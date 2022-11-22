ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Penn. Man Arrested on Thanksgiving at Newark Airport for Loaded Handgun: TSA

Transportation Security Administration officers stopped and arrested a man with a loaded gun at Newark Liberty International Airport on Thanksgiving Day. According to TSA, the man from Delaware County, Pennsylvania, had a 9mm handgun in his carry-on bag at Terminal C. The man, who wasn't identified, was the third person arrested this month at EWR for having a gun somewhere in their possession, officials said.
NEWARK, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Stolen SUV Crashes, Kills Man in Wheelchair

A stolen SUV crashed in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section on Saturday night and killed a man in a wheelchair, police said. Investigators said the stolen Cadillac Escalade plowed into two other cars and the 38-year-old man while being followed by police. Officers said they heard the crash near Castor and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Hospitalized After Rescue From Del. Apartment Fire

A fire that ripped through apartments in Wilmington, Delaware early Sunday morning critically injured a man inside, authorities said. Cellphone video shows large flames shooting through the roof of the house on the 300 block of Mary Street in Richardson Park. Fire officials said the blaze was reported shortly before...
WILMINGTON, DE
New Jersey 101.5

NJ dad is shot dead after argument over dog, wife says

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A man was shot and killed during an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Township police found Victor Marrero Jr., 39, dead around 10:25 a.m. in the parking lot of the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road around 10:25 a.m., according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Detectives Thomas Gilbert.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

