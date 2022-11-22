Read full article on original website
Ashley Berger
2d ago
sad that this world has to succumb to people threatening others with what their sexuality or what they do in private. I'm still saddened for this family. this could happen to anyone's kids. I'll definitely talk to my kids about this.
MissyDawn
2d ago
Love and prayers for this family. I cannot imagine their grief! I also pray that whoever put this young man in the position where he felt suicide was his only choice is caught and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. People are sick! Why can't we just be nice!
Janb
2d ago
All my sympathy to his family. A young liife lost for nothing. I wished there's was a way to assure these young people that embarrassment fades and their friends and families love them. Nothing can't be overcome. Nothing is worth your life.
