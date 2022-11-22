ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WKRG News 5

Changes to trash service this week in Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — City of Mobile trash pick up will be on a bit of different schedule this week for the Thanksgiving holiday. You can find the full schedule for pickups through the new year with several holidays coming up. Garbage Collection (brown carts) Trash Collection Recycling Center Thursday, Nov. 24 Closed/Makeup day […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Part of Zeigler Blvd N. service road in Mobile to close for 3 months

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Zeigler Boulevard north service road will be closed for approximately three months between Fribourg Street and Chalet Drive West beginning Monday, November 28, 2022. During the closure, only homeowners will be allowed to access the service road. The road closure is required to complete...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Shop Small movement garners support for small businesses in Mobile area

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — At Urban Emporium, you'll find the smallest of business owners. Barton Academy middle schoolers are selling items created through the school's entrepreneur shop program. "These kids are super impressive," said Urban Emporium manager Nicole Moore. "The students would hand make items and present it and...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Local non-profit needs help to continue serving the community

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -One Meal Mobile is a local non-profit that helps anyone in need who lives in Alabama. “We don’t care where they live or how much money they make,” said CEO and President Michelle Stewart. “Just come down and get them a free box of groceries from 9:00-1:00.”
CHUNCHULA, AL
utv44.com

Salvation Army in Mobile feeding 20% more than years past

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Salvation Army in Mobile distributed more than a thousand Thanksgiving meals on Thursday. Volunteers made 20% more meals compared to years past, and it's all executed under one man who once sought rehabilitation from the Salvation Army. "We're actually seeing across all of our...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Looking good for Thanksgiving!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. It will be cloudy and warm, but otherwise quiet for our Thanksgiving Thursday. Highs will be in the low 70s. Rain will move in later in the evening. Expect heavier showers during the overnight hours into Friday morning....
MOBILE, AL
OBA

City of Foley announces Thanksgiving Holiday Closures

Foley, Ala. - (OBA) - In celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday, the City of Foley announces the following closures. City administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. Regular operations will resume on Monday, Nov. 28. Police and fire services will remain open to ensure...
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

These stores in Mobile will be open during Thanksgiving

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Let’s face it, Thanksgiving Day can get very chaotic very fast. Cooking, chit-chatting with family, and chasing your kids around can quickly lead to forgetting things, like that turkey you put in the oven a while ago. WKRG News 5 compiled a list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Folks roll up their sleeves to serve free Thanksgiving meals in Alabama Village

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With Thanksgiving tomorrow, some folks are showing their gratitude by serving others. Light of the Village (LOV) handed out 700 Thanksgiving meals to residents in Prichard on Wednesday. Several organizations in the community locked arms with LOV to serve families-from slicing hundreds of pies to bringing...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Is Piggly Wiggly open on Thanksgiving?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Whether it’s a forgotten pie crust or you’re short on beverages, Thanksgiving day can be a tough day to restock on food and drink. But some stores are open, at least for part of the day, including Piggly Wiggly. Mobile-area Piggly Wiggly stores opened Thursday at 7 a.m. and are set […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Landlocked Baldwin Co. property owner fights for access

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — For decades, Darlene Clark has cherished the time spent on her Styx River sandy beach at her remote, five-acre wooded lot located off County Road 87, north of 1-10. Lately, she feels like she's losing control of the land she holds so dear to her heart.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Several events set this week at Mobile Animal Shelter

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile is planning several events at the Mobile Animal Shelter this week. A dog and cat adoption event is set for Friday, Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the shelter on Owens Street. Residents may be able to get all...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

New slave trade exhibit planned for GulfQuest Maritime Museum

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On the Mobile County Commission meeting agenda is an item to give funds to GulfQuest to bring Spirits of the Passage: The Story of the Transatlantic Slave Trade beginning in January 2023. The exhibit would run through June. According to the Spirits of the Passage...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

