Why is Amazon Alexa giving me ads every time I ask a question?

By Kevin Quinitchett
 2 days ago
USERS are dissatisfied with the inconvenient advertisements that are provided by Amazon's Alexa.

It appears that whenever an Amazon user attempts to ask Alexa a question, the device proceeds to play a commercial before supplying an answer.

Amazon added a feature that has garnered a mixed reception from Alexa users Credit: AP:Associated Press

At Amazon's annual Accelerate conference in September 2022, executives announced a new Alexa feature that would allow their partnered brands to answer frequently asked questions.

Those answers are presented as ads that are sponsored by companies that Amazon is partnered with.

Hence, the reason why users notice an increase in commercials whenever they make an inquiry to Alexa.

For instance, if a customer were to ask: "Alexa, how can I make my photo and video edits look more professional?"

Chances are an advertisement for Adobe and its editing software will pop up as a suggestion to that question.

On behalf of Alexa and Amazon, Rajiv Mehta stated: "Amazon recognizes brands as experts on their products.

"With this new capability, we have made it easier for brands to connect with customers to help answer common questions and better inform their purchase decisions."

Can I change Alexa fast forward through commercials?

When it comes to the above-mentioned feature, users are not able to fast forward through the advertisement to reach the answer to their question quicker.

However, the fast-forward voice command option is available for customers who also like to watch television.

When posed with a question from its owner, Alexa provides an answer by one of Amazon's many sponsors Credit: Alamy

Those who have access to Verizon, DirecTV, TiVo, or DISH can take advantage of the voice command options.

This way, if Alexa is recording something that is being broadcasted, the user can skip ahead or rewind a commercial that was recorded with the desired programming.

