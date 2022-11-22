Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Missing Person Alert Cancelled for Redwood Falls Man
REDWOOD FALLS, MN (KMHL) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Redwood Falls man. 35-year-old Alex Aaron Allrunner was last seen by his family on the morning of November 18th on the 800 block of Plum Street in Redwood Falls. Hours later, Allrunner was seen walking on the 900 block of East Bridge Street.
Large Amount of Drugs and Cash Seized Renville, MN
RENVILLE, MN (KMHL) — A large amount of drugs and cash were seized in a narcotics-related search warrant this week. On November 23rd, agents from the Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force, along with deputies and officers from the Renville County Sheriff’s Office and the Renville Police Department executed a narcotics-related search warrant at a house on the 700 block of Main Street North in Renville. During the search, authorities located several illegal drugs, including 29 pounds of marijuana, 500 grams of cocaine and more than 350 grams of marijuana wax.
