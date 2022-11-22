Read full article on original website
Changes to trash service this week in Mobile County
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — City of Mobile trash pick up will be on a bit of different schedule this week for the Thanksgiving holiday. You can find the full schedule for pickups through the new year with several holidays coming up. Garbage Collection (brown carts) Trash Collection Recycling Center Thursday, Nov. 24 Closed/Makeup day […]
Part of Zeigler Blvd N. service road in Mobile to close for 3 months
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Zeigler Boulevard north service road will be closed for approximately three months between Fribourg Street and Chalet Drive West beginning Monday, November 28, 2022. During the closure, only homeowners will be allowed to access the service road. The road closure is required to complete...
Longshoremen strike CSA operations at the Port of Mobile after mediation falls apart
The International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1410 began striking CSA Equipment Company’s breakbulk operations at the Port of Mobile Tuesday, less than a month after the two sides agreed to federal mediation. In a news release, Mark Bass, president of the Local 1410, said that the union membership voted...
Gulf Shores moving forward with multi-million-dollar expansion, renovations
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The Gulf Shores City School System is one step closer to addressing overcrowding on its elementary school campus. The Gulf Shores City School System has hundreds more students in 2022 than it did when it launched in 2019. Now, construction is underway on 8...
Shop Small movement garners support for small businesses in Mobile area
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — At Urban Emporium, you'll find the smallest of business owners. Barton Academy middle schoolers are selling items created through the school's entrepreneur shop program. "These kids are super impressive," said Urban Emporium manager Nicole Moore. "The students would hand make items and present it and...
Local non-profit needs help to continue serving the community
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -One Meal Mobile is a local non-profit that helps anyone in need who lives in Alabama. “We don’t care where they live or how much money they make,” said CEO and President Michelle Stewart. “Just come down and get them a free box of groceries from 9:00-1:00.”
Salvation Army in Mobile feeding 20% more than years past
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Salvation Army in Mobile distributed more than a thousand Thanksgiving meals on Thursday. Volunteers made 20% more meals compared to years past, and it's all executed under one man who once sought rehabilitation from the Salvation Army. "We're actually seeing across all of our...
Looking good for Thanksgiving!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. It will be cloudy and warm, but otherwise quiet for our Thanksgiving Thursday. Highs will be in the low 70s. Rain will move in later in the evening. Expect heavier showers during the overnight hours into Friday morning....
Thanksgiving at the Waterfront Rescue Mission: "It's getting me back on track"
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Every year, hundreds of meals are passed out to the community that are put together by dozens of volunteers at the Waterfront Rescue Mission leading up to Thanksgiving. It's a feast that so many people look forward to here at the WRM. It's a place...
United Way and Lifeline food pantry host event for paper mill employees who were laid off
JACKSON, Ala. (WALA) - The United Way teamed up with Lifeline Food Pantry Wednesday to make this holiday week a little brighter for some folks in Clarke County. They held an event to give food to the over 300 employees who were let go two weeks ago from the PCA paper mill in Jackson.
City of Foley announces Thanksgiving Holiday Closures
Foley, Ala. - (OBA) - In celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday, the City of Foley announces the following closures. City administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. Regular operations will resume on Monday, Nov. 28. Police and fire services will remain open to ensure...
These stores in Mobile will be open during Thanksgiving
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Let’s face it, Thanksgiving Day can get very chaotic very fast. Cooking, chit-chatting with family, and chasing your kids around can quickly lead to forgetting things, like that turkey you put in the oven a while ago. WKRG News 5 compiled a list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving […]
Folks roll up their sleeves to serve free Thanksgiving meals in Alabama Village
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With Thanksgiving tomorrow, some folks are showing their gratitude by serving others. Light of the Village (LOV) handed out 700 Thanksgiving meals to residents in Prichard on Wednesday. Several organizations in the community locked arms with LOV to serve families-from slicing hundreds of pies to bringing...
Is Piggly Wiggly open on Thanksgiving?
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Whether it’s a forgotten pie crust or you’re short on beverages, Thanksgiving day can be a tough day to restock on food and drink. But some stores are open, at least for part of the day, including Piggly Wiggly. Mobile-area Piggly Wiggly stores opened Thursday at 7 a.m. and are set […]
Landlocked Baldwin Co. property owner fights for access
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — For decades, Darlene Clark has cherished the time spent on her Styx River sandy beach at her remote, five-acre wooded lot located off County Road 87, north of 1-10. Lately, she feels like she's losing control of the land she holds so dear to her heart.
Several events set this week at Mobile Animal Shelter
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile is planning several events at the Mobile Animal Shelter this week. A dog and cat adoption event is set for Friday, Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the shelter on Owens Street. Residents may be able to get all...
Prichard Water Board members unanimously suspend Manager without pay
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Water Board manager has been suspended without pay. This development came out in a special meeting, where Prichard Water Board members unanimously voted to suspend Board Manager Teresa Lewis without pay. This all took place after Lewis was arrested last Thursday on charges of theft of property and aggravated […]
Alabama Department of Education releases letter grades for school districts
Alabama school districts are seeing if they've made the grade after the Alabama Department of Education released last year's school ratings.
New slave trade exhibit planned for GulfQuest Maritime Museum
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On the Mobile County Commission meeting agenda is an item to give funds to GulfQuest to bring Spirits of the Passage: The Story of the Transatlantic Slave Trade beginning in January 2023. The exhibit would run through June. According to the Spirits of the Passage...
City of Pensacola Issues 100% of its Emergency Housing Voucher Allocation
The city is pleased to announce that 100% of the Emergency Housing Vouchers received from the U.S. Department of HUD targeted for homeless households have been allocated to eligible families, providing an opportunity for these families to find housing. Additional Info...
