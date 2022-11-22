ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streetsboro, OH

Comments / 87

Ashley Berger
2d ago

sad that this world has to succumb to people threatening others with what their sexuality or what they do in private. I'm still saddened for this family. this could happen to anyone's kids. I'll definitely talk to my kids about this.

Reply
40
MissyDawn
2d ago

Love and prayers for this family. I cannot imagine their grief! I also pray that whoever put this young man in the position where he felt suicide was his only choice is caught and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. People are sick! Why can't we just be nice!

Reply
31
Janb
2d ago

All my sympathy to his family. A young liife lost for nothing. I wished there's was a way to assure these young people that embarrassment fades and their friends and families love them. Nothing can't be overcome. Nothing is worth your life.

Reply
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland.com

2 men get life sentences for separate murders in Akron

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two Akron men, convicted of separate slayings that occurred in 2018 and 2019, were sentenced Tuesday to life in prison, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said. Eugene Wells, 27, pleaded guilty earlier this month to two counts of murder, felonious assault, and having weapons under...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

75-Year-Old Gets 18 to Life in Killing of Nephew

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Lake Township man may very well have to spend the rest of his life in prison. At age 75, Alfred Johnson was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years to life for the killing of his nephew. The Uniontown-area man had been found...
UNIONTOWN, OH
wglc.net

Ohio man charged with Attempted Murder after police pursuit in Ogle County

OREGON – An Ohio man has been charged with Attempted Murder after a police pursuit that began in Stephenson County. On Tuesday the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office reports that they joined a pursuit initiated by Stephenson County of a fleeing vehicle. Authorities say an Ogle County deputy deployed stop sticks in an effort to flatten the vehicles tires when the driver allegedly swerved towards the deputy in an attempt to hit them. The Deputy was able to move out of the way to avoid injury, and the pursuit came to an end when the fleeing vehicle struck a police vehicle. The driver was identified as 49-year-old Brian Taylor of Massillon, Ohio. He was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder and is being held at the Ogle County Jail.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
Ask Akron

Are Akron public schools as bad as people make them out to be?

I am about to settle in this city because of job change. Along with my wife and my lovely eight-year-old daughter. I looked for a lot of information on other websites and social communities. Most posts I have come across about Akron public schools are overwhelmingly negative. Why is that? The main complaint I've heard is about school bullying, and unprofessional teachers? Anyone here have experience with the public schools here?
AKRON, OH
cleveland.com

Man, 70, goes ballistic at Mayor’s Court: Parma Heights Police Blotter

On Oct. 27, a police officer working the Mayor’s Court detail requested assistance when a man started causing a disturbance while his case was being heard. The Parma Heights resident, 70, was yelling, swearing and pointing his finger at the magistrate. After he started to walk toward the magistrate, the officer arrested the man for contempt of court.
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
iheart.com

71 Year Old Ashland Man Indicted For Aggravated Murder

Ashland County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher R. Tunnell announced that the Ashland Grand Jury meeting for the month of November, 2022 issued an indictment against Stanley Gardner charging him with one count of aggravated murder with a 3-year firearm specification. A complaint charging Gardner with a count of murder had previously...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot on Thanksgiving morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated a shooting that occurred Thanksgiving morning on the city’s East side. The incident was first reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at a property near the intersection of Lee Road and Langly Avenue. According to Cleveland EMS, the adult male victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Man gets 28 years to life in prison for 2018 Akron barbershop murder

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man will potentially serve the rest of his life in prison for a fatal shooting at a barbershop more than four years ago. Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O'Brien sentenced 29-year-old Salah Mahdi on Tuesday, further stating that the convicted killer will be eligible for parole after 28 years. A jury convicted Mahdi three weeks ago on charges of aggravated murder, murder, and having a weapon under disability.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

26-year-old Cleveland man in custody for allegedly driving stolen car onto airport runway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said the vehicle that was seized after a man drove onto the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport runway was stolen out of Fairview Park. A lieutenant with the Fairview Park Police Department said the driver, identified as a 26-year-old Cleveland man, was taken into custody late Wednesday night, but no criminal charges have been filed yet.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy