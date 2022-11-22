Foodies gather to talk Richmond restaurants
RICHMOND, Va. -- It's Thanksgiving week and we are so very thankful to all of you for downloading, listening, and being a part of the Eat It, Virginia community.
We recently took part in a gathering of Richmond-area foodies, we'll call it a Foodie Friendsgiving.
In between sips and bites, we had a conversation about where people are eating, which restaurants are consistently great, and what the Richmond food scene is currently missing. We covered a lot of other topics too!
If you like this format, please let us know!
You're about to hear a bunch of voices in this podcast, so here's a list of names and Instagram handles to help you keep track of who's who:
Robey Martin -- Call Me Robey
Scott Wise -- Scott_Wise
James L. Ford III -- Just Something I Ate
Srija Kothakonda The VA Foodies
Saakshi Gunda The VA Foodies
Nick Barahona - Nick’s Food Review
Sara Riso -- RVAFoodsandStuffs
Kici Cofield -- Well Read and Fed
Elaine -- Miss Elaine Neous
EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.
