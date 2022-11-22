Read full article on original website
New ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ images have arrived to ruin your childhood even more
The perfect storm of insanity is gracing horror fans soon, with more stills coming out from Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. Thanks to the magic of the public domain, the world is about to experience an ultimate genre mash-up as Winnie the Pooh becomes a slasher in the upcoming indie flick Blood and Honey. Iconic children’s characters becoming horrific monsters could be a new way forward, with more sneak peeks coming out from the production.
Review: ‘Strange World’ explores big themes in bold colors
Is Searcher Clade the most millennial dad in all of animated moviedom? He has that telltale hipster beard. A sensitive voice sorta like Jake Gyllenhaal. And he feeds his kid avocado toast, with an egg on top. Oh wait, that IS Gyllenhaal in “Strange World,” Disney’s pleasantly entertaining, gorgeously rendered...
Nanny Weaves a Powerful Folk-Horror Tale
Senegalese immigrant Aisha (Us’ Anna Diop) arrives in New York City willing to work hard to achieve her dreams—chief among them making enough money to reunite with her beloved son, who she had to leave behind. But as we see in Nikyatu Jusu’s gorgeous yet chilling Nanny, unexpected malevolence awaits in both supernatural and all-too-human ways.
The Soucouyant In The Winchesters Episode 6 Was Inspired By A Real Caribbean Myth
The "Supernatural" franchise has long been fascinated with the idea of the past coming back to haunt. This theme is often explored in the form of vengeful spirits who want to right the wrongs they experienced in life. At the same time, some of the smartest characters in the lore opened the door to future torment on their own accord, such as Mary Winchester, who sold her child's soul to a yellow-eyed demon.
Best End of the World Movies, From 'Dr. Strangelove' to 'Mad Max'
Movie-going audiences have always had a morbid fascination with the demise of civilization. Whether it's a deadly contagion, nuclear war, catastrophic climate events, or giant asteroids headed toward earth, we can't seem to get enough scenarios of how the world could end. There are dozens to choose from, but we've narrowed it down to some of the best. Here are the 17 best end-of-the-world movies.
Avatar: The Way of Water's Latest Trailer Is Pure James Cameron
In James Cameron’s career to this point, he’s made exactly three sequels. One, Piranha II, was his first film. It gets a pass. The other two, Aliens and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, are inarguably two of the best sequels ever made. That’s why, with only a few short weeks to Cameron’s next film—another sequel—you’d be completely warranted to start getting maybe just a little bit excited.
Strange World ending and post-credit scenes explained
How does Strange World end? Strange World is the latest animated movie from the magical Kingdom of Disney and is full of adventure and mysteries to uncover. There are twists, turns, dangerous monsters, and plenty of suspense. In fact, with so much action jammed into one family movie, it can be tricky to keep track of all the details in this colourful story.
The remake of an all-time action classic finally escaping 15 years in development hell hardly sets the world alight
The longer any remake or reboot spends in development hell, the less likely it is to actually happen. However, there’s clearly something in the water seeing as the long-gestating Escape from New York do-over has finally landed a creative team, which came not too long after the cursed Red Sonja V2.0 shocked everyone by actually making it in front of cameras.
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
Over the past few years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become so popular, the characters have almost become family. Fans know and love them so much, any chance to spend even one or two more minutes with them outside of their own films feels like a gift. And that’s why The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is so, well, special. It allows fans the opportunity to spend some downtime with these beloved characters, resulting in a heartwarming and entertaining but slightly superfluous experience.
The Next Dark Pictures Anthology: Directive 8020 Is Sci-Fi Horror
Bandai Namco and Supermassive Games revealed the next entry in The Dark Pictures Anthology, and it's titled Directive 8020. This game will release for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Directive 8020's debut teaser trailer revealed the voice of a character named Commander Stafford on...
Hideaki Anno's Ultraman Fan Film Is Now Officially Streaming
Shin Ultraman is the realization of a dream generations in the making for Neon Genesis Evangelion’s Hideaki Anno—working with Shinji Higuchi to craft his own spin on the legendary franchise that inspired legions of his own work. And now, it’s getting even easier to see just how long Anno has been influenced by Ultraman.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Our Universe’ On Netflix, A Morgan Freeman-Narrated Nature Series Relating The Elements Of The Universe To Animals On Earth
Our Universe, a six-part nature narrated by Morgan Freeman, takes a look at how the formation of the universe, and the elements that make up our solar system specifically, created this planet that we live on, full of millions of different life forms, that have evolved over millions and billions of years. It sounds immense in scope, but creators Naomi Austin, Stephen Cooter and Alice Jones couch these universal concepts, represented by spectacular CGI special effects, with the stories of individual animals in their native habitats. OUR UNIVERSE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: We see closeups of various animals. Narrator...
Stranger Things
With Thanksgiving nearly upon us, we’re off to the races with holiday shopping. It’s a good time to be a pop culture fan, because not only are we are feasting on dinner, we’re faced with a bounty of options to help flash our favorite fandoms. Here’s our...
Andor
As the final credits rolled on what has been some of the best Star Wars of all time, you almost didn’t want to see Andor do anything that might be considered derivative of modern blockbuster entertainment. No big cameos, no huge surprises, just good old-fashioned storytelling. But then something popped up at the end of the credits and, well, it was perfect in a very Andor way.
A fantasy epic that bombed hard after escaping decades in development hell spins a yarn on streaming
In essence, passion projects are made for an audience of one, it’s up to the paying public to decide whether or not they’re willing to get on board with the director’s long-held vision. In the case of George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing, the numbers showed that they most definitely were not.
I Tried to Sleep in a Casket and All I Got Was This Stupid Blog
A couple of weeks ago G/O Media had a casket delivered to the office. We received a crimson red burial fixture from Titan Casket because my colleague, Kevin Hurler, has made Taylor Swift a facet of his personality that can be mined for blogs, and this casket (in a different colorway) was featured in her Anti-Hero music video. Naturally, he attempted to sleep in it, lasted about 30 minutes, and went about the rest of his day.
Chucky Season 2 Gave Us the Child's Play Christmas We've Always Wanted
It was festive, it was gory, it was campy, and it left the door open in the likely event Chucky gets a season three. The Christmas-themed “Chucky Actually” wrapped up a satisfying season two for Don Mancini’s horror comedy, but if the show does return, it’ll be without several of the show’s core characters so far.
A long-forgotten fantasy emerges from the depths to secure its streaming legend
For one of the most enduring myths of the modern age that continues to generate massive interest from all corners of the world, you’d have thought that the Loch Ness Monster would have been the subject of more film and television projects given the potential to apply the fabled creature to action, adventure, sci-fi, fantasy, or even horror. Literary adaptation The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep took a novel approach to the story, but it’s long since been lost to the sands of time.
People Are Sharing The Child-Friendly Movies That Traumatized Them As Kids, And I Agree With Several Of Their Choices
"My mom desperately tried to convince me to stop watching The Land Before Time when I was little. I ended up being an absolute sobbing mess every time I watched it, but kept insisting that I wanted to watch it. My mom eventually just threw the tape away and told me it broke."
Doctor Who Celebrates Its 59th Anniversary With Hype for Its 60th
Fifty-nine years ago today, families across the UK sat down to tune into “An Unearthly Child,” the beginning of an adventure across space and time decades in the making for Doctor Who. We’ve come a long way since then, and gained double the Davids Tennant since we last celebrated, and the BBC really wants you to remember that.
