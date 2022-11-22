ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter reacts to another Kris Murray career high in scoring, Iowa Hawkeyes’ win over Omaha

Remember back last summer when Kris Murray was flirting with keeping his name in the 2022 NBA draft? That all makes perfect sense these days.

The 6-foot-8, 220 pound forward netted another career high, pouring in 30 points on 13-of-17 shooting as No. 24 Iowa dispatched of the Omaha Mavericks with ease, winning 100-64.

Murray also knocked down 4-of-6 3-pointers, grabbed seven rebounds and had a block and an assist. The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native had 25 points by halftime alone.

Patrick and Connor McCaffery each finished in double-figures as well, dropping 16 and 12 points, respectively. Iowa improved to 4-0 as the Hawkeyes shot 55.4% from the floor and 46.2% from 3-point distance.

Freshmen Dasonte Bowen and Josh Dix combined to make 6-of-11 field goal tries for 16 points, including Dix’s three 3-point makes.

“I think the important thing over these first four games was that a lot of guys get minutes, because we are going to play back-to-back games and we are going to need bodies. For the most part, everybody has played well. We have locked into the game plan and executed the game plan and that’s critical. As we move forward and play really good teams you have to say with the game plan and execute it, and they have proven that they can do that,” Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery said.

It’s fantastic to see all the contributions across the board, but, again, the biggest story from the game was Murray’s continued ascent. Hawkeye Twitter was taken with the standout’s latest big night.

A hot start

https://twitter.com/BigTenNetwork/status/1594863389418741761?s=20&t=F0yTGNlZsWUIuIkvRTfyEA

Shouldn't have done that

https://twitter.com/Hlas/status/1594863738582171653?s=20&t=F0yTGNlZsWUIuIkvRTfyEA

Close enough to still donate

https://twitter.com/B1G104Life/status/1594872011502850048?s=20&t=F0yTGNlZsWUIuIkvRTfyEA

In the first half

https://twitter.com/HeavensFX/status/1594869695005560832?s=20&t=F0yTGNlZsWUIuIkvRTfyEA

After Seton Hall, history is clearly repeating itself

https://twitter.com/JaredBerson/status/1593068728312561666?s=20&t=F0yTGNlZsWUIuIkvRTfyEA

Comparisons to Keegan just equal 'a little motivation'

https://twitter.com/DavidEickholt/status/1594894796275208193?s=20&t=F0yTGNlZsWUIuIkvRTfyEA

Had them on the same team!

https://twitter.com/HawksDraftNerd/status/1594863042021527554?s=20&t=F0yTGNlZsWUIuIkvRTfyEA

Parody Nwankpa says start the dialogue

https://twitter.com/XAVlERNWANKPA/status/1594862018200223746?s=20&t=F0yTGNlZsWUIuIkvRTfyEA

Does Iowa have the best player in the country...again?

https://twitter.com/Iowa_Cub/status/1594864490574909440?s=20&t=F0yTGNlZsWUIuIkvRTfyEA

Kris just scored again

https://twitter.com/IrrationalHawk2/status/1595073199166955521?s=20&t=F0yTGNlZsWUIuIkvRTfyEA

Send them directly to Kris

https://twitter.com/PV_GIA/status/1594862080347316224?s=20&t=F0yTGNlZsWUIuIkvRTfyEA

