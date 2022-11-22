ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Man arrested for robbery after North Port drug deal turns violent

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A 22-year-old man was arrested after a drug deal turned violent in North Port.

David Byrd was in a vehicle with the victim near Chamberlain Blvd. after a narcotics deal, according to the North Port Police Department (NPPD).

According to the report, Byrd then hit the victim in the face with a metal object. NPPD said he also stole money and a firearm.

The two struggled, and the firearm fired, the report said. The victim was able to escape from the vehicle and call the police.

Byrd was arrested Tuesday morning by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) in Punta Gorda after NPPD investigated the incident.

NPPD said Byrd was taken to the Charlotte County Jail.

He is facing charges of robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to NPPD.

