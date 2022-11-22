Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Business Community Rallies for SVHC Vision 2020 Project
BENNINGTON, Vt. — In an awe-inspiring show of dedication to the health of our communities, 55 local businesses have signed on to collect donations to support Southwestern Vermont Health Care's (SVHC) Vision 2020, A Decade of Transformation Capital Campaign, November 21 – January 2. "We are so thrilled...
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Planning Commission Talks Housing, Workforce Advocacy
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With a new state administration taking over next year, the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission on Thursday discussed its priorities for the county. "We have an opportunity that only comes along every few years really where we have a new administration coming in," Executive Director Thomas Matuszko said to the committee last week.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams City Council Narrowly OKs Lower Tax Shift
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The City Council on Tuesday split on the city's tax classification to vote to 5-4 to set a commercial shift of 1.715. The compromise recommended at last week's Finance Committee meeting wasn't enough to convince Councilors Jennifer Barbeau, Marie T. Harpin and Peter Oleskiewicz, whose concern was the impact on residential property owners. Councilor Wayne Wilkinson joined them in a protest vote against raising the shift from last year's 1.68.
iBerkshires.com
Regional Initiative Prioritizing Support for BIPOC Community
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Funding Focus has established a priority to support BIPOC-owned or led businesses, organizations, and institutions, as well as those businesses, organizations, and institutions that provide significant services to Black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) communities. To address this priority, BFF, a regional initiative which...
WSBS
These Are the Top Ten Healthiest Counties in Massachusetts
Berkshire County has plenty of ways to get outside and exercise and a bevy of gyms and studios for those who want to stay indoors. Couple that with farm-to-table restaurants and health-conscious eateries up and down the county, and there is really no excuse not to live a healthy and active lifestyle living in The Berkshires. But just how healthy is Berkshire County?
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Property Transactions: November 25 - December 1, 2022
Kristi Ing sold property at 6 Pasture Pl to Joey Ortiz for $360,000. Daniel Sullivan sold property at 18 Davids Lane to Michael Gibbons for $518,000. JKM Builders sold property at 9 Katharine Court to Tan Song Ping for $412,655. Michaels and Laraway Holdings sold property at 18 Summerhill Dr...
Condominium in West Springfield sells for $575,000
Jeffrey Heinze and Linda Heinze bought the property at 31 Shady Brook, West Springfield, from Mary E Derenzy and Hubert S Derenzy on Nov. 4, 2022. The $575,000 purchase price works out to $312 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. These nearby units have also...
iBerkshires.com
CHP Names Chief Medical Officer for Countywide Healthcare Network
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Andrew Beckwith, M.D., has been named chief medical officer (CMO) at Community Health Programs. Beckwith, who is an obstetrician-gynecologist at CHP Barrington OB/GYN, will continue seeing patients while overseeing the CHP medical staff throughout Berkshire County. "Dr. Beckwith has served as the interim CMO at...
yourislandnews.com
‘It was a different place’
It is Thursday, and I’m in North Adams, Mass. This morning it’s cold — 30 degrees — but I’m sitting inside brick walls that are three feet thick, looking out on the Hoosac River which runs just below the Eclipse Mill. After we won our...
WUPE
The Berkshires Has a Gingerbread House for Rent and It’s Amazing!
You don't have to be 'Hansel and Gretel' to stay at one of the more unique Airbnb structures you will ever see throughout the Berkshires. There's a property known as the Gingerbread House Tower in the Berkshires and it's a spot you truly have to see to believe!. It is...
iBerkshires.com
William Edward Saunders Jr, 72
WINDSOR, Mass. — After a courageous three year battle with cancer, William Edward Saunders Jr., 72, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. William was born in North Adams on June 29, 1950 a son of the late William Edward...
thereminder.com
Ancient structures, new enigmas in Shutesbury
SHUTESBURY – Born into the farming life, David was still a boy when he learned about the ancient stone mysteries in the forest. “It’s just one of those things if you own land in this part of the country,” David – who chose to omit his last name – said. “There’s a lot of these things. There’s probably some that people are not really talking about. Probably some that haven’t been discovered.”
iBerkshires.com
Former North Adams Dry Cleaning Building Demolished
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The former Sun Cleaners finally came down last week years after the city was first approached to take over the troubled structure. The city took possession of the former dry cleaning shop in 2019 as part of a portfolio of properties transferred by the now-dissolved Housing Opportunities Inc. That process took several years because of site testing and over concerns of liabilities for cleanup.
Single family residence sells for $805,000 in South Hadley
Chihombori Quao Noone and Caleb Noone bought the property at 2 Dove Hill, South Hadley, from Alicia F Magri on Nov. 2, 2022, for $805,000 which works out to $175 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and five bathrooms and sits on a 32,960-square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
iBerkshires.com
Oh Be Thankful Pie Auction Raises Funds for Food Pantry, Humane Society
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — It took a little time for the bidders at the Oh Be Thankful Pie & Dessert Auction on Tuesday to find their groove. After all, it's been two years since the students and staff at Gabriel Abbott Memorial School in Florida have whipped up delectable desserts designed to entice community members to part with their dough.
WSBS
LOOK: The Deepest Lake In The Berkshires is In Our Backyard
As winter sets in, there are plenty of places to visit in the beautiful Berkshires. Bet you didn't know we are home to the "deepest lake" in western Massachusetts and it is located just east of Great Barrington. Head south on route 57 and you'll be mesmerized by a 196 acre pond better known as Lake Buel.
iBerkshires.com
Secret Sun Tanning Salon Opens in Adams
ADAMS, Mass. — Secret Sun Tanning Salon has opened at 96 Summer St., giving residents the opportunity to get tanned year-round. Inside the salon are three new tanning beds, which include one lay-down bed and two standing units, as well as several options for lotions and other skin-related products. Salon manager Emily Durant explained that the machines are adjustable, allowing users to change the intensity based on their skin complexion and sensitivity.
Single family residence sells in Feeding Hills for $425,000
William Anjos and Fernanda Anjos bought the property at 77 Nicole Terrace, Feeding Hills, from Viktoriya Gladysh on Nov. 4, 2022. The $425,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $394. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an underground/basement, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
Stewart’s Shops announce online store
Stewart's Shops announced the launch of their online shop which will open on Cyber Monday, November 28. Stewart's explains shoppers will be able to get limited-edition Stewart’s branded items, coffee, and My Money/Gas Cards delivered right to their doorstep.
