Foodies gather to talk Richmond restaurants



RICHMOND, Va. -- It's Thanksgiving week and we are so very thankful to all of you for downloading, listening, and being a part of the Eat It, Virginia community.

We recently took part in a gathering of Richmond-area foodies, we'll call it a Foodie Friendsgiving.

In between sips and bites, we had a conversation about where people are eating, which restaurants are consistently great, and what the Richmond food scene is currently missing. We covered a lot of other topics too!

If you like this format, please let us know!

You're about to hear a bunch of voices in this podcast, so here's a list of names and Instagram handles to help you keep track of who's who:

Robey Martin -- Call Me Robey

Scott Wise -- Scott_Wise

James L. Ford III -- Just Something I Ate

Srija Kothakonda The VA Foodies

Saakshi Gunda The VA Foodies

Nick Barahona - Nick’s Food Review

Sara Riso -- RVAFoodsandStuffs

Kici Cofield -- Well Read and Fed

Elaine -- Miss Elaine Neous

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.