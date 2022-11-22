ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whittier, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

Video captures 3 burglary suspects leaving Eastvale home carrying safe

Surveillance video shows three burglary suspects exiting an Eastvale home with a family’s belongings, including a safe that held wedding rings, sentimental keepsakes and one family member’s life savings. “They were there for a total of about 15 minutes, inside my house,” the homeowner, identified only as Andrews,...
EASTVALE, CA
Key News Network

Armed Suspects Rob CVS, Steal From Pharmacy

Silver Lake, Los Angeles, CA: Two suspects were outstanding early Wednesday morning after an armed robbery at a CVS located on the 2500 block of Glendale Boulevard in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles. The suspects robbed the CVS and its pharmacy around 11:48 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

30-Year-Old Pedestrian in Crosswalk Killed in Anaheim Hit-and-Run

California Highway Patrol officials Wednesday asked for the public's help tracking down a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian early Saturday. The victim, 30-year-old Rick Dale Moore of Long Beach, was walking south on Magnolia Street in a marked crosswalk at Katella Avenue when he was struck by a pickup truck speeding east on Katella, according to CHP Officer Mitch Smith.
ANAHEIM, CA
orangecountytribune.com

A.M. fire burns two homes

One person was detained after a fire broke out in Stanton on Thursday (today) morning. The blaze was in the 10900 block of Endry Street (near Katella Avenue and Beach Boulevard). Arriving Orange County Fire Authority firefighters found a “well-involved” house fire that was extending to an adjacent home. A...
STANTON, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Police chase suspect beats LA holiday traffic, ditches car in residential area

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect led authorities on a wild police chase during Los Angeles County's notorious holiday traffic Tuesday night. The suspect, accused of stealing the SUV they were driving in, led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase across parts of the San Gabriel Valley, the eastern parts of Los Angeles County and South Gate.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Sheriff's Department hosts fundraiser for recruits hit by wrong-way driver

The grill was smoking, the burgers were flipping and the line was growing as hundreds came to Norwalk to help the injured recruits from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Academy Class 464. Many were from the law enforcement community. Some drove through hours of Thanksgiving traffic to show their support. "Even though we are not from Los Angeles County or the L.A. area, we are all brothers out here and this is a big deal for us," said Riverside Police Department Sgt. Ryan Taack.Local business owners and community members donated the food and materials for this fundraiser. All of the proceeds will go...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Law & Crime

California Man Wanted for Fatally Shooting Daughter’s Ex-Boyfriend Following Domestic Violence Report and Car Chase

A murder suspect who police say fatally shot his daughter’s ex-boyfriend during the aftermath of a car chase in Southern California is on the lam. Jose G. Mendoza, 59, shot 26-year-old Giovannie Gutierrez on Monday in the city of Palmdale after arriving at a two-car collision involving Gutierrez and Mendoza’s daughter, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A press release issued Tuesday warns that Mendoza is believed to be armed with a semi-automatic handgun “and should not be approached.”
PALMDALE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Pursuit Driver Abandons Vehicle in South Gate Area

A pursuit driver abandons his vehicle in the South Gate area are leading CHP officers on a high-speed pursuit. The Temple Sheriff's Department initiated the pursuit for a stolen vehicle in the Temple City area. Three suspects inside the vehicle have reportedly exited the vehicle, according to CHP officers. The...
SOUTH GATE, CA
KTLA

Father killed in Irvine hit-and-run, suspect remains at large

Police are searching for a suspect who struck and killed a man in Irvine before speeding away. The victim was identified as Saman Vakili Mafakhery, 33. He leaves behind a wife and a young daughter. The fatal crash happened on the night of Nov. 3 when Mafakhery was struck and killed in the area of […]
IRVINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Father suspected of killing daughter’s ex-boyfriend in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. – A 29-year-old man was shot to death in Palmdale, allegedly by the father of a former girlfriend, authorities announced Tuesday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:47 p.m. Monday regarding a domestic violence incident in the 37000 block of Sierra Highway, near Avenue S, where they found the victim, Giovannie Gutierrez, unresponsive in the street with a gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
PALMDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy