Warren County, MS

vicksburgnews.com

Claiborne County Sheriff Department seeking manslaughter suspect

The Claiborne County Sheriff Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident. On Wednesday, Claiborne County Sheriff Department took to social media, seeking the whereabouts of Tyrese Craft. If anyone has any information on Craft’s whereabouts,...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
lincolnparishjournal.com

Deputy finds stolen gun

A Jackson, Miss., man was arrested Friday afternoon after he was stopped for speeding and a stolen rifle was found in his vehicle. Deputy D. Johnston of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office stopped a SUV eastbound on Interstate 20 clocked on radar at 84 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone. After approaching the vehicle, Deputy Johnston detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Brandon man in custody after police find woman covered in blood

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police arrested a man after a woman was allegedly attacked on Wednesday, November 23. The incident happened just after 12:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Cherry Hill Cove. Police said they received a call about a domestic disturbance. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim covered […]
BRANDON, MS
magnoliastatelive.com

Rap video leads to fifth firearms arrest — deputies still searching for sixth person in case

Derrick L. Darden. Jr., 22, of Vicksburg was arrested Monday at 9:45 p.m. on a warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. This arrest follows a rap video produced in early 2021 in which several subjects displayed firearms. Darden is the fifth out of six suspects wanted on felony charges in connection to the video. Tyler Mixon, Jemarcus Trisby, Marvell Amos and Deldrick Harper were previously arrested in connection to the video.
VICKSBURG, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Brandon Police Arrest Man For Domestic Violence After Pursuit Through Woods

On Wednesday, November 23, at 12:07 p.m. Brandon Police Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Cherry Hill Cove. Officers were told a domestic disturbance was in progress. When officers arrived, they noticed blood and several broken items in the home, as well as the victim covered in blood...
BRANDON, MS
magnoliastatelive.com

Mississippi man charged with kidnapping in course of armed carjacking

A Jackson man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping in the course of an armed carjacking. Monday afternoon, Brookhaven Police arrested Johnny Potts, 28, for his alleged participation in an altercation one week ago. “It started from a car accident, where an individual demanded a specific amount of money,”...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Capitol police arrest man after Jackson chase

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man after a chase in Jackson on Tuesday, November 22. Investigators said Capitol police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2019 Dodge Charger Hell Cat for a traffic violation. However, the driver did not stop. Police said the chase started around Fortification Street and […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man shot in the arm during an attempted carjacking in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigation an attempted carjacking and shooting that left one man injured. According to Jackson police, the shooting and attempted carjacking happened Wednesday night at the Exxon gas station on Highway 80 near Metrocenter Mall. Police said a man was sitting inside of his...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man armed with knife runs into woods after cutting woman, Brandon chief says

BRANDON, Miss. — What began as a domestic disturbance call led to an intense law enforcement response Wednesday in Brandon. Chief Wayne Dearman said the call came in at about 12:30 p.m. about the incident on Cherry Hill Circle. A man armed with a knife had cut a woman's hand and was hiding under a porch with a knife. But when officers arrived, he had run off into the woods, Dearman said.
BRANDON, MS
WLBT

Man charged with murder after deadly dice shooting in Yazoo Co.; others still sought

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County man identified in connection with a multi-shooter incident in Yazoo County last weekend was charged Tuesday with murder. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Investigator Terry Gann, Johnny Lee House, 25, of Camden, shot and killed Christopher Turnage, 27, in a barrage of gunfire that broke out during an informal dice game early Sunday morning.
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man charged in Brookhaven kidnapping case

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was arrested and charged with kidnapping in Brookhaven. The Daily Leader reported police arrested 28-year-old Johnny Potts on Monday, November 21. The alleged incident happened a week ago on Fulton Street. According to Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins, the incident started as a car accident where Potts demanded […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed during Hazlehurst armed robbery

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Hazlehurst. Hazlehurst Police Chief Derrick Cubit said the shooting happened outside the North End Store off of Highway 51 on Friday, November 18. According to Cubit, three men were robbed during the incident. One of them fought back during the […]
HAZLEHURST, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg police investigating two recent shooting incidents

The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating two separate shooting incidents which recently took place within the city. On Saturday, Nov. 19, at 11:28 p.m., officers responded to an address in the 1900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in reference to shots being fired into a house. The resident reported she heard some persons arguing outside and then someone fired three shots. One bullet entered the home and struck a television. There were four persons inside the residence at the time.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Carjacking results in fatal wreck between two stolen cars Sunday night

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One man was found dead Sunday night after two vehicles, taken at gunpoint in Belhaven less than three hours earlier, crashed into one another. Jakobi Beauchamp, 18, was found lying in the street after firefighters responded to a car wreck that sent a Hyundai Sonata into flames a mile and a half away at Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Train strikes logging truck in Copiah County

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A train struck a logging truck shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, south of Hazlehurst in Copiah County. Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley said the railroad crossing at Bealle and Spitchley Roads is in a remote, wooded area that is difficult to access. Deputies are on...
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Additional charges filed against Darden

Derrick Darden was arrested by Warren County deputies on Saturday night after attempting to flee. Deputies followed Darden to a residence off Highway 80 where he was arrested. It was discovered Darden has a capias warrant from 2019 charging him with three counts of residential burglary, so Darden was held without bail.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Shooting at birthday party leaves teen hospitalized in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. — The Vicksburg police department is investigating an incident at a birthday party party that left a juvenile female injured. According to Vicksburg police deputy chief Michael Bryant, the incident took place Sunday at 9:27pm. Officers say they responded to The Vicksburg Commons at 4000 South Frontage...
VICKSBURG, MS

