BALTIMORE -- A 19-year-old man was killed and two other people were injured after a car struck them on I-95 in Harford County before fleeing the crash site, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded to southbound I-95 near Aberdeen for a crash involving pedestrians around 2:15 a.m. Thursday. Police say that 19-year-old Guiermo Che of Philadelphia was pronounced dead at the crash site.The two other victims were hospitalized in unknown condition, according to authorities. Investigators believe the three people were on the shoulder of the road putting gas into a vehicle when a white sedan, believed to be a 2013-2017...

HARFORD COUNTY, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO