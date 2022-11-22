Read full article on original website
Mercer County, NJ Invites You to Opt Outside on Friday
After spending most of your Thanksgiving gathered around a table of food or on the couch napping and watching football, you'll need a little fresh air...a little time outside to get some exercise. The Mercer County Park Commission invites you once again this year to #OptOutside on Friday (November 25th),...
We’re thankful for David. He worked for $9.75 an hour to save lives. | Opinion
In 2011, David Rosen took a ride in the back of an ambulance speeding toward a hospital, siren wailing. But rather than getting medical attention, he was giving it. The former pharmaceutical industry executive had recently become an emergency medical technician (EMT). My friend had long earned a six-figure salary...
Trentonian
Time for Three Dems to speak up about Stone Terrace (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
The trio of famous opera singers — José Carreras, Placido Domingo and Luciano Pavarotti starred as The Three Tenors. The world-famous singers should not be confused with The Three Dems who allegedly appeared Friday night at The Arc Mercer event inside Stone Terrace by John Henry’s Restaurant.
shorelocalnews.com
A Tribute to Don Williams, legendary radio broadcaster
The word “legend” is way overused anymore. It seems like people like to label anyone who is popular a “legend.”. In the case of Don Williams, the word might not be used enough. For all of us in South Jersey, we have been lucky to have quite...
Beloved Jersey Shore Native, Marine Academy Grad Molly Lada Dies, 19
Beloved Jersey Shore native and marine academy graduate Molly J. Lada died in Santa Barbara, California, on Thursday, Oct. 27. She was 19. Born in Brick Township, Molly grew up in Point Pleasant, her obituary says. Described as an “incredibly kind and strong” member of the community, more than $26,300...
Trentonian
Trenton election numbers are in, but many questions remain
TRENTON — The Capital City’s big will-they or won’t-they drama is still going, even after vote totals have been posted on Mercer County websites Wednesday afternoon and certified results are tabulated. Trenton has 37,791 eligible voters, but only 9,248 cast ballots this election, leaving Trenton with a...
Trentonian
Mill Hill Holiday House Tour Dec. 3 revives Trenton Tradition
TRENTON – The Old Mill Hill Society is excited to announce the 2022 Mill Hill Holiday House Tour on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from Noon to 5 pm. Tickets are $20, available in advance online at trentonmillhill.org/events or the day of a Artworks, with ample free parking within easy walking distance of Mill Hill.
thedigestonline.com
Thousands of Books Remain Unattended at an Abandoned Community College
Burlington County College, also known as Rowan College at Burlington County, moved its main campus in 2017 and its old location still remains untouched to this day. It’s as if a storm had ripped through this small university and has been left waiting for the coast guard. Although the general structure and architecture are still intact, the floor is littered with trash, walls are filled with graffiti, and classroom furniture has been left flipped over. Science labs are left in pretty solid condition compared to other locations around the buildings.
Demand for a new election in Trenton, NJ
Even as Mercer County Elections officials say all votes have now been counted and local election results will be certified before the Nov. 26th deadline, a group of Trenton City Council candidates want complete do-over. Trenton City Council President Kathy McBride blasted what she called a "failed election." McBride was...
New Jersey Globe
Gusciora wins in a landlide; two Trenton city council seats head to Dec. 13 runoff
It’s been clear for the last two weeks, but now it’s official: Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora has been re-elected in a mammoth landslide in a local election appears to bring the capitol city’s massively dysfunctional city council to a close. Gusciora won 71% of the vote, outdistancing...
State Of New Jersey Certifies Trenton’s Municipal Budget Following Unsuccessful Council Vote
Mayor Gusciora grateful for State assistance; cancels emergency meeting November 24, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mayor Reed Gusciora thanked officials from…
phillyvoice.com
Reconnected after 20 years, a couple that met at McGillins Olde Ale House prepares to tie the knot
After more than 20 years, an unexpected phone call changed Ivy Jackson's life. Jackson, who has worked in the kitchen at McGillin's Olde Ale House in Center City since 1985, stunned herself when thoughts of an old co-worker drifted into her mind in the early days of the pandemic. She'd worked with Joseph Scott for a decade at the Irish pub before left for another job, and the two lost contact after just a few weeks.
'Friend To All:' Mount Olive High School Graduate, Financial Analyst Joseph Barish Dies, 24
Mount Olive High School graduate and financial analyst Joseph R. Barish died in Hoboken on Saturday, Nov. 5. He was 24. Born in New Britain, CT, Joseph was raised in Budd Lake, where he played on the Mount Olive High School basketball team and graduated in 2016, his obituary says.
Blatstein Letter To NJ Governor Murphy & Others About $ 3 Billion AC Plan
Philadelphia and Atlantic City, New Jersey Developer Bart Blatstein has written an appeal to Governor Phil Murphy, Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, with a copy of the letter sent to all Atlantic City Council Members. We have the letter and it’s included in it’s entirety below....
Giordano: If Helen Gym Becomes Mayor, I'm Leaving
Today, Dom led off the Dom Giordano Program by telling that three of his least favorite celebrities have converged, telling that Howard Stern appeared on today’s Morning Joe with Joe Scarborough promoting an upcoming interview on HBO
Another mountain lion sighting in NJ — this time near local airport
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County on Saturday night. The woman said her sighting happened about 9 p.m. as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. She said she was driving home from Millville,...
6ABC Philadelphia Meteorologist Coming to Cherry Hill, NJ, to Talk Weather
There goes that news van again... A member of the weather team at Channel 6 in Philadelphia will be coming to South Jersey next month to talk about, well, the weather. 6ABC Meteorologist Chris Sowers will be visiting the Cherry Hill Public Library on Tuesday evening, December 13th, from 6:30 to 8.
We’re selling our home and leaving N.J. What about taxes?
Q. Our home was bought in 1993 for $237,000 and we will be selling for $665,000 and closing before the end of the year. Naturally in the 29 years we have lived here, there has been oodles of money spent on home improvements. A few receipts were kept but not for all of 29 years. How can I prove my home improvements to deduct from our gain and do I really need to? And we are moving to Delaware. Will we owe the exit tax?
New Owners of Popular Bucks County Toy Stores Are Helping Local Children Get Their Letters to Santa
The toy stores will have mailboxes for children who want to send letters to Santa.Photo byTyler Moore. The new owners of two popular Bucks County toy stores are working with the community to help young Christmas lovers get their letters to Santa.
Two Trenton, NJ, Men Charged In Sub Marias Sub Shop Armed Robbery In Hamilton
November 23, 2022 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Hamilton police say that on Monday 11/21/22 at approximately 8:19 a.m., Hamilton Police responded…
