a new sporting director ahead of next season as Julian Ward decides to leave the club.
Dani Alves hits Kylian Mbappe with bold accusation about Lionel Messi & Neymar
Dani Alves says Kylian Mbappe doesn't understand that PSG team-mates Lionel Messi and Neymar are better than him.
Cristiano Ronaldo fined & handed Premier League ban
Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged by the FA after smashing a fan's phone in April
World Cup Day 3 roundup: Argentina shocked by Saudi Arabia; France thrash Australia; Lewandowski woe
Day three of the 2022 World Cup is in the books and it is one that will likely never be forgotten.
Manchester United owners consider sale as Ronaldo exits
Manchester United's owners said Tuesday they were ready to sell the club, potentially bringing down the curtain on an acrimonious 17 years under the Glazer family. News of the Glazers inviting investment comes just weeks after Liverpool's American owners, the Fenway Sports Group, indicated they were willing to sell.
Pep Guardiola signs new contract with Manchester City
Manchester City have announced that Pep Guardiola has signed a new contract running until 2025.
Juventus 1-1 Arsenal - UWCL: Player ratings as Gunners held by Juve
Arsenal were left frustrated by former boss Joe Montemurro's Juventus, as they were held to a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Stadium on Thursday evening.
FOX Sports
Ronaldo gets 2-game ban for any new club after fan clash
LONDON (AP) — Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo was banned for two matches and fined 50,000 pounds ($60,000) for hitting a phone out of a fan’s hand at Everton after a Premier League game last season. The ban will be transferred when Ronaldo joins a new club...
Cristiano Ronaldo Is The Richest World Cup Player With No Job & Here's What He's Worth
Portuguese World Cup star Cristiano Ronaldo is out of work for the time being, but he’s hardly hurting for cash as one of the wealthiest athletes on the planet. Ronaldo, 37, officially parted ways with his Manchester United club team on November 22, ending an unhappy marriage between the club and the player. The team said it was "by mutual agreement" and it thanked him for "his immense contribution" to the team.
Roy Keane blames Erik ten Hag for Cristiano Ronaldo exit
Erik ten Hag's management is to blame for Cristiano Ronaldo's exit in Roy Keane's eyes.
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo is released by Man Utd
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo is released by Man Utd.
