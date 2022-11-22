Read full article on original website
MLive.com
With competition set to upgrade, Michigan basketball needs improvement
ANN ARBOR -- Late in the first half of a tight game, Juwan Howard shouted for his five starters to come to the sideline for an impromptu pep talk before a pair of free throws. Freshman Jett Howard deferred that question to his veteran teammate, graduate transfer Jaelin Llewellyn. “I...
Eleven Warriors
Michigan Beat Writer Isaiah Hole Compares This Year’s Wolverines to Last Year, Expects Blake Corum’s Injury to Have Big Impact
NOON – SATURDAY, NOV. 26. With the rivalry game on tap this week, we welcome back Isaiah Hole, the publisher of Wolverines Wire, for a breakdown of the Michigan Wolverines entering The Game. As the Wolverines enter this game with an 11-0 record, are they as good as the...
247Sports
Michigan aware, eager for 'hostile' environment awaiting Wolverines in trip to Ohio State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Saturday, without a doubt, will be the Michigan football team’s toughest challenge of the season. The third-ranked Wolverines are likely Ohio State’s toughest challenge of the season, too, but the Buckeyes’ electric passing offense, talented and experienced offensive line and much-improved defensive front will push Michigan more than it has been pushed all season.
Offensive breakdown with Al Borges (Week 11): 'What Illinois did (to bother U-M), I don't know that OSU does'
Every week TMI’s Sam Webb and former Michigan offensive coordinator Al Borges come together for the Michigan offensive breakdown, a review of the prior week’s contest with a deep dive into game strategy and analysis. Borges uses his decades of coordinating experience to explain key takeaways for the Wolverines moving forward. To view the most recent installment in its entirety, press play on the video embed below.
Buckeye Admits To Not Taking Michigan Seriously
It's hard to imagine any player - whether it be on Michigan's side or Ohio State's side - not taking the rivalry between the Wolverines and Buckeyes seriously. It's even harder to imagine that a player would admit that they were unprepared for what is arguably the biggest rivalry in all of sports, but that's exactly what Buckeyes receiver Emeka Egbuka admitted to on Wednesday.
Michigan State loses starter to injury for Phil Knight Invitational, key reserve 'doubtful' vs. Alabama
Michigan State men's basketball will be without starting small forward Malik Hall for the entirety of the Phil Knight Inviational in Portland, Ore. according to a report from The Athletic's Brendan Quinn late last night. Quinn reports that the Spartans expect to be without Hall for "multiple weeks". Additionally, Quinn...
Michigan State falls to Alabama in first round of Phil Knight Invitational
The pass lacked urgency on both ends of the transaction. Forward Joey Hauser looked across the floor to point guard AJ Hoggard and lackadaisically pushed the ball Hoggard’s way. It was easily swiped by Alabama’s Jaden Bradley and converted for a layup. No. 12 Michigan State, now trailing...
No. 11 Penn State vs. Michigan State: Senior Day Blitz Game Preview
No. 11 Penn State closes the 2022 regular season when it faces unranked Michigan State on Senior Day at Beaver Stadium Saturday. This is the Blitz Game Guide Preview for the matchup, which kicks off at 4 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on FS1. James Franklin’s Nittany Lions are...
WSYX ABC6
The Football Fever: The Barber of Ann Arbor weighs in on The Game
His name is Bill Stolberg and he's been a good source on the vibe at Michigan every year about this time. I consult him on the Wolverines before The Game almost every year.I caught up with my Michigan friend who has cut the hair of Wolverine Coach Jim Harbaugh and that of his players over the years.We renewed our friendship Monday in Ann Arbor and he likes the Blue by a field goal.
Michigan State F Malik Hall out with foot injury, expected to miss multiple weeks
Another key Michigan State player is dealing with a foot injury, as the program on Thursday announced Malik Hall will miss “approximately three weeks” after learning of a stress reaction in his left foot. The Spartans play their first game without Hall Thursday night against No. 18 Alabama in the Phil Knight Invitational.
Look: Ohio State Coach Has A Warning For Michigan
On Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Ohio State will clash with No. 3 Michigan in what should be the game of the week. Last season, Michigan mustered 297 rushing yards in a win over Ohio State. Running back Hassan Haskins had 169 yards and five touchdowns. When discussing this Saturday's matchup,...
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’
Mid High Market’s original design plays on the rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan. Credit: Courtesy of Austin Pence. Ohio State fans want more than just telling Michigan fans to “Buck Off” — they want them to see it on and off the field.
detroitsportsnation.com
Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
Eleven Warriors
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players See Improved Buckeye Team That “Absolutely” Possesses Toughness:
A lot was said in the aftermath of Michigan’s first rivalry win in 10 years. And at least on the Ohio State side, it hasn’t been forgotten over the past 12 months. Immediately following the Wolverines’ 42-27 win over the Buckeyes last November, Jim Harbaugh took a perceived shot at Ryan Day in his postgame interview when he said “sometimes people that are standing on third base think they hit a triple, but they didn’t.”
detroitsportsnation.com
7 Michigan State players charged for Michigan tunnel assault
Nearly four weeks ago, the Michigan Wolverines dominated the Michigan State Spartans on the field, but following the game, seven MSU players assaulted a pair of Wolverines’ players in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Following the assault, MSU head coach Mel Tucker announced that the players involved had been suspended until an investigation had concluded. That investigation has now come to an end and seven players have been charged, including Khary Crump, who has been charged with one count of felonious assault.
No. 11 Penn State vs. Michigan State expert score predictions from Lions247
These are the Lions247 expert score predictions for Penn State’s regular-season finale matchup with Michigan State. The No. 11 Nittany Lions (9-2, 6-2) face the unranked Spartans (5-6, 3-5) at Beaver Stadium, and the Land Grant Trophy game will kick off at 4 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on FS1.
Breaking: Charges Filed Against Michigan State Players For Stadium Tunnel Incident
On October 29th, an incident between Michigan and Michigan State in the singular tunnel of "The Big House" led to the suspension of eight Spartan players. Today, in an update by the Detroit Free Press' Tony Garcia, seven of the eight suspended Michigan State athletes now face ...
5 local football teams head to Ford Field for state title games
The end of the football season is here as five local schools travel to Ford Field in Detroit this weekend for the state finals.
REPORT: Mel Tucker received entire $100,000 bonus intended for MSU staff
Michigan State football has failed to live up to expectations during the 2022 season, and that has some supporters of the program frustrated over the 10-year, $95 million contract extension that head coach Mel Tucker received in the middle of the 11-2 campaign that MSU put together in 2021. Now,...
Ohio State Player Has Troubling Admission On Michigan Loss
This Saturday is going to feature one of the best games of the 2022 college football season. Michigan is set to travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State with everything on the line. The winner will not only have bragging rights heading into next year, but it will also clinch a berth in both the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.
