New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week
It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week, as well as a few others you may have missed from recent weeks. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
Libro.fm Reveals Bestselling Audiobooks of 2022
The audiobook company Libro.fm has revealed its top 10 bestselling books of 2022. The retailer, which splits its profits with local independent bookstores, announced that actor Jennette McCurdy’s memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, was its most purchased audiobook of the year. The audio edition, narrated by McCurdy, has been a print bestseller as well and received positive reviews. A Kirkus critic called it the “heartbreaking story of an emotionally battered child delivered with captivating candor and grace.”
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
These Are the Best Books of 2022, According to Amazon Editors
Whether you’ve read 5 or 50 books this year, we can all agree: Figuring out what to read next isn’t easy. If you’re in the mood to give a recent release a go, look no further than the Amazon Book Editors’ 2022 Books of the Year list.
At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age
Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.
Bill Gates Just Said These Are Some Of His Top Five Favorite Books Of All Time
The billionaire typically releases a favorite book of the year list. But he switched it up on Monday and released some of his all-time favorites.
Novelist Tess Gunty wins National Book Award for fiction
Tess Gunty’s “The Rabbit Hutch,” a sweeping novel set in a low-income housing community in Indiana, has won the National Book Award for fiction. The nonfiction prize went to Imani Perry’s “South to America," and Sabaa Tahir’s “All My Rage” won for young people's literature. In poetry, John Keene was cited for “Punks: New and Selected Poems,'' while Argentine-Spanish language author Samanta Schweblin and translator Megan McDowell won for best work in translation for “Seven Empty Houses.” Winners on Wednesday night each received $10,000. The dinner benefit for the National Book Foundation, which presents the awards, also included honorary...
Newsweek Staffers' Favorite Books of 2022 for Everyone on Your Gift List
Newsweek staff have gathered together to recommend the perfect reading material for anyone on your gift list with a roundup of our own favorite books from the past year. From rom-coms to true-crime, politics to music, investigative journalism to humor, find the ideal story to give or to add to your own wishlist!
The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post
The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers. The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
Amazon Names Its Best Books of 2022
Amazon has unveiled its list of the best books of 2022, with Gabrielle Zevin’s Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow taking the No. 1 spot. Zevin’s novel, which also made Kirkus’ list of the best books of the year, follows a trio of friends who meet in college and go on to design video games. Sarah Gelman, Amazon Books’ editorial director, praised it as “a simply perfect book about the complexities of human relationships, the importance of human connection, the innocence and optimism of youth, our journey with technology, and the many shades of love.”
Amazon just released its 20 Best Books of the Year: Shop them now
Here at New York Post Shopping, we’re all about reading — and more reading, and. Whether we’re scouring the latest of Reese’s Book Club picks or hunting down some of our favorite audible books, checking off every Colleen Hoover novel — our to-be-read list (TBR to book lovers) is ever-expanding.
The Argument for Buying a Bunch of Books You’ll Never Read
Print book sales took a giant leap in 2021, outpacing 2020 totals by 9%. That’s really saying something, considering 2020 already outpaced 2019 by 8%. Unsurprisingly, a bunch of us recommitted to our reading routines during the pandemic, and spent the necessary cash to make sure we were digging into the day’s newest and most exciting titles.
Top 10 books about losing faith
Losing religious faith can be a shattering experience, turning a universe that seemed full of providential order into a frightening and meaningless void. It is first of all an internal catastrophe – the voice of God falls silent, comforting certainties are overturned, notions of right and wrong vanish into thin air. This is surely one reason why writers of literature, the best means we have for depicting interiority, have been drawn again and again to the drama of faith and doubt in the individual soul. But a process that begins in the soul rarely ends there: losing faith can also mean losing family or community, and can force the former believer into seeking different ways of living, new illusions or new salves for pain.
Best Fiction of 2022: Jonathan Escoffery
Jonathan Escoffery’s hotly anticipated debut is thriving: If I Survive You (MCD/Farrar, Straus and Giroux, Sept. 6) was named a National Book Award nominee on Sept. 16, just 10 days after it first graced bookstore shelves. This “sharp and inventive” collection of linked stories, featuring “clever, commanding, and flexible” writing, centers on Trelawny, the American-born son of a Jamaican family who fled Kingston for Miami in the late 1970s. With verve, wit, and heart, Trelawny grapples with what it means to be who he is in the world he inhabits and navigates complex family dynamics—his relationship with his older brother, Delano; a falling-out with his father, Topper. Escoffery extends similar care to his other characters’ perspectives, hopes, and dreams. In a starred review, Kirkus calls If I Survive You “a fine debut that looks at the complexities of cultural identity with humor, savvy, and a rich sense of place.”
National Book Award winner Imani Perry
Elsewhere in the country, the American South can be viewed with a kind of otherness. Our region’s identity is often characterized by old stereotypes from our racist history. Of course, the story of the South is much more complex. Author Imani Perry believes that misunderstanding the South mischaracterizes the nation.
Hudson Reveals Its Best Books of 2022
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist destinations across North America, today announced its Best Books of 2022. Selections were decided by nominations from Hudson team members – from buyers and booksellers and several Hudson executives including Chief Executive Officer Jordi Martin-Consuegra. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005152/en/ Graphic courtesy of Hudson
The Complete List of Don Winslow Books in Order
This post contains affiliate links. If you click and buy we may make a commission, at no additional charge to you. Please see our disclosure policy for more details. Author Don Winslow is known for his characteristic style of writing. With sharp and focused dialogues to create excellent characters, Don Winslow is often considered one of our time’s most prominent crime thriller writers.
39 Extremely Dumb, But Also Very Funny, Memes That You’ll Appreciate If You Have A Dog
Sometimes, a really basic meme just hits the spot.
What is the scariest episode of Cabinet of Curiosities? All the episodes ranked
What is the scariest episode of Cabinet of Curiosities? We reveal which episode is the most terrifying...
Using Whichbook and BookTrib to find new books to read this winter.
Today I'm going to give you six ways to choose books to read. There is an overwhelming amount of books available to us these days, choosing what to read can become very laborious. Finding new ways to indulge in books that supply us with mental stimulation, entertainment, and tranquility is easier said than done. Here are the ways my reading tribe and I have found new reading material. Favorite Author, does your favorite author have a series or have a large enough body of work to read through over the colder months? This is a great choice, because you know their work and your familiar with their writing language, especially those authors with high page counts.
