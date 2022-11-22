Transportation Security Administration officers stopped and arrested a man with a loaded gun at Newark Liberty International Airport on Thanksgiving Day. According to TSA, the man from Delaware County, Pennsylvania, had a 9mm handgun in his carry-on bag at Terminal C. The man, who wasn't identified, was the third person arrested this month at EWR for having a gun somewhere in their possession, officials said.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO