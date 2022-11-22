ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

New Survey Names Most Popular Thanksgiving Food In NJ, But Is It Correct?

Well, we're officially less than a week away from turkey day! Are you hungry yet?. Hopefully, if you're hosting this year, you at least have your menu all planned out by this point. If not, maybe it's worth investing some time checking out a new survey that recently declared which Thanksgiving foods are the most and least popular here in the Garden State. I'm just letting you know now that I, personally, do NOT agree with either answer.
A Super Cute Christmas Village Not to Miss in New Jersey

I've never heard of this place, but recently a friend told me about it. It seems like it would be a great place to make memories with the family. It's what I do, look for a fun thing to do with the family. I know my daughter is a teenager, but I take full advantage of the time we spend together, now. It's so important and I live for these moments.
Manalapan, NJ Christmas tree farm picked for Hallmark Holiday event

Do you feel honored, Manalapan? You should. You know that special holiday programming that rolls around every year on the Hallmark Channel? Usually it's a theme like small-town girl who found a career in the big city comes back home for the holidays after strife with her noncommittal big-city boyfriend and she invariably falls in love with an old high school friend. Old friend is usually seen wearing flannel while chopping firewood or something equally manly.
The best places in NJ to get macaroni for the holiday table

I've long been a proponent of macaroni on the Thanksgiving and holiday tables. As I've stated many times before, turkey is not a headliner. But if you put a nice macaroni dish in front of it like maybe lasagna, baked ziti, some stuffed shells or ravioli; then you surround it with meatballs, sausage and/or braciole, and now you've got a meal worth giving thanks for.
This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.

A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
Turkey giveaways happening Monday in New Jersey, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's Thanksgiving week and ahead of the Thursday holiday, two organizations are holding turkey giveaways on Monday morning. Virtua Health is hosting a drive-thru turkey giveaway in South Jersey. Families who participate will get a bird and all the fixings including celery, onions, carrots and sweet potatoes. The giveaway begins at 8:30 a.m. in Burlington County at the Virtua Willingboro Hospital. On Tuesday they will hold a second giveaway at Virtua Camden. That giveaway also starts at 8:30 a.m.And in Philadelphia, Philadelphia Housing Authority is helping put turkeys on tables for PHA housing residents beginning at 8:30 a.m. Sixteen hundred turkeys will be distributed to 56 various PHA housing sites across the city. People who live at those locations will be able to get turkeys on a first-come, first-serve basis. 
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

