“We don’t have no movies about Marcus Garvey and the Black Star Line,” Chance the Rapper tells me about the influential Pan-Africanist leader and his short-lived steamship company designed to facilitate travel and commerce across the Black diaspora. “I think it’d be really powerful for Black people to see and envision themselves on boats, like on top of them, not underneath, as chattel, but to be the voyagers and the directors of our future.” Though Garvey’s Black Star Line crumbled under the weight of sabotage by the U.S. Government and its own mismanagement, it symbolized the potential for political and...

2 DAYS AGO