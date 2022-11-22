Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical ListMae A.Houston, TX
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feetLauren JessopHouston, TX
Related
cw39.com
Boyfriend shoots baby’s father, uncle, grandmother in custody exchange in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men and a woman are recovering after a child custody exchange results in a shooting in north Houston on Wednesday night. Authorities said a woman and her boyfriend showed up around 8 p.m. at her ex-boyfriend’s house at the 9300 block of Friendly Road for a child custody exchange.
Attorney requests lower bond for woman whose adopted son was found dead in washing machine
HOUSTON — A Spring woman charged in the death of her 7-year-old son was in court Tuesday morning where her attorney requested a lower bond. A judge denied the request and Tiffany Thomas remains jailed on a $150,000, according to her attorney. Troy Koehler's body was found in a...
KHOU
HPD gives details after officers shoot into Kingwood home with owner inside
HPD called around to the home on August Hill Drive for reports of a panic medical alarm. They started shooting when they saw a man inside with a gun, police say.
Man charged with murder after HPD finds victim shot to death in his apartment bedroom, documents say
A witness gave police a description of the suspect and when officers knocked on the apartment door, the resident matched that report. Officers said they also found something else.
3-year-old shot in Richmond neighborhood, according to Fort Bend County deputies
An investigation is underway after a child was shot and transported to a medical center.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County grand jury indicts Houston woman accused of transporting stolen dogs in U-Haul
A Montgomery County grand jury has indicted a Houston woman accused of operating a dog transport business as a guise to sell stolen dogs. Tiara Alsaid, 26, was arrested Aug. 31 during a traffic stop in The Woodlands where four injured dogs were discovered in the back of a U-Haul. Alsaid is facing charges of animal cruelty and theft, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. She also had outstanding drug warrants in Brazos County, the sheriff’s office said.
Teen cousins gathering with relatives for Thanksgiving shot to death in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Two teens who were about to celebrate Thanksgiving with family members were found shot to death Thursday in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The victims were 18 and 17 and were cousins, HPD Detective C. Flora said. They were gunned down just after midnight...
Click2Houston.com
Herpes diagnoses for 2 more office workers after infected janitor urinated in water bottles; additional charges filed, investigators say
HOUSTON – More charges have been filed against a janitor who told investigators that his “sickness” led him to commit reprehensible and unspeakable acts against employees at a doctor’s office along the East Freeway, leaving multiple employees with a lifelong incurable disease. The acts in question...
Click2Houston.com
Hit-and-run driver found receiving treatment at ER after leaving 17-year-old passenger to die at crash site, police say
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a man who fled the scene after causing a crash that killed his 17-year-old passenger, according to Houston police. Angel David Espinoza Martinez, 19, is charged with failure to stop and render aid. According to HPD, on Sunday, Martinez was driving a...
Deputies looking for answers after man found shot to death at north Harris County apartment
Neighbors living at the apartment complex on Dominion Park called 911 after hearing gunshots, deputies said. Officials are canvassing the area in hopes of gathering more information.
Family of 9-year-old struck, killed after being dropped off from Jacinto City school files lawsuit
The family of a 9-year-old boy is filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the driver who picked him up from Jacinto City Elementary and ran him over just feet from their home.
Oldest of 3 sisters became their legal guardian after dad allegedly killed mom and disappeared
"I don't want to get killed by him," one of the sisters, who were left orphaned due to an act of violence, told ABC13.
Officers shoot into Kingwood home while responding to medical alarm, HPD says
KINGWOOD, TEXAS - A homeowner’s home was shot up by police Wednesday in Kingwood, police said. The Houston Police Department was called around 10 p.m. to the home on August Hill Drive for reports of a panic medical alarm. Officers knocked on the front door, but no one answered...
Man tries to buy 800 gallons of gasoline for $8 but deputies stop him in Harris County
A man in Harris County is behind bars after being caught with 800 gallons of gasoline for which he paid eight dollars. Or tried to, at least.
fox26houston.com
Houston woman waits more than 7 years for sister's accused killer to stand trial for murder
HOUSTON - Maysha Talat says she's lost faith in the criminal justice system and who could blame her?. She was just 17 when she found her 23-year-old sister, Ayesha, murdered on Mother's Day 2015. "The door is blocked by her body, so I have to move her over," Maysha said....
Click2Houston.com
Recognize your kids? Video shows 4 teen boys, 1 girl stealing cases of beer out store in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for five teenagers who allegedly stole beer out of a store in southwest Houston earlier this month. According to the Houston Police Department, the incident took place in the 10800 block of Beechnut around 4 p.m. on Nov. 1. Officers said the suspects entered...
HCSO: 79-year-old man badly beaten with hammer; female suspect on the run
HOUSTON — Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators are searching for a young woman charged in the brutal beating of an elderly man. The 79-year-old victim was beaten with a hammer on Nov. 14 at an apartment complex in Cypress. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and treated for bleeding and swelling of the brain.
fox26houston.com
Breaking Bond: Convicted felon accused of violently attacking mother 24 hours after jail release
HOUSTON - 36-year-old Danny Leonard's criminal history dates back to 2004. On Nov. 7, Leonard was charged with evading arrest following a police chase and a felony for possession of a weapon. 230th Criminal District Court Judge Chris Morton granted Leonard two personal recognizance bonds and he was a free...
cw39.com
HPD arrests suspect with victim’s body still in apartment a day after shooting
HOUSTON (KIAH) — When officers were sent to check on a welfare call in southwest Houston, they found more than they were expecting. Now one person in behind bars, accused of murder. Charges have been filed against 22-year-old Jairo Vanejas in the death of an unidentified 27-year-old victim. The...
Driver accused of running away after 17-year-old passenger killed in crash into power pole
Houston police found the 19-year-old at an area hospital. He allegedly ran off after crashing into a pole, killing his 17-year-old passenger.
