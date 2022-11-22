Read full article on original website
etvnews.com
November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month
It’s November, the month of Thanksgiving and all things pumpkin spice. What you may not know is that November is also Adopt a Senior Pet Month, shining a spotlight on the amazing dogs and cats “of a certain age” available at shelters and rescues across the country.
Handsome German Shepherd Mix is FREE to Adopt from Southern Indiana Shelter
This handsome fella is our Thursday Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. He is available for adoption (for FREE) at It Takes a Village in Evansville. TOBY is a 2-year-old German Shephard Mix who plays well with other doggies, but not so much with cats. TOBY is also not a fan of small children. Our friends at ITV tell us that TOBY loves to go on car rides, making him a perfect co-pilot for your next road trip.
Aviation Museum Discovers Litter of Kittens Born in Historic Plane and Helps Rescue the Cats
North Carolina's Hickory Aviation Museum found a mother cat and her five kittens in the cockpit of a Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star plane The Hickory Aviation Museum recently had a litter of surprise visitors. In October, an employee at the North Carolina museum investigated some strange noises they heard coming from one of the museum's planes and found the source to be a cat and her five kittens, per the Charlotte Observer. "Not only do we battle rain, wind, heat, wasps, and birds, one of the cats...
Featured pets — Nov. 19
AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Jack, a male beagle, and Snickers, a female cat. Jack is a typical beagle; he loves to follow his nose. For most of Jack’s life, he was a working dog. When he would no longer hunt, his owner decided to relinquish him to the shelter. Jack has had limited interactions with people outside his previous family and can be a little shy when meeting knew people. Jack is still transitioning to indoor life, and we hope his next family shows him what it means to be a companion pet.
Rescue Pit Bull Almost Euthanized Gets Second Chance As Family Therapy Dog
Abandoned at a shelter at just a year old where he was seen as reactive and overexcited, Jake is now helping children and families as a therapy support dog.
natureworldnews.com
Chihuahua Dies After Celebrity Mountain Lion ‘P-22’ Aggressively Pounces on Pet Dogs
A mountain lion with celebrity status known as "P-22" shocked a man walking several pet dogs when he pounced on and killed a chihuahua in the Griffith Park-Hollywood neighborhood. In the Griffith Park-Silver Lake-Hollywood region, a mountain lion that frequents residential areas is reportedly becoming more aggressive. A man walking...
Best outdoor cat houses 2022: Five perfect picks for your feline friends
Keep cats safe and dry with our guide to the best outdoor cat houses money can buy
lovemeow.com
Cat Arrives at Someone's Home for Food and Decides to Lead Them to Her Kittens One Day
A cat arrived at someone's home for food and decided to lead them to her kittens one day. A tortoiseshell cat showed up in a family's yard earlier this year, scrounging around for something to eat. Mel and Kurt, a couple, saw the scrawny stray and offered her food and water.
dailypaws.com
After Being Rescued From a Filthy Puppy Mill, Lolly the Poodle Mix Is Helping Dogs Recover From Fear, Trauma
Without help from canine health and behavior experts, Lolly the poodle mix would've never been able to find a forever home after she was rescued from deplorable conditions in an Iowa breeding facility. Lolly was one of the 500 dogs the ASPCA and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa saved...
lovemeow.com
Kittens Arrive at a Family for a Second Chance, the Ginger Kitten is the Most Opinionated of All
A litter of kittens arrived at a family for a second chance. The ginger kitten is the most opinionated of all. Penny Richards, a volunteer of Animal Welfare League of Arlington, received a litter of kittens needing a foster home. "They came to me as a transfer from the Humane Society of Warren County," Penny told Love Meow.
lovemeow.com
Cat Who was Once Misunderstood, Begins to Shine Knowing Her Kittens Can Now Have Full Lives
A cat who was once misunderstood, began to shine knowing that her kittens could now have full lives. A stray cat had been living outside, relying on the kindness of strangers for food and shelter. On a cold morning this fall, a homeowner discovered that she had a litter of three kittens under a bush in their yard.
lovemeow.com
Kittens Turn into Cutest Kitty Choir and Befriend a Dog After Arriving at a Home for Better Life
These kittens turned into the cutest kitty choir and befriended a dog after arriving at a home for a better life. Two litters of kittens were transferred from a shelter in West Virginia to Animal Welfare League of Arlington, needing foster care. Asa, a volunteer of the rescue, opened her...
Shoppers Are Ditching Their Flat Irons For This $20 J.Lo-Approved, Anti-Frizz Spray That’s 30% Off Through the Weekend
Dog Rescued From Puppy Mill Helps Other Dogs Get Over Fear of Humans
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) rescued miniature Goldendoodle Lolly from an Iowa puppy mill a year ago. She had matted fur, internal parasites, an infection, and dental disease when they rescued her, and after treatment went to the ASPCA Behavioral Rehabilitation Center (BRC) in North Carolina. She was avoidant toward human interaction and walking on a leash – understandable given her start in life.
lovemeow.com
Twin Kittens Found on the Street Learn to Be Brave with the Help of Family Cats
Twin kittens who were found on the streets, learned to be brave with the help of family cats. Two tabby kittens were spotted on the streets of Philadelphia, scrounging around for food and shelter. A couple of animal rescuers @kolonykats set out a humane trap and were able to bring the pair to safety.
dailypaws.com
How Haru the Cutest Cow Became Best Buds With His Pack of Loving Dogs
Dogs typically claim the top spot as man's best friend, but there's some friendly competition in the Sullivan-Vo household that's home to a certain adorable cow. Amber and Anthony Sullivan-Vo have always been big dog people—so much so that when they purchased their new home a few years back, their dogs were one of the driving factors.
