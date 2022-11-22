Read full article on original website
IGN
Best PlayStation Black Friday Deals: Games, Consoles, and Accessories
Black Friday sales have officially kicked off for PlayStation owners across all retailers, and there's already an absolute slew of impressive deals to check out. This includes huge discounts on DualSense controllers, PlayStation Plus memberships, games, headsets, and plenty more, so check out all our favourite PS5 Black Friday deals just below here.
hypebeast.com
Walmart Is Restocking the PlayStation 5 for Black Friday 2022
The PlayStation 5 is getting a restock at Walmart for Black Friday 2022. The retail company first opened up the sale to Walmart+members on November 21 and is making the consoles available to the general public for two days; first on November 23 at 12 p.m. EST for online customers and again on November 25 for in-store customers. Reports note that the PlayStation 5 will be priced at $499 USD, the Digital Edition at $399 USD, the PlayStation 5 Console – God of War Ragnarök Bundle for $559 USD and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – God of War Ragnarök Bundle for $459 USD, however the availability of the different console versions per drop was not revealed.
Digital Trends
GameStop PS5 restock: Get your console, and Black Friday deals before they leave
This content was produced in partnership with GameStop. If you don’t have your PlayStation 5 yet, don’t worry. Maybe you feel like you’re missing out on some of the great exclusives, like ? You’ll be happy to know that, just in time for Black Friday and some incredible deals, GameStop will be restocking the popular console. Yes, that means now is the ideal opportunity to snag a new console, and since GameStop is hosting some incredible game and controller discounts, you can save big on those too. By the time you have everything you need, you’ll be all set to play throughout the holidays. If you’re able to get some time off, that’s even better.
PlayStation Store Black Friday deals see PS5 games crash to just $4
Black Friday deals have arrived at the PlayStation Store — and several of the best PS5 games just crashed to new lowest prices ever.
Polygon
PlayStation Black Friday sale offers big savings on PS Plus
Sony has launched its PlayStation Black Friday deals, and the headline saving is 25% off 12-month subscriptions to PlayStation Plus, across all three of its tiers. PlayStation Plus Essential, which unlocks online multiplayer and provides a few free games each month, is discounted to $44.99 from $59.99 for the year.
Tom's Guide
This Samsung 65-inch 4K QLED TV is nearly 50% off before Black Friday
The Samsung 4K QLED TV 65-inch has a huge 48% discount in a Black Friday that brings the price down to its lowest ever.
CBS News
PlayStation 5 consoles are in stock at Walmart right now
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you've been trying to find a PS5 for the holidays, you're in luck: Walmart has the PlayStation 5 God...
IGN
The Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals at GameStop
If you don't already have a Nintendo Switch, GameStop's $299.00 console bundle that's available every Black Friday is the perfect opportunity. The bundle comes with a Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and three months of Switch Online, but there are plenty of games on sale if Mario Kart isn't your bag. GameStop is offering sales on physical games and download codes for the Switch, like New Pokemon Snap for 35% off and NBA 2K23 for just $29.00. Check out all Nintendo deals here, or browse all the best Black Friday deals.
ComicBook
Steam Has a New Freebie for PlayStation Fans
Valve's PC marketplace Steam has a new freebie this week for PlayStation fans. Over the course of the past couple of years, PlayStation has continued to strengthen its presence on Steam with the release of games like God of War, Days Gone, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and many others. And while this freebie in question isn't related to any of these aforementioned titles, it's instead associated with PlayStation's latest PC release.
IGN
Get a Framed PSP 1000 Model for $119 for Black Friday
With the holidays quickly approaching, Black Friday is a good time of the year to start buying gifts for your loved ones (and save some cash in the process). If you are looking for a creative and artsy gift idea for the tech lover in your life, Grid Studio's hosting a Black Friday deal on their website with up to 48% off.
IGN
Steam Black Friday Discounts Begin Today In Autumn Sale
The Steam Autumn Sale returns today, November 22, and brings with it early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that see the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, Stray, and more discounted. Kicking off at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6PM UK (so 4am on November 23 AEST), the sale will...
ComicBook
PS5 and Xbox Series X Stealth Release Is Free for Some
A new game has been stealth released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X and it's free for some users. While stealth releases weren't common on PS4 and Xbox One, they are increasingly common on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For example, today Superliminal was stealth released and everyone who owns it on PS4 or Xbox One gets a free copy on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as long as you're going from Xbox to Xbox or PlayStation to PlayStation.
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
IGN
Sonic Frontiers Is One of Black Friday's Best Deals
With Black Friday kicking off well ahead of, well, Friday, we've already seen some truly excellent deals. The Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal returned once again, giving you a free copy of Mario Kart 8 and 3-months Nintendo Online, but we've also seen exciting new deals like price cuts on Sonic Frontiers.
IGN
Black Friday 2022: Get Tons of Great Graphic Tees, Video Game Figures, and More on the IGN Store
Black Friday 2022 is exploding all over the internet, and IGN's own store is not immune to the siren's song of sales. Right now you can pick up tons of cool, nerdy stuff, and save 15% (and up to 30%) with IGN Plus. Graphic tees of characters like Wolverine, Ren...
IGN
Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: Which Sale Should You Shop in 2022?
The holiday season is quickly approaching and now is the perfect time to save some money on gifts for your loved ones (and yourself). With all of the Black Friday deals live right now, there are discounts on just about everything anyone could ever need. What of Cyber Monday, though?...
IGN
Some of the Best Nintendo Switch Games are 50% Off ($29) for Black Friday
Walmart's Black Friday Sale kicked off earlier this week, and with it a selection of NIntendo Switch video games for only $29. Mind you these are triple A games that normally carry a hefty $59.99 price tag any other day out of the year. Of special mention is Sonic Frontiers, which is Sonic's best open-world game by far. It was released earlier this month and it's one of the games that's down to $29. That, in our opinion, makes it the best deal of the bunch.
TechRadar
This Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal might just be the best we've ever seen
Planning on picking up an Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal? The following is certainly the right one for you. Black Friday deals continue apace across all kinds of gaming hardware this week, but the following Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deal is among the cream of the crop. It includes the headset and a pair of controllers, alongside Resident Evil 4 VR and Beat Saber, both of which are easily some of the best VR games around.
After 17 Years, One Xbox Fan Just Got The Perfect Gamerscore
After nearly 17 years of playing games on Xbox, one fan has managed to achieve what they view as the perfect Gamerscore. Shared on the Xbox One subreddit, user RestiveHippo shared that after 17 years of gaming on the platform, they had achieved a Gamerscore of 123,456. For anyone unaware, the Xbox achievement system was introduced at the launch of the Xbox 360. This system awards players points (Gamerscore) for completing specific challenges within a video game. While there are plenty of exceptions, the standard has been that a game gets to have 1,000 Gamerscore available at launch, with the ability to add more whenever DLC and massive updates become available.
IGN
Amazon Buy 2-Get-1-Free Deal is Back Again for Black Friday
Happy Thanksgiving! Amazon's 3-for-2, or Buy 2-Get-1-Free deal is officially back, and this time it's heavily focusing on discounted Blu-rays, comics, and books for Black Friday. We've already found some incredible discounts to check out in this returning offer, and you certainly won't be disappointed. This is absolutely one of the best deals available during Black Friday, so let's get into it.
