Water intrusion can be a large culprit in creating problems for homeowners. Luckily there are different types of flooring to help deal with this concern. Daniel Arita, President of American Floor & Home, talked with Kay Mukaigawa of Engel and Volkers about waterproofing flooring options. If you have any questions or would like to attend one of the upcoming Engel and Volkers seminars, give them a call at 808-725-2000. Engel & Völkers – Honolulu.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO