The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating two separate shooting incidents which recently took place within the city. On Saturday, Nov. 19, at 11:28 p.m., officers responded to an address in the 1900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in reference to shots being fired into a house. The resident reported she heard some persons arguing outside and then someone fired three shots. One bullet entered the home and struck a television. There were four persons inside the residence at the time.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO