Model Aoki Lee Simmons Calls Out White America’s Silence to Deaths Within Hip-Hop Community
Aoki Lee Simmons isn’t feeling the silence from the white community when it comes to deaths within the hip-hop community. The daughter of Def Jam Founder Russell Simmons and fashionista Kimora Lee Simmons is very vocal on social media and enjoys using her large following to raise awareness on issues and causes important to her.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Blasts 21 Savage For Questioning Nas' Relevancy: 'You Crazy, Boy!'
Kodak Black has called out 21 Savage for his comments about Nas being “irrelevant” following the release of his King’s Disease 3 album. The Florida rapper took to Instagram Live on Monday (November 14) to put 21 on blast for questioning the New York legend’s current position in the rap game, while quoting lyrics from his 2002 song “I Can.”
hypebeast.com
Iggy Azalea Sells Masters and Publishing Catalog for Eight Figures
Domain Capital has purchased Iggy Azalea‘s master recording and publishing catalog for a hefty eight figures. According to Billboard, the acquisition includes 100% of the rapper’s share of her catalog, which covers her hits like “Fancy,” “Black Widow” and “Problem.” Her discography features her releases under Virgin EMI, Island Records and her own Bad Dreams label, while her publishing is done via Sony Music Publishing. Staring Q1 2023, she will fully own her masters and publishing, while “an additional trigger” allows her to earn future revenue from her other masters.
NME
N-Dubz postpone Nottingham show five minutes after scheduled stage time
N-Dubz postponed their show in Nottingham last night (November 22) five minutes after they were due on stage. The London group – comprising Dappy, Fazer and Tulisa – were set to perform at the city’s Motorpoint Arena as part of their current UK tour, which marks their first run of live dates together in 11 years.
NME
Morrissey posts clip of kids mocking music critics for new album
Morrissey has shared a video of children mocking music critics, in promotion of his forthcoming album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’. The soloist and former The Smiths singer posted a clip of a kid approaching another kid who’s posing as a music journalist. The scene shows the critic telling...
NME
2ManyDJs launch new mix collection on Apple Music
2ManyDJs have launched a new DJ mix collection via Apple Music. The brothers Stephen and David Dewaele, also of Soulwax, have delved into their archive for the project, which combines “jump genre from techno to disco to loungecore library music, all selected from of the world’s great vinyl record collections”.
NME
Pusha T postpones UK and European ‘It’s Almost Dry’ tour to 2023 due to “production issues”
Pusha T has postponed the imminent UK and European leg of his ‘It’s Almost Dry’ tour due to “production issues”. The rapper was set to bring his lauded 2022 album to the UK and Europe across the next month, with dates set to begin in Zurich next week (November 30).
Chance The Rapper on Building his Black Star Line Festival in Ghana
“We don’t have no movies about Marcus Garvey and the Black Star Line,” Chance the Rapper tells me about the influential Pan-Africanist leader and his short-lived steamship company designed to facilitate travel and commerce across the Black diaspora. “I think it’d be really powerful for Black people to see and envision themselves on boats, like on top of them, not underneath, as chattel, but to be the voyagers and the directors of our future.” Though Garvey’s Black Star Line crumbled under the weight of sabotage by the U.S. Government and its own mismanagement, it symbolized the potential for political and...
NME
Drake invests $100million in restoring theme park designed by Basquiat, Hockney and more
Drake has invested $100million (around £83million) into Luna Luna, a carnival once designed by numerous famous 20th century artists. Per the New York Times, Austrian artist André Heller brought Jean-Michel Basquiat, Salvador Dalí, Philip Glass, Keith Haring, David Hockney and Roy Lichtenstein together in 1987 to create Luna Luna as a “bridge between the so-called avant-garde – the artists who were a little snobbish sometimes and didn’t connect with the masses – and the so-called normal people”.
