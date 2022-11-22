Losing religious faith can be a shattering experience, turning a universe that seemed full of providential order into a frightening and meaningless void. It is first of all an internal catastrophe – the voice of God falls silent, comforting certainties are overturned, notions of right and wrong vanish into thin air. This is surely one reason why writers of literature, the best means we have for depicting interiority, have been drawn again and again to the drama of faith and doubt in the individual soul. But a process that begins in the soul rarely ends there: losing faith can also mean losing family or community, and can force the former believer into seeking different ways of living, new illusions or new salves for pain.

