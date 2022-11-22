Read full article on original website
Mississippi sheriff’s office needs help with case — suspects drive up with car, U-Haul truck to burglarize residence
The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is requesting assistance, from the public in identifying suspects in a house burglary. Officials with the sheriff’s department posted pictures of one of the suspects captured by a surveillance camera during the burglary. Officiasl report that on the morning of Oct. 8, 2022,...
Mississippi man arrested, found hiding under mobile home after car chase with deputies
A Mississippi man may have thought he evaded deputies in a chase Saturday until they found him hiding under a mobile home. Derrick Darden, 25 of Warren County was arrested on multiple warrants by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office after a car chase on Saturday. Deputy Sheriff Michael Whitley...
WLBT
Man driving Hell Cat leads Capitol Police on chase ending on I-55
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested after leading Capitol Police on a chase which would come to an end on the interstate. According to authorities, the pursuit began when a man driving a 2019 Dodge Charger Hell Cat would not stop for a traffic violation. A chase then...
vicksburgnews.com
Claiborne County Sheriff Department seeking manslaughter suspect
The Claiborne County Sheriff Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident. On Wednesday, Claiborne County Sheriff Department took to social media, seeking the whereabouts of Tyrese Craft. If anyone has any information on Craft’s whereabouts,...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Deputy finds stolen gun
A Jackson, Miss., man was arrested Friday afternoon after he was stopped for speeding and a stolen rifle was found in his vehicle. Deputy D. Johnston of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office stopped a SUV eastbound on Interstate 20 clocked on radar at 84 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone. After approaching the vehicle, Deputy Johnston detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside.
Brandon man in custody after police find woman covered in blood
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police arrested a man after a woman was allegedly attacked on Wednesday, November 23. The incident happened just after 12:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Cherry Hill Cove. Police said they received a call about a domestic disturbance. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim covered […]
magnoliastatelive.com
Rap video leads to fifth firearms arrest — deputies still searching for sixth person in case
Derrick L. Darden. Jr., 22, of Vicksburg was arrested Monday at 9:45 p.m. on a warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. This arrest follows a rap video produced in early 2021 in which several subjects displayed firearms. Darden is the fifth out of six suspects wanted on felony charges in connection to the video. Tyler Mixon, Jemarcus Trisby, Marvell Amos and Deldrick Harper were previously arrested in connection to the video.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Brandon Police Arrest Man For Domestic Violence After Pursuit Through Woods
On Wednesday, November 23, at 12:07 p.m. Brandon Police Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Cherry Hill Cove. Officers were told a domestic disturbance was in progress. When officers arrived, they noticed blood and several broken items in the home, as well as the victim covered in blood...
magnoliastatelive.com
Mississippi man charged with kidnapping in course of armed carjacking
A Jackson man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping in the course of an armed carjacking. Monday afternoon, Brookhaven Police arrested Johnny Potts, 28, for his alleged participation in an altercation one week ago. “It started from a car accident, where an individual demanded a specific amount of money,”...
Capitol police arrest man after Jackson chase
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man after a chase in Jackson on Tuesday, November 22. Investigators said Capitol police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2019 Dodge Charger Hell Cat for a traffic violation. However, the driver did not stop. Police said the chase started around Fortification Street and […]
WAPT
Man shot in the arm during an attempted carjacking in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigation an attempted carjacking and shooting that left one man injured. According to Jackson police, the shooting and attempted carjacking happened Wednesday night at the Exxon gas station on Highway 80 near Metrocenter Mall. Police said a man was sitting inside of his...
WAPT
Man armed with knife runs into woods after cutting woman, Brandon chief says
BRANDON, Miss. — What began as a domestic disturbance call led to an intense law enforcement response Wednesday in Brandon. Chief Wayne Dearman said the call came in at about 12:30 p.m. about the incident on Cherry Hill Circle. A man armed with a knife had cut a woman's hand and was hiding under a porch with a knife. But when officers arrived, he had run off into the woods, Dearman said.
WLBT
Man charged with murder after deadly dice shooting in Yazoo Co.; others still sought
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County man identified in connection with a multi-shooter incident in Yazoo County last weekend was charged Tuesday with murder. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Investigator Terry Gann, Johnny Lee House, 25, of Camden, shot and killed Christopher Turnage, 27, in a barrage of gunfire that broke out during an informal dice game early Sunday morning.
Jackson man charged in Brookhaven kidnapping case
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was arrested and charged with kidnapping in Brookhaven. The Daily Leader reported police arrested 28-year-old Johnny Potts on Monday, November 21. The alleged incident happened a week ago on Fulton Street. According to Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins, the incident started as a car accident where Potts demanded […]
Man shot, killed during Hazlehurst armed robbery
HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Hazlehurst. Hazlehurst Police Chief Derrick Cubit said the shooting happened outside the North End Store off of Highway 51 on Friday, November 18. According to Cubit, three men were robbed during the incident. One of them fought back during the […]
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg police investigating two recent shooting incidents
The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating two separate shooting incidents which recently took place within the city. On Saturday, Nov. 19, at 11:28 p.m., officers responded to an address in the 1900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in reference to shots being fired into a house. The resident reported she heard some persons arguing outside and then someone fired three shots. One bullet entered the home and struck a television. There were four persons inside the residence at the time.
WLBT
Carjacking results in fatal wreck between two stolen cars Sunday night
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One man was found dead Sunday night after two vehicles, taken at gunpoint in Belhaven less than three hours earlier, crashed into one another. Jakobi Beauchamp, 18, was found lying in the street after firefighters responded to a car wreck that sent a Hyundai Sonata into flames a mile and a half away at Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue.
WLBT
Train strikes logging truck in Copiah County
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A train struck a logging truck shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, south of Hazlehurst in Copiah County. Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley said the railroad crossing at Bealle and Spitchley Roads is in a remote, wooded area that is difficult to access. Deputies are on...
vicksburgnews.com
Additional charges filed against Darden
Derrick Darden was arrested by Warren County deputies on Saturday night after attempting to flee. Deputies followed Darden to a residence off Highway 80 where he was arrested. It was discovered Darden has a capias warrant from 2019 charging him with three counts of residential burglary, so Darden was held without bail.
WAPT
Shooting at birthday party leaves teen hospitalized in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. — The Vicksburg police department is investigating an incident at a birthday party party that left a juvenile female injured. According to Vicksburg police deputy chief Michael Bryant, the incident took place Sunday at 9:27pm. Officers say they responded to The Vicksburg Commons at 4000 South Frontage...
