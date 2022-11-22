ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Foodies gather to talk Richmond restaurants

By Scott Wise
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49OLZq_0jKL5qlD00


RICHMOND, Va. -- It's Thanksgiving week and we are so very thankful to all of you for downloading, listening, and being a part of the Eat It, Virginia community.

We recently took part in a gathering of Richmond-area foodies, we'll call it a Foodie Friendsgiving.

In between sips and bites, we had a conversation about where people are eating, which restaurants are consistently great, and what the Richmond food scene is currently missing. We covered a lot of other topics too!

If you like this format, please let us know!

You're about to hear a bunch of voices in this podcast, so here's a list of names and Instagram handles to help you keep track of who's who:

Robey Martin -- Call Me Robey

Scott Wise -- Scott_Wise

James L. Ford III -- Just Something I Ate

Srija Kothakonda The VA Foodies

Saakshi Gunda The VA Foodies

Nick Barahona - Nick’s Food Review

Sara Riso -- RVAFoodsandStuffs

Kici Cofield -- Well Read and Fed

Elaine -- Miss Elaine Neous

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
styleweekly.com

Eat Your Art

Artist and Sweet Fix Bakery owner Amanda Robinson perches cross-legged on the counter of her West 10th Street shop under dozens of filled apothecary jars and starts talking. Loves, likes, dislikes, non-stop ideas, past successes and disappointments, and future aspirations bubble out in an almost stream-of-consciousness narrative. During a brief...
RICHMOND, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Burger on a small white platePhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love burgers and you also happen to live in Virginia, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
VIRGINIA STATE
thehypemagazine.com

DJ DEZ 804 Keeps Dropping Hits

DJ DEZ 804 , born Desmond Chapman, is an American hip-hop artist from Richmond, VA. He describes his sound as, “himself”, effortlessly putting together smooth tunes mixed with his creativity. The rapper first began his journey in the music industry at the age of 17 as a DJ and quickly became the hottest DJ out of Richmond for the next 8 years. After getting bored by his DJ career, he decided to tap into the artist side instead. He often references his style to other well-known Southern acts such as Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Fat Trel, and Lil Phat. After releasing his hit single, “Heater” produced by Dirty Sosa, his momentum grew quickly in Richmond, VA which helped further his goal of being the first artist to make it out of Richmond, VA!
RICHMOND, VA
rvamag.com

RVA Shows You Must See This Week November 23 – November 29

Holy Roller (Photo by Joey Wharton), Chris Leggett & The Copper Line, Drew Foust @ The Camel – $12 in advance, $15 day of show (order tickets HERE) That extended end-of-year season known as “The Holidays” has officially arrived, y’all. Tomorrow’s Thanksgiving, and Christmas music has been playing in every store you step into for at least a solid week now. We’re all making plans to head back to hometowns we haven’t seen since last year around this time, to sleep in bedrooms that still look like they did when we were seniors in high school. And the live music scene has entered its “holiday mode” — which is difficult to describe, but very easy to recognize for veteran showgoers. It’s that time of year when reunion shows and annual celebrations begin to take over the calendar, pushing current tours and new bands to the off nights of the week.
urbanviewsrva.com

RVA Downtown Holidays 2022

RICHMOND, VA – Downtown Richmond celebrates the season with the buildings aglow and the sounds of holiday music! Venture Richmond has compiled a list of activities to plan your holidays Downtown with family and friends, so be sure to check the website for updates throughout November and December. Made...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Where to take your out-of-town guests

Last week, we asked what your must-show Richmond attractions are when you have visitors in town, and boy, did y'all answer. Here are Axios Richmond readers' picks for visitor things to do to round out Southern Living's recommendations, which included Monument Avenue and the Poe Museum. Museums Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Photo: Carlos Bernate for The Washington Post via Getty ImagesVMFA, The Valentine, Black History Museum, Virginia Museum of History & Culture, ICA, American Civil War Museum , Virginia Holocaust Museum — there's nary a Richmond museum y'all didn't recommend visitors see. All are open all weekend, but...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Lewis Ginter’s Gardenfest of Lights opens

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s annual Dominion Gardenfest of Lights holiday display opened to the public Nov. 21 and will run through Jan. 8. In addition to an array of outdoor lights, visitors can experience a model train set with miniature Christmas village, an interactive gratitude display, and festive decorations in the conservatory.
RICHMOND, VA
luxury-houses.net

New Modern Masterpiece in Richmond, VA Never Ever Seen Before Hits Market for $3.75M

The Estate in Richmond is a luxurious home boasting exceptional architectural design with fine quality craftsmanship and stunning light filled interiors now available for sale. This home located at 113 Libbie Ave, Richmond, Virginia; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 4,957 square feet of living spaces. Call Pam Diemer (804-241-3347) – Long & Foster REALTORS for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Richmond.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

58K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy