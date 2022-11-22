Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
Video captures 3 burglary suspects leaving Eastvale home carrying safe
Surveillance video shows three burglary suspects exiting an Eastvale home with a family’s belongings, including a safe that held wedding rings, sentimental keepsakes and one family member’s life savings. “They were there for a total of about 15 minutes, inside my house,” the homeowner, identified only as Andrews,...
Armed Suspects Rob CVS, Steal From Pharmacy
Silver Lake, Los Angeles, CA: Two suspects were outstanding early Wednesday morning after an armed robbery at a CVS located on the 2500 block of Glendale Boulevard in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles. The suspects robbed the CVS and its pharmacy around 11:48 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. The...
foxla.com
Community helps Whittier man get new work truck after old one got stolen on live TV mid-police chase
WHITTIER, Calif. - A Whittier man whose work truck got stolen by a police chase suspect on live TV received massive help from the community – a brand-new replacement ride!. "It's just unbelievable," said Andres Benitez, the young man whose truck got stolen earlier in the month. One could...
‘It’s not a game:’ Resident struck, injured during Anaheim street takeover
One person was seriously injured when he was struck by a driver fleeing a wild street takeover in Anaheim late Wednesday. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at the intersection of South Rio Vista Street and East South Street. Video showed a red Ford Mustang doing doughnuts in the intersection before Anaheim Police Department officers […]
NBC Los Angeles
30-Year-Old Pedestrian in Crosswalk Killed in Anaheim Hit-and-Run
California Highway Patrol officials Wednesday asked for the public's help tracking down a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian early Saturday. The victim, 30-year-old Rick Dale Moore of Long Beach, was walking south on Magnolia Street in a marked crosswalk at Katella Avenue when he was struck by a pickup truck speeding east on Katella, according to CHP Officer Mitch Smith.
orangecountytribune.com
A.M. fire burns two homes
One person was detained after a fire broke out in Stanton on Thursday (today) morning. The blaze was in the 10900 block of Endry Street (near Katella Avenue and Beach Boulevard). Arriving Orange County Fire Authority firefighters found a “well-involved” house fire that was extending to an adjacent home. A...
newsantaana.com
The Tustin Police recovered two stolen cars and 75 car keys and arrested two suspects
The Tustin Police night shift patrol officers arrested the occupants of two stolen vehicles and made a disturbing discovery. The auto theft suspects had 75 different car keys with them and a screwdriver that can also be used to steal cars. The stolen cars were returned to their owners but...
foxla.com
2 arrested in 405 Freeway shooting between robbery suspects, victim
LOS ANGELES - Two people have been arrested in connection with a robbery that led to a car-to-car shooting on the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys Monday, snarling traffic for hours. It happened just after 3 p.m. on northbound I-405 north of Victory Boulevard. According to the California Highway Patrol,...
newsantaana.com
A man in Garden Grove was robbed of his jewelry while stopped at a red light
Yesterday, November 22, 2022 at 2:08 PM, Garden Grove Police Department officers were in the area of Shapell St./Trask Ave. when they were flag down by several citizens regarding a robbery that just occurred. During the investigation, they learned the victim was in his vehicle and stopped at a red...
Supporters help raise money for recruits injured in Whittier crash: 'We're going to be there'
Law enforcement and community members came together Wednesday to support the recruits who are still recovering after being struck by a driver during their morning jog in Whittier last week.
fox10phoenix.com
Police chase suspect beats LA holiday traffic, ditches car in residential area
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect led authorities on a wild police chase during Los Angeles County's notorious holiday traffic Tuesday night. The suspect, accused of stealing the SUV they were driving in, led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase across parts of the San Gabriel Valley, the eastern parts of Los Angeles County and South Gate.
Man's body discovered on Harbor Freeway in South L.A.
A man’s body was discovered today on a right shoulder of the Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said.
Sheriff's Department hosts fundraiser for recruits hit by wrong-way driver
The grill was smoking, the burgers were flipping and the line was growing as hundreds came to Norwalk to help the injured recruits from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Academy Class 464. Many were from the law enforcement community. Some drove through hours of Thanksgiving traffic to show their support. "Even though we are not from Los Angeles County or the L.A. area, we are all brothers out here and this is a big deal for us," said Riverside Police Department Sgt. Ryan Taack.Local business owners and community members donated the food and materials for this fundraiser. All of the proceeds will go...
California Man Wanted for Fatally Shooting Daughter’s Ex-Boyfriend Following Domestic Violence Report and Car Chase
A murder suspect who police say fatally shot his daughter’s ex-boyfriend during the aftermath of a car chase in Southern California is on the lam. Jose G. Mendoza, 59, shot 26-year-old Giovannie Gutierrez on Monday in the city of Palmdale after arriving at a two-car collision involving Gutierrez and Mendoza’s daughter, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A press release issued Tuesday warns that Mendoza is believed to be armed with a semi-automatic handgun “and should not be approached.”
pasadenanow.com
Officers Responding to ‘Unknown Trouble’ Call Find Man Struck in Head By Gun, Crowbar
Pasadena officers responding to a call transferred from the California Highway Patrol dispatch about 9:45 p.m. Monday encountered a victim who had been struck by a handgun then a crowbar, police said. The victim, a man in his 30’s, suffered a one-inch laceration on his head and hand injuries but...
NBC Los Angeles
Pursuit Driver Abandons Vehicle in South Gate Area
A pursuit driver abandons his vehicle in the South Gate area are leading CHP officers on a high-speed pursuit. The Temple Sheriff's Department initiated the pursuit for a stolen vehicle in the Temple City area. Three suspects inside the vehicle have reportedly exited the vehicle, according to CHP officers. The...
Father killed in Irvine hit-and-run, suspect remains at large
Police are searching for a suspect who struck and killed a man in Irvine before speeding away. The victim was identified as Saman Vakili Mafakhery, 33. He leaves behind a wife and a young daughter. The fatal crash happened on the night of Nov. 3 when Mafakhery was struck and killed in the area of […]
Pasadena police release new video of gunman wanted in shooting death of 13-year-old boy
It's been a year since a 13-year-old Pasadena boy was shot and killed by a stray bullet while he was playing video games in his bedroom. Now police have released new footage of the shooting in hopes the public can help track down the gunman.
2urbangirls.com
Father suspected of killing daughter’s ex-boyfriend in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A 29-year-old man was shot to death in Palmdale, allegedly by the father of a former girlfriend, authorities announced Tuesday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:47 p.m. Monday regarding a domestic violence incident in the 37000 block of Sierra Highway, near Avenue S, where they found the victim, Giovannie Gutierrez, unresponsive in the street with a gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Fontana Herald News
Person is stabbed to death in Fontana on Nov. 22; suspect flees the location
A person was stabbed to death during an incident in Fontana on the morning of Nov. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Detectives were on the scene of a stabbing in the 15100 block of Athol Street in the unincorporated western area of Fontana, the Sheriff's Department said.
