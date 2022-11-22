ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo next club: The favourites to sign him after exit from Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Manchester United with immediate effect, the club have confirmed.The club issued a statement on Tuesday evening announcing they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate his contract.The move comes a week after Ronaldo unsettled the club in an outspoken TV interview with Piers Morgan.The club statement read: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.“Everyone at Manchester...
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
SB Nation

Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract terminated

In a statement released today by Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances and wishes him and his family well for the future.
AFP

Manchester United owners consider sale as Ronaldo exits

Manchester United's owners said Tuesday they were ready to sell the club, potentially bringing down the curtain on an acrimonious 17 years under the Glazer family. News of the Glazers inviting investment comes just weeks after Liverpool's American owners, the Fenway Sports Group, indicated they were willing to sell.
FOX Sports

Ronaldo gets 2-game ban for any new club after fan clash

LONDON (AP) — Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo was banned for two matches and fined 50,000 pounds ($60,000) for hitting a phone out of a fan’s hand at Everton after a Premier League game last season. The ban will be transferred when Ronaldo joins a new club...
Narcity USA

Cristiano Ronaldo Is The Richest World Cup Player With No Job & Here's What He's Worth

Portuguese World Cup star Cristiano Ronaldo is out of work for the time being, but he’s hardly hurting for cash as one of the wealthiest athletes on the planet. Ronaldo, 37, officially parted ways with his Manchester United club team on November 22, ending an unhappy marriage between the club and the player. The team said it was "by mutual agreement" and it thanked him for "his immense contribution" to the team.
