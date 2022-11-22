ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

94.5 PST

Mercer County, NJ Invites You to Opt Outside on Friday

After spending most of your Thanksgiving gathered around a table of food or on the couch napping and watching football, you'll need a little fresh air...a little time outside to get some exercise. The Mercer County Park Commission invites you once again this year to #OptOutside on Friday (November 25th),...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

A Tribute to Don Williams, legendary radio broadcaster

The word “legend” is way overused anymore. It seems like people like to label anyone who is popular a “legend.”. In the case of Don Williams, the word might not be used enough. For all of us in South Jersey, we have been lucky to have quite...
GEORGIA STATE
Trentonian

Trenton election numbers are in, but many questions remain

TRENTON — The Capital City’s big will-they or won’t-they drama is still going, even after vote totals have been posted on Mercer County websites Wednesday afternoon and certified results are tabulated. Trenton has 37,791 eligible voters, but only 9,248 cast ballots this election, leaving Trenton with a...
TRENTON, NJ
Trentonian

Mill Hill Holiday House Tour Dec. 3 revives Trenton Tradition

TRENTON – The Old Mill Hill Society is excited to announce the 2022 Mill Hill Holiday House Tour on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from Noon to 5 pm. Tickets are $20, available in advance online at trentonmillhill.org/events or the day of a Artworks, with ample free parking within easy walking distance of Mill Hill.
TRENTON, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Thousands of Books Remain Unattended at an Abandoned Community College

Burlington County College, also known as Rowan College at Burlington County, moved its main campus in 2017 and its old location still remains untouched to this day. It’s as if a storm had ripped through this small university and has been left waiting for the coast guard. Although the general structure and architecture are still intact, the floor is littered with trash, walls are filled with graffiti, and classroom furniture has been left flipped over. Science labs are left in pretty solid condition compared to other locations around the buildings.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Demand for a new election in Trenton, NJ

Even as Mercer County Elections officials say all votes have now been counted and local election results will be certified before the Nov. 26th deadline, a group of Trenton City Council candidates want complete do-over. Trenton City Council President Kathy McBride blasted what she called a "failed election." McBride was...
TRENTON, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Reconnected after 20 years, a couple that met at McGillins Olde Ale House prepares to tie the knot

After more than 20 years, an unexpected phone call changed Ivy Jackson's life. Jackson, who has worked in the kitchen at McGillin's Olde Ale House in Center City since 1985, stunned herself when thoughts of an old co-worker drifted into her mind in the early days of the pandemic. She'd worked with Joseph Scott for a decade at the Irish pub before left for another job, and the two lost contact after just a few weeks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

We’re selling our home and leaving N.J. What about taxes?

Q. Our home was bought in 1993 for $237,000 and we will be selling for $665,000 and closing before the end of the year. Naturally in the 29 years we have lived here, there has been oodles of money spent on home improvements. A few receipts were kept but not for all of 29 years. How can I prove my home improvements to deduct from our gain and do I really need to? And we are moving to Delaware. Will we owe the exit tax?
NEW JERSEY STATE

