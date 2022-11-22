Read full article on original website
Salem cop found justified in non-fatal shooting involving 3 people
SALEM, Ore. — A jury has found a Salem police corporal justified in the use of force in a non-fatal shooting involving three people, according to the Marion County District Attorney's Office. A Marion County Grand Jury on Monday found Cpl. Joshua Buker justified for using deadly force against...
Prison crew finds woman’s skull in backpack along I-5
A human skull was found by prisoners on a cleanup crew along northbound I-5 in the Keizer area, the Oregon State Police said Wednesday night.
Driver shot by PPB officer in church parking lot dies
The man shot by a Portland police officer in the early hours of November 19 died from his injuries, PPB said in a release on Wednesday.
Man in critical condition after North Portland shooting
A man is in critical condition after he was shot early Thursday morning in North Portland, police said.
Transit Police seek public help in identifying stabbing suspect (photos)
Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Transit Police Division (TPD) is seeking public help to identify a suspect involved in a stabbing.
KXL
Clackamas County And West Linn PD Seek Tips And Suspect In Multiple Thefts
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and West Linn Police are asking for the public’s help to capture a suspect involved in multiple thefts. Sarah Rebecca Salo — 44, of Portland — is the suspect in thefts at:. West Linn High School...
kptv.com
2 deadly overnight shootings in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police were investigating two deadly shootings that happened late Wednesday night. Just after 9 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Northeast Glenn Widing Drive in the Parkrose neighborhood of northeast Portland for reports of a shooting. When they got there they found a...
KDRV
OSP: human remains include skull in a backpack along Interstate 5
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon State Police say tonight they are investigating human remains found near Interstate 5 in Marion County. An Oregon State Police (OSP) report tonight says its troopers responded to a suspicious object found by an Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 260 Monday morning.
kptv.com
Clackamas County murder suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in Washington
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man wanted in connection with a double murder in Clackamas County has been located after he was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Washington last week, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Kaythan “Mar Mar” Tenry, 19, was wanted for the Oct....
houston-today.com
17-year-old charged, cache of loaded guns and dangerous weapons seized in Vancouver
A 17-year-old boy has been charged after Vancouver police say they discovered him breaking into a rooming house unit while holding a loaded gun on Saturday (Nov. 19). The Vancouver Police Department says its officers were called to the Grand Union Hotel SRO at the corner of Abbott and West Hastings streets for a report that someone was unlawfully entering a room. When officers arrived, they found a teen boy holding a loaded gun, VPD says.
kptv.com
Man charged with attacking Oregon Democrat’s HQ ordered to pay nearly $50k
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man charged with rioting and criminal mischief will pay nearly $50,000 after pleading guilty to his charges. The announcement came Wednesday afternoon from the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. The D.A.’s Office says 33-year-old Darrell Anthony Kimberlin was charged following a Jan. 2020 incident where Kimberlin was caught vandalizing the Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters, breaking windows and tagging the building with spray paint.
KGW
Portland police throw spike strips to stop suspected shoplifter
Officers conducted a mission to find shoplifters at Portland's Mall 205. A woman was arrested after officers used spike strips to stop her from driving away.
Ex-chief: Use ‘organized crime model’ to deal with Hendon house
A problem house in North Portland's Kenton neighborhood has been attracting dangerous activity.
KATU.com
Man sentenced to two years in prison for shooting at a street racing event
PORTLAND, Ore. — The man accused of opening fire during a street racing event was sentenced to 2 years in prison. In March, police received calls about gunfire during the event on marine drive. Adrian Ramirez faced charges including attempted murder, assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. Hospitals...
oregontoday.net
Fatal Accident, Lane Co., Nov. 24
On November 22, 2022 just prior to 5:45am, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a head-on traffic crash on Prairie Rd. near Maxwell Rd. in Eugene. Medics responded and determined that the driver of one of the involved vehicles, 23-year old Eddie Lloyd Jenks of Fall Creek, had died. Preliminary investigation revealed that the1999 Pontiac Sunfire driven by Jenks had been traveling southbound on Prairie Rd. when it failed to negotiate a curve. The Sunfire crossed into the oncoming northbound lane where it struck a 2010 Ford F150 pickup driven by 58-year old Harvey James Arnold of Eugene. Evidence at the scene indicated that Jenks was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
kptv.com
23-year-old man dies in head-on crash in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was killed in a head-on crash in Eugene early Tuesday morning, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. At about 5:45 a.m., deputies were called out to a crash on Prairie Road near Maxwell Road. An investigation revealed 23-year-old Eddie Lloyd Jenks, of Fall Creek, was driving a 1999 Pontiac Sunfire southbound on Prairie Road when he lost control on a curve, went into the northbound lane and struck a 2010 Ford F150 pickup truck head on.
Multnomah County DA prosecutes fewer than half of misdemeanor theft cases, including shoplifting
PORTLAND, Ore. — New data shows Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt is prosecuting less than half of all misdemeanor theft cases sent to his office by police. "When there's not prosecution for shoplifting — that's a big problem," said Steven Lien, owner of retail store UnderU4men in downtown Portland.
kptv.com
Man dies after being hit by alleged DUII driver in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested following a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Monday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just before 7 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to a crash on Southeast Powell Street and Southeast 138th Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man who had been hit by a vehicle. The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
oregontoday.net
Human Remains off I-5, Marion Co., Nov. 24
On Monday, November 21, 2022 at approximately 9:18 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a suspicious object found by Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 260. OSP Troopers with the Salem Area Command took possession of a small backpack that contained a human skull. The skull was transported to the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office who will continue to investigate the identity of the skull. The skull had no identifiable features, but was most likely that of a female in her late 30’s to 40’s. No further information is available at this time.
Chronicle
Exasperated Oregon DA Says Charges Dropped Against Nearly 300 People With No Public Defenders
In a sign of mounting frustration, Multnomah County’s top prosecutor Monday released a list of the cases of nearly 300 people who have had charges dismissed against them this year because no public defenders were available to represent them. People accused of car theft, fleeing police and illegally carrying...
