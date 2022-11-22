ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where To Watch Germany v Japan, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

By Ben Patterson
 2 days ago

Germany face Japan in the second game of the FIFA World Cup on Wednesday and here's where you can watch the game.

Germany will kick off their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign tomorrow against Japan . Germany will be looking to start the campaign with a victory to ensure they have a chance of winning the tournament.

Germany last won the World Cup in 2014 when the tournament was hosted in Brazil. They beat Argentina 1-0 thanks to a late winner from Mario Gotze who has been included in this year's World Cup squad.

Germany have a lot of promising talent in their squad for this World Cup as they have players such as Karim Adeyemi , Jamal Musiala , and Youssofua Moukoko .

Japan will be looking to pull off an incredible upset if they can beat Germany tomorrow afternoon. The World Cup is full of surprises and this could potentially be one of those.

Germany will be looking to make a name for themselves at this World Cup as in the previous one in 2018 they didn't make it past the group stages.

In the United Kingdom, the game is available to watch on ITV, STV, ITV Hub, and the STV Player. Kick off will take place around 1 pm tomorrow.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be streamed on beIN Sports.

[ Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]

