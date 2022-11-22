Read full article on original website
11th inmate death of 2022 reported at Licking prison
LICKING, Mo. — An inmate death was reported on Tuesday, November 22 at South Central Correctional Center in Licking. According to a press release from the Department of Corrections, Larry Bolton, 53, was pronounced dead at 11:05 a.m. Bolton was serving a five-year sentence for second-degree assault from Maries County. Bolton was received by the […]
houstonherald.com
Cabool woman arrested by state patrol on three charges
A Cabool woman was arrested late Wednesday night in Texas County by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Suzan N. Micas, 41, was charged with misdemeanor DWI, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and careless and imprudent driving. She was transported to the Texas County Jail, the...
houstonherald.com
Willow Springs man wanted on warrant is arrested
A wanted Willow Springs man was arrested Wednesday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Dustin K. Wallace, 32, was sought on felony charges from Ozark County for failing to appear for nonsupport of parent and cited with driving while revoked – second offense. He is held in the Howell County Jail.
myozarksonline.com
Eldon man accused of statutory rape
A man from Eldon is charged with crimes against a child following an investigation by the Camdenton Police Department. The investigation began in July when the Police Department was contacted by the mother of a 14-year-old girl who said that 22-year-old De’ Aaron Derrick Knowles had been sneaking into their residence and having sexual contact with the child. Knowles also allegedly had hit the victim in the face several times. Knowles was allegedly in possession of a gun during at least one of the incidents. 22-year-old De’Aaron Derrick Knowles has been charged with statutory rape, child abuse, assault, and harassment, without bond.
krcgtv.com
Rolla man seriously injured in Miller County crash
MILLER COUNTY — A Rolla man was seriously injured and transported to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night in Miller County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report Charles Moentmann, 31, of Rolla, was driving in a van on Missouri 52 with his passenger Sarah Reid, 25, of West Plains.
kjluradio.com
Salem father gets two life sentences for contributing to daughter's death
A Dent County man previously found guilty of contributing to the death of his adoptive daughter is sentenced to life. Randall Abney, of Salem, was found guilty of second-degree murder and abuse of a child resulting in death in August. It was last Friday when a jury sentenced him to life in prison on both counts.
myozarksonline.com
Domestic assault arrest in Camdenton
A man from Linn Creek has been arrested for domestic assault. Camdenton Police responded to the 900 block of North Business Route 5 on Thursday, after a woman ran into the store seeking help. The victim told the responding officer that they were in their truck and 29 year old David Casey had been drinking, and they got into an argument. She said that during the argument Casey hit her in the face with his fist at least 3 times. She said she got out of the vehicle and ran into the store. Casey was arrested later in the day on Thursday, and is being held in the Camden County Jail without bond.
KRMS Radio
Miller County Accident Sends Two to the Hospital
Two people are injured in a one-vehicle accident along Route-52 near Hall Store Road in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened Wednesday night when the vehicle driven by 31-year-old Charles Moentmann, of Rolla, crossed the center before leaving the roadway. Moentmann then overcorrected sending the vehicle back across...
Man driving antique car dies in rural Missouri crash
A man driving an antique car died Monday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.
KRMS Radio
Stoutland Man Faces Drug Charges
A man from Stoutland is up on several drug charges. The Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group got a warrant for a home in the 30-thousand block of Shady Drive, last April. After a search officers found a gun, a Ziploc bag of pills, another bag of white powder, oxycodone and drug paraphernalia.
houstonherald.com
Driver of 1926 Model T killed in accident
The driver of a 1926 Ford Model T was killed Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Howell County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Troopers said a 2021 Ram 3500 driven westbound by Goga Apriamashivili, 31, was attempted to make a left turn, failed to yield and was struck by the eastbound antique vehicle driven by Mark C. Gianunzio, 61, of Dora.
KRMS Radio
Woman Injured In Deer Accident
A deer-related accident in Camden County Wednesday morning left a woman with moderate injuries. The Highway Patrol report says 68 year old Valerie Scalora of Climax Springs was driving a pickup on Coffman Bend Drive near Parker’s Point when she swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway. Her...
houstonherald.com
Summersville man arrested on several charges by state patrol
A Summerville man was arrested Saturday on several charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Dakota Shockley, 23, was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant for no financial responsibility in Texas County and was charged with speeding, driving while suspended and having no insurance. He is held without bond in the...
KRMS Radio
Osage Beach Woman Released On Bond Following Arrest Thursday
An Osage Beach woman wanted on a felony stealing charge in Camden County is taken into custody by the highway patrol in Morgan County. 38-year-old Amanda Lynn Schupp was arrested late Thursday afternoon and transported to the Morgan County Jail.
KYTV
Repeat offender arrested for a large amount of methamphetamine in Douglas County, Mo.
AVA, Mo. (KY3) -A man from Ava is charged with attempted drug trafficking after the sheriff found 91 grams of methamphetamine in his pickup. Deputies went to serve a search warrant at a house on west Highway 14 on Monday. They found Vincent Adkins, 43, left by the time they arrived. Sheriff Chris DeGase saw Adkin’s pickup on Highway O, and he stopped the driver at the intersection of Highways O and T. Degase searched the truck and found the methamphetamine.
fourstateshomepage.com
LIST: Missouri inmates overdosed on 8x lethal level of fentanyl and animal sedative
LICKING, Mo. – Following the release of three additional toxicology reports, the wave of seven inmate deaths at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking in late August and September is now clearly tied to a drug problem in the men’s state facility, however, the Missouri Department of Corrections claims they can’t identify the primary source of drugs brought into state prisons.
KTTS
Avian Flu Confirmed In Flock In Webster County
(KTTS News) — Federal officials say avian flu killed 9,000 birds in a chicken flock in Webster County. There have been 10 positive cases of the avian flu in Missouri this year affecting nearly 435,000 birds. Six of those cases were in commercial farms, and four in backyard flocks.
houstonherald.com
Well-known Houston resident hurt in accident south of Rolla on U.S. 63
A chain-reaction accident Friday in Phelps County injured a well-known Houston woman, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. J. Chronister said the five-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. 63 about four miles south of Rolla. One of the drivers was Oma Inez Fockler, 85, whose 2015 Ford Taurus was forced...
KYTV
Driver of an antique car killed in a crash near West Plains, Mo.
NEAR WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver of a pickup turned into the path of a 1926 Ford Model T, killing the driver of the antique car. Mark Gianunzio, 61, of Dora was driving on Highway CC west of town Monday afternoon when he...
kttn.com
Highly pathogenic avian influenza confirmed in Webster County, Missouri chicken flock
Federal officials have confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in a chicken flock in Webster County, Mo. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic influenza (HPAI) in the chicken layer flock. Samples were delivered to the NVSL in Iowa for testing after a sudden increase in mortality in the flock. HPAI is known to be deadly in domesticated poultry. Missouri Department of Agriculture veterinary officials have quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the property have been depopulated.
