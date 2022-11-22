Watch: Kylian Mbappe Goal For France v Australia, FIFA World Cup 2022

Kylian Mbappe is up and running in the World Cup 2022 and you can see his goal for France v Australia below.

Kylian Mbappe has scored his first goal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar for France against Australia. The striker is looking to continue his form in this years tournament as he did four years ago.

Mbappe has been on top form for PSG so far this season and could be hugely useful for France at this tournament. The striker will be looking to take his side to back to back World Cup wins.

Watch Mbappe’s goal below;

France get their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign underway today against Australia who they also played against in 2018. The current holders are tipper as one of the favourites for the competition this year.

The French will be looking to become one of the first ever countries to retain the World Cup title. Theres a prominent record which shows that the current holders always seem to have a poor tournament after their win.

France have a lot of firepower and will undoubtedly be the favourites for the win. Kylian Mbappe , Hugo Lloris , Ousmane Dembele and more make up the stacked squad.

Australia will be looking to follow in the footsteps of Saudi Arabia and pull off an incredible upset. Saudi Arabia beat Argentina 1-2 in the first game of the day on Tuesday.

