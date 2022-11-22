Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
LIST: Plan your 2022 holiday shopping with these Black Friday mall hours
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s that time of year to maximize Black Friday deals for your holiday shopping by planning ahead. Below is a growing list of mall hours across the state for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. New hours will be added as they become available. Ala Moana Center. Hours:...
KITV.com
HECO announces 7 solar projects for low income customers on Oahu, Maui, Big Island
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) is working on seven solar projects on Oahu, Maui, and the Big Island to help low and medium income residents who want to lower their monthly electricity bills but cannot afford to install their own solar panels. The shared solar program, otherwise...
A Historic Day For Honolulu: Preservation Commission Gets Green Light
Three decades after the Honolulu City Council unanimously voiced its support for the creation of a historic preservation commission, the city at last is going to get one. Honolulu, with its rich and diverse cultural history as an international mecca for trade and maritime exploration, has long been the only major tourist destination in America without a historic preservation office.
KHON2
hawaiipublicradio.org
CEO of HART shares updates on the rail's cracks, ongoing construction
While many people are beginning to slow down for the holidays, contractors in charge of the rail are ramping up. The Conversation spoke to the CEO of the Honolulu Authority of Rapid Transportation Lori Kahikina about what local businesses can expect this season throughout the rail's ongoing construction. Kahikina says...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii shoppers feel inflation’s pinch as they prepare their Thanksgiving spreads
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Lee’s Bakery in Chinatown, customers waited in hours Wednesday for the perfect pie. The bake shop’s mantra: “Bake until we drop.”. Workers are so busy, they can’t answer the phone. They move with machine-like precision, packing pies for eager customers. And higher...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With a long local waitlist, ‘portability’ of Section 8 vouchers from other states draws concern
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Philadelphia woman recently bypassed the waitlist for public housing on Oahu and landed herself an apartment in Mililani. Timekia Palmer chose to “port” to Hawaii under the federal housing voucher program. It’s a feature under the Section 8 program called portability, allowing voucher holders...
Retailers take extra security measures ahead of the holiday shopping season
Retailers are prepping for a busy shopping season and experts said they are also taking steps to prevent shoplifting
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hundreds of cars being turned away at Haena State Park on Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of cars are being turned away daily at Haena State Park, the Kauai Visitors Bureau said. The agency added many visitors don’t realize they need parking reservations — even if they are just hiking to Hanakapiai Falls. New rules went into effect three years...
hawaiireporter.com
Will Aloha Stadium redevelopment be our next white elephant?
Hawaii’s record with major public facility projects is so poor it’s a wonder lawmakers have allowed this idea to get as far as it has. Hawaii’s policymaking elites and their construction industry buddies are getting all excited about moving forward on redevelopment of the old Aloha Stadium.
hawaiipublicradio.org
$1M renovation to a Honolulu park is centered around honoring late Dr. Sun Yat-sen
A Honolulu park honoring the man referred to as 'the father of modern China' will officially reopen next week after a $1 million renovation. The City and County of Honolulu held a blessing ceremony at the Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Park Monday. The half acre park is located at the...
honolulumagazine.com
What’s Open or Closed in Honolulu for Thanksgiving Day
Emergency ambulance, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner and police services will be available. TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule. Visit thebus.org for routes and other information. Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens and the Honolulu Zoo will be open. Refuse will be collected. Transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER and the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Red Hill, One Year Later: A look 140 feet underground ― at a pristine water source at risk
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply’s Halawa Shaft is part of the public’s water system and it’s still pristine. But it’s less than a mile from the Navy’s Red Hill Shaft, which was contaminated last year. That’s why it’s been shut down since...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HECO crews restore power to thousands in Kalihi area, Kailua
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HECO crews have restored power to thousands of customers in the Kalihi area and Kailua Thursday afternoon. HECO officials said power was restored in Kalihi around 1:40 p.m. Officials said there were approximately 1300 customers without power at 11:40 a.m. It is unclear what caused the outage...
honolulumagazine.com
Visit These Christmas Bar Pop-Ups in Honolulu for Holiday Cheer
If you’ve been craving eggnog and wintry spiced rum punch, check out the Christmas spirits being served up at fun seasonal pop-up bars in Honolulu. Last year’s hit holiday pop-up, located inside Tiki’s Grill & Bar, returns this year with over-the-top floor-to-ceiling decorations, festive holiday drinks, charcuterie plates and desserts, and merry bartending elves. (Fun mocktails also will be available.) Note: This pop-up gets busy during prime evening hours, so be prepared for a wait, especially on the weekends.
KHON2
Some Honolulu Neighborhood Boards Are Looking For New In-Person Meeting Spots
Prior to March 2020, the Kahaluu neighborhood board met at the same spot almost every month for over 40 years. Kualoa-Heeia Ecumenical Youth Project – or KEY Project – was happy to host them in its space; its former executive director John Reppun even serves as a neighborhood board member to this day.
civilbeat.org
Honolulu Agency Steps Up Effort To Improve Permitting Process
The Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting launched a new website on Wednesday, intended to improve its permitting process that has received complaints from homeowners and construction industry professionals for being too slow. The revamp comes as the department is under scrutiny following a bribery scandal, high turnover, understaffing and...
