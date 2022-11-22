ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

foxbaltimore.com

Tractor-trailer crash on ramp from I-695 to I-83 north causing delays

TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A tractor-trailer overturned Wednesday on the onramp from the inner loop of Interstate 695 to Interstate 83 north in Towson, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation. A state traffic camera showed the traffic backing up on I-83 north, south of the beltway. The crash,...
TOWSON, MD
Nottingham MD

Businesses vandalized, burglarized in Hillendale, Rosedale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. Between 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15 and 6 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16, an individual came onto a business’ parking lot in the 7900-block of Belair Road in Nottingham (21236), broke into a storage container, and stole a generator.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
blocbyblocknews.com

Pigtown Neighborhood Loses A Grocery Store, Expanding Baltimore City’s Food Desert

Last week, Price Rite Marketplace, a discount grocery store chain, announced the closure of its location at the Mount Clare Junction shopping center, further expanding food deserts in Baltimore City’s low-income areas, Fern Shen reports for Baltimore Brew. At the same time, Giant Food announced the opening of a new store in the affluent neighborhood, Locust Point, highlighting the disparities in access to fresh meat, seafood, and produce that advocates say have been exacerbated by redlining and inaction by local politicians.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Overturned truck, fuel spill paralyze I-95 north of Baltimore for hours

A collision between six vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, caused long delays on Interstate 95 north of White Marsh, Maryland, on Wednesday morning. Maryland State Police said the crash happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday near Big Gunpowder Falls. Images from the scene showed a tractor-trailer on its side, blocking the northbound lanes and extending across the median into the southbound side.
WHITE MARSH, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County offices to close for Thanksgiving holiday, late-week trash collection schedules to ‘slide’

TOWSON, MD—In recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday, Baltimore County government offices, including Department of Health and Human Services clinics and testing sites, will be closed on Thursday, November 24. Additionally, Towson Loop service and CountyRide van service will not operate and all branches of the Baltimore County Public Library...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Christmas decorations vandalized at a park in Havre de Grace, police say

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WBFF) — Havre de Grace Police are investigating after Christmas decorations at a local park were vandalized, officials say. Officials posted on social media about receiving multiple reports that unknown suspect or suspects have been vandalizing property in the city parks of Havre de Grace and on the Promenade.
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Crews finish repair work for 8-foot sinkhole in Bowie, Md. that swallowed a car

BOWIE, Md. (7News) — Crews in Old Town Bowie, Md. wrapped up repair work for an eight-foot sinkhole Monday afternoon. The sinkhole was discovered at the intersection of Duckettown Road and Maple Avenue, according to the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC). SkyTrak7 flew over the scene in which you...
BOWIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man killed, two injured in I-95 hit-and-run in Harford County

BALTIMORE -- A 19-year-old man was killed and two other people were injured after a car struck them on I-95 in Harford County before fleeing the crash site, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded to southbound I-95 near Aberdeen for a crash involving pedestrians around 2:15 a.m. Thursday. Police say that 19-year-old Guiermo Che of Philadelphia was pronounced dead at the crash site.The two other victims were hospitalized in unknown condition, according to authorities. Investigators believe the three people were on the shoulder of the road putting gas into a vehicle when a white sedan, believed to be a 2013-2017...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City's pension plan bill hinges on Mayor Brandon Scott

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — All eyes are on Mayor Brandon Scott and his decision for the pension plan that split the Baltimore City Council during the last meeting when Council President Nick Mosby pushed his fast-tracked plan through the chamber. The fast-tracked bill went from introduction to final reader in...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 hurt after tractor trailer overturns in Baltimore County, causing delays on I-95

KINGSVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — Two people were hurt Wednesday after a tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 95 near Kingsville, the Maryland State Police said. The overturned tractor-trailer blocked several lanes of the interstate, causing traffic delays. Troopers said the driver of the tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-95 around 8:30 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fire breaks out at large home in Northern Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Firefighters were working to contain a fire Tuesday evening at a large home in Kingsville, according to the Baltimore County Volunteer Fire Department. The fire started around 5:30 p.m. at a home in the unit block of Elray Road. The Providence Volunteer Fire Company of Towson...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

