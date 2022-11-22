ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

247Sports

Michigan aware, eager for 'hostile' environment awaiting Wolverines in trip to Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Saturday, without a doubt, will be the Michigan football team’s toughest challenge of the season. The third-ranked Wolverines are likely Ohio State’s toughest challenge of the season, too, but the Buckeyes’ electric passing offense, talented and experienced offensive line and much-improved defensive front will push Michigan more than it has been pushed all season.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Offensive breakdown with Al Borges (Week 11): 'What Illinois did (to bother U-M), I don't know that OSU does'

Every week TMI’s Sam Webb and former Michigan offensive coordinator Al Borges come together for the Michigan offensive breakdown, a review of the prior week’s contest with a deep dive into game strategy and analysis. Borges uses his decades of coordinating experience to explain key takeaways for the Wolverines moving forward. To view the most recent installment in its entirety, press play on the video embed below.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Buckeye Admits To Not Taking Michigan Seriously

It's hard to imagine any player - whether it be on Michigan's side or Ohio State's side - not taking the rivalry between the Wolverines and Buckeyes seriously. It's even harder to imagine that a player would admit that they were unprepared for what is arguably the biggest rivalry in all of sports, but that's exactly what Buckeyes receiver Emeka Egbuka admitted to on Wednesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

The Football Fever: The Barber of Ann Arbor weighs in on The Game

His name is Bill Stolberg and he's been a good source on the vibe at Michigan every year about this time. I consult him on the Wolverines before The Game almost every year.I caught up with my Michigan friend who has cut the hair of Wolverine Coach Jim Harbaugh and that of his players over the years.We renewed our friendship Monday in Ann Arbor and he likes the Blue by a field goal.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Coach Has A Warning For Michigan

On Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Ohio State will clash with No. 3 Michigan in what should be the game of the week. Last season, Michigan mustered 297 rushing yards in a win over Ohio State. Running back Hassan Haskins had 169 yards and five touchdowns. When discussing this Saturday's matchup,...
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State

On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players See Improved Buckeye Team That “Absolutely” Possesses Toughness:

A lot was said in the aftermath of Michigan’s first rivalry win in 10 years. And at least on the Ohio State side, it hasn’t been forgotten over the past 12 months. Immediately following the Wolverines’ 42-27 win over the Buckeyes last November, Jim Harbaugh took a perceived shot at Ryan Day in his postgame interview when he said “sometimes people that are standing on third base think they hit a triple, but they didn’t.”
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

7 Michigan State players charged for Michigan tunnel assault

Nearly four weeks ago, the Michigan Wolverines dominated the Michigan State Spartans on the field, but following the game, seven MSU players assaulted a pair of Wolverines’ players in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Following the assault, MSU head coach Mel Tucker announced that the players involved had been suspended until an investigation had concluded. That investigation has now come to an end and seven players have been charged, including Khary Crump, who has been charged with one count of felonious assault.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Ohio State Player Has Troubling Admission On Michigan Loss

This Saturday is going to feature one of the best games of the 2022 college football season. Michigan is set to travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State with everything on the line. The winner will not only have bragging rights heading into next year, but it will also clinch a berth in both the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH

