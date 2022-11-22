Read full article on original website
wapl.com
Green Bay Habitat For Humanity twice hit by thieves
GREEN BAY, Wis–The Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity says it has been the victim of recent thefts. According to a post on the group’s Facebook page, someone stole a large item from a metals recycling bin that would like have been sold for considerable revenue. In another...
Fox11online.com
Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day
(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
wnmufm.org
Suspect in Green Bay stabbing death took selfies with body
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula man arrested in the August stabbing death of a Green Bay man is accused of taking selfie videos and photos with the victim’s body, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology. Twenty-three year...
WBAY Green Bay
Cats left outside in carriers freeze to death
Gay bars are meant to be a safe space for LGBTQ+ community. The Napalese Lounge says police reached out after the Colorado shooting to say officers would increase patrols in the area. Updated: 8 minutes ago. Businesses catering to the LGBTQ+ community are taking a closer look at their security...
wearegreenbay.com
Customers fill grocery stores searching for last-minute Thanksgiving favorites
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As Thanksgiving approaches, lines at grocery stores are becoming more crowded than usual. Shopper Mary Williams says she does not mind last-minute shopping to serve her family. “I like some of that, a little bit of that hustle and bustle. I decided at the...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Sign UP Graphics Holds Grand Opening Ceremony In Downtown Escanaba
Sign UP Graphics held its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at its new location at 2424 Ludington Street, Escanaba (formerly 906 Flowers & Gifts), Escanaba. Sign UP offers graphic design and printing services, and sells custom apparel, promo items and U.P. swag, and many other items. The business phone number is (906) 789-7446.
marinette.wi.us
Marinette Police Department Press Release
The Marinette Police Department would like to remind area residents that the overnight parking ban will go into effect on December 1, 2022 at 1:00 am. The ordinance does not state that it must snow before the ordinance can be enforced. It states that there will be NO overnight parking on City of Marinette streets or City of Marinette owned property (including parking lots) from the hours of 1:00 am through 7:00 am starting December 1st through April 1st. The ordinance is written in this manner so that in the event of snow overnight, vehicles will already be removed. Parking on the tree lawn is not an acceptable alternative unless a permit is obtained from the Civic Affairs, Cemetery, Traffic & Lights Committee. The property owner would need to demonstrate that not allowing the property owner to utilize the tree lawn or public right-of-way would constitute a hardship and allowing said parking does not constitute a traffic hazard.
WBAY Green Bay
Court struggles to find defender for 15-year-old accused in fatal crash
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teenager charged with a high-speed crash that killed her passenger in Green Bay was back in Brown County court Tuesday. Online court records indicated an attorney had been appointed for Sienna Pecore, 15. But when she appeared in court for a status hearing, via video conference, she did not have representation, which the court says it’s trying to remedy through the public defender’s office.
WLUC
At least one shot fired inside Norway bar Saturday
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - There is new information about an incident in Norway on Saturday, Nov. 19. On that evening around 9:30 p.m. CT, officers from the Norway Police Department were dispatched to “Mister Mom’s” bar on Main Street for an unknown man at the bar with a gun.
wearegreenbay.com
Door County’s European-style Christmas market opens today
(WFRV) – This holiday season there are more ways than ever to explore and one of those ways is at the Door County Christkindlmarkt. Local 5 Live visited recently with a look at how you can step back in time to an old-fashioned holiday with vendors, food, music, and more at this historic setting in Sister Bay.
WBAY Green Bay
Seymour man arrested in death of kitten
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was booked into jail on accusations he killed a kitten in Seymour, police say. On Nov. 21, at about 6:42 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 600 block of West Factory Street for a report of a dead kitten with “suspicious injuries.”
94.3 Jack FM
Inmate at Green Bay Correctional Institution Charged in Fatal Stabbing
GREEN BAY (WTAQ – WLUK) – An inmate at the Green Bay Correctional Institution was charged Friday with fatally stabbing another inmate – who apparently was not the intended victim. Joshua Scolman, 39, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted homicide for the Oct. 21 incident...
This Small Wisconsin Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Wisconsin, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Badger State? It appears that Wisconsin's small towns are finally getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sister Bay is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
