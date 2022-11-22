ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hawaiinewsnow.com

LIST: Plan your 2022 holiday shopping with these Black Friday mall hours

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s that time of year to maximize Black Friday deals for your holiday shopping by planning ahead. Below is a growing list of mall hours across the state for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. New hours will be added as they become available. Ala Moana Center. Hours:...
Honolulu Civil Beat

A Historic Day For Honolulu: Preservation Commission Gets Green Light

Three decades after the Honolulu City Council unanimously voiced its support for the creation of a historic preservation commission, the city at last is going to get one. Honolulu, with its rich and diverse cultural history as an international mecca for trade and maritime exploration, has long been the only major tourist destination in America without a historic preservation office.
KHON2

Living Akamai: Waterproof Flooring

Water intrusion can be a large culprit in creating problems for homeowners. Luckily there are different types of flooring to help deal with this concern. Daniel Arita, President of American Floor & Home, talked with Kay Mukaigawa of Engel and Volkers about waterproofing flooring options. If you have any questions or would like to attend one of the upcoming Engel and Volkers seminars, give them a call at 808-725-2000. Engel & Völkers – Honolulu.
hawaiipublicradio.org

CEO of HART shares updates on the rail's cracks, ongoing construction

While many people are beginning to slow down for the holidays, contractors in charge of the rail are ramping up. The Conversation spoke to the CEO of the Honolulu Authority of Rapid Transportation Lori Kahikina about what local businesses can expect this season throughout the rail's ongoing construction. Kahikina says...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hundreds of cars being turned away at Haena State Park on Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of cars are being turned away daily at Haena State Park, the Kauai Visitors Bureau said. The agency added many visitors don’t realize they need parking reservations — even if they are just hiking to Hanakapiai Falls. New rules went into effect three years...
hawaiireporter.com

Will Aloha Stadium redevelopment be our next white elephant?

Hawaii’s record with major public facility projects is so poor it’s a wonder lawmakers have allowed this idea to get as far as it has. Hawaii’s policymaking elites and their construction industry buddies are getting all excited about moving forward on redevelopment of the old Aloha Stadium.
honolulumagazine.com

What’s Open or Closed in Honolulu for Thanksgiving Day

Emergency ambulance, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner and police services will be available. TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule. Visit thebus.org for routes and other information. Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens and the Honolulu Zoo will be open. Refuse will be collected. Transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER and the...
hawaiinewsnow.com

HECO crews restore power to thousands in Kalihi area, Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HECO crews have restored power to thousands of customers in the Kalihi area and Kailua Thursday afternoon. HECO officials said power was restored in Kalihi around 1:40 p.m. Officials said there were approximately 1300 customers without power at 11:40 a.m. It is unclear what caused the outage...
honolulumagazine.com

Visit These Christmas Bar Pop-Ups in Honolulu for Holiday Cheer

If you’ve been craving eggnog and wintry spiced rum punch, check out the Christmas spirits being served up at fun seasonal pop-up bars in Honolulu. Last year’s hit holiday pop-up, located inside Tiki’s Grill & Bar, returns this year with over-the-top floor-to-ceiling decorations, festive holiday drinks, charcuterie plates and desserts, and merry bartending elves. (Fun mocktails also will be available.) Note: This pop-up gets busy during prime evening hours, so be prepared for a wait, especially on the weekends.
KHON2

Gen BBQ Hawaii

Gen Korean BBQ Hawaii, is an all-you-can-eat restaurant based out of L.A and has been at Ala Moana for the past 6 years. Mikey and Kelly sat down with Sascha Koki, who is on the marketing team, and got some tips on how to dine at Gen BBQ. Koki mentions...
civilbeat.org

Honolulu Agency Steps Up Effort To Improve Permitting Process

The Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting launched a new website on Wednesday, intended to improve its permitting process that has received complaints from homeowners and construction industry professionals for being too slow. The revamp comes as the department is under scrutiny following a bribery scandal, high turnover, understaffing and...
