CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: LSU, USC inch up to key spots in new top 25 as Tennessee falls to No. 10
With the top four teams in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings all holding serve after emerging victorious last week, the fourth edition of the CFP top 25 released Tuesday night was largely uneventful. Reigning national champion Georgia held onto the No. 1 spot with Ohio State remaining at No. 2. Michigan and TCU rounded out what the top four, using walk-off field goals last Saturday to stave off upsets and remain undefeated entering Rivalry Week.
Preview, Prediction: Iowa-Nebraska Football
Missouri River Rivals Finish Up Regular Season Friday at Kinnick Stadium
College Football Playoff: Alabama, Notre Dame climb rankings; Top 4 remain
Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU kept their spots in the Top 4, while LSU, Alabama and Notre Dame jumped up in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, the selection committee announced.
CBS Sports
College football coaching search candidates: What we're hearing at Auburn, Nebraska, Arizona State and beyond
Sunday has all the indications of being a coaching free for all. There are currently eight openings now that the first has been filled with Charlotte hiring Michigan assistant Biff Poggi, but more changes are ahead. Though pink slips have been limited over the last few weeks, teams looking to...
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: What's at stake for Ohio State, Michigan?
Former Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith knows what’s at stake for his Buckeyes in the latest edition of college football's most famous rivalry. "I mean, it's everything," Smith said of "The Game" between Ohio State and Michigan. "The emotion runs deep. Tensions run high. Special players come out in special games, and it'll create a buzz for you for the rest of your life."
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: LSU moves to No. 5; RJ Young reacts live
The top four teams in the College Football Playoff Rankings all survived difficult matchups on Saturday. But despite those struggles, No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU all came away with victories. In the end, that didn't matter, as the top four all...
LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 24 Purdue Basketball vs. West Virginia in Real Time
No. 24 Purdue basketball (3-0) is on the road for a matchup with West Virginia in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news and views in real time, so follow along below.
Matchup Preview: Oregon State's Defense vs Oregon's Offense
The final week of the 2022 college football regular season is here, and with it comes a full slate of rivalry games. In the state of Oregon, it’s the Beavers and Ducks who will do battle on Saturday in their 126th meeting. Today at BeaverBlitz, we preview the game...
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 13: How to bet Nebraska-Iowa, pick
The Iowa Hawkeyes put their seven-game win streak against the Nebraska Cornhuskers since 2015 on the line when the Big Ten rivals meet Friday in Ames, Iowa. Despite the Hawkeyes' recent success, the Cornhuskers lead the all-time series 29-20-3. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game...
247Sports
TCU remains at No. 4 in latest CFB Playoff Poll
The latest College Football Playoff Poll was released Tuesday night and as expected, TCU remained at No. 4. The Frogs sit behind Georgia (1), Ohio State (2) and Michigan (3). The Frogs are one of four undefeated teams in the rankings. LSU (5), USC (6), Alabama (7), Clemson (8), Oregon (9) and Tennessee (10) rounded out the top 10.
Minnesota Gopher Football Bowl Projections: November 23rd
ESPN (Kyle Bonagura) - Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, NC) vs. Pittsburgh. ESPN (Mark Schlabach) - Quick Lane Bowl (Detroit, MI) vs. Ohio. USA Today - Pinstripe Bowl (New York, NY) vs. Syracuse. College Football News - Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. NC State. Action Network - Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Pittsburgh.
Updated USA TODAY Sports bowl projections after Oklahoma's win over Oklahoma State
Eight Big 12 teams are bowl bound after Oklahoma and Texas Tech picked up their sixth wins of the season on Saturday. Though it hasn’t been the best season for the Sooners, they’ve gone 3-2 since their 0-3 start to Big 12 play and have a chance at an eight-win season if they’re able to win in Lubbock this Saturday and in their bowl matchup.
Penn State holds steady at No. 11 in latest College Football Playoff rankings
Penn State held steady at No. 11 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, which were released during a televised ESPN special Tuesday night. The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 11 in last week’s edition of the rankings. Penn State was ranked No. 11 in the Associated Press Top...
