CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: LSU, USC inch up to key spots in new top 25 as Tennessee falls to No. 10

With the top four teams in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings all holding serve after emerging victorious last week, the fourth edition of the CFP top 25 released Tuesday night was largely uneventful. Reigning national champion Georgia held onto the No. 1 spot with Ohio State remaining at No. 2. Michigan and TCU rounded out what the top four, using walk-off field goals last Saturday to stave off upsets and remain undefeated entering Rivalry Week.
FOX Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: What's at stake for Ohio State, Michigan?

Former Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith knows what’s at stake for his Buckeyes in the latest edition of college football's most famous rivalry. "I mean, it's everything," Smith said of "The Game" between Ohio State and Michigan. "The emotion runs deep. Tensions run high. Special players come out in special games, and it'll create a buzz for you for the rest of your life."
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 13: How to bet Nebraska-Iowa, pick

The Iowa Hawkeyes put their seven-game win streak against the Nebraska Cornhuskers since 2015 on the line when the Big Ten rivals meet Friday in Ames, Iowa. Despite the Hawkeyes' recent success, the Cornhuskers lead the all-time series 29-20-3. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game...
247Sports

TCU remains at No. 4 in latest CFB Playoff Poll

The latest College Football Playoff Poll was released Tuesday night and as expected, TCU remained at No. 4. The Frogs sit behind Georgia (1), Ohio State (2) and Michigan (3). The Frogs are one of four undefeated teams in the rankings. LSU (5), USC (6), Alabama (7), Clemson (8), Oregon (9) and Tennessee (10) rounded out the top 10.
