RENVILLE, MN (KMHL) — A large amount of drugs and cash were seized in a narcotics-related search warrant this week. On November 23rd, agents from the Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force, along with deputies and officers from the Renville County Sheriff’s Office and the Renville Police Department executed a narcotics-related search warrant at a house on the 700 block of Main Street North in Renville. During the search, authorities located several illegal drugs, including 29 pounds of marijuana, 500 grams of cocaine and more than 350 grams of marijuana wax.

RENVILLE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO