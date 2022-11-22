Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Woman Extricated from Multi-Vehicle Crash on Broadway
Emergency personnel are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of Broadway Street and West Henderson Street in Eureka that occurred just before midnight. According to scanner traffic, at least four vehicles were involved in the crash. A woman was trapped inside one of the vehicles, but she was extricated from the vehicle around 12:10 a.m. Medical personnel at the scene reported that “she’s unresponsive but breathing.”
1 Person Killed and 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Humboldt County (Humboldt County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle crash was reported in. Officials confirmed that one person died and another was injured due to the fatal accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on US-101 near mile post marker 32.30.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Bay Fire Fought Two Structure Fires This Week
On [Monday], November 21 at 08:30pm Humboldt Bay Fire units responded to a structure fire at the intersection of 2nd and Q Streets. The first-arriving engine reported a smoke column visible from 5th and W Streets and found a detached garage significantly involved with heavy fire and smoke, threatening the single-family house on the property. Engine 8114 secured a water supply and quickly attacked the fire, achieving fire control within ten minutes. Other units searched the structure and verified there was no fire extension or damage to the nearby house. The occupant at the house who reported the fire was uninjured. There was approximately $25,000 of damage to the garage with an undetermined cause following investigation. Units ensured the residence and garage were safe and secured before turning the property over to the owner.
kymkemp.com
Fully Involved Vehicle Fire Impacting Traffic on Harris Street
Fire personnel are attempting to extinguish a vehicle fire on Harris Street in Eureka around 9:15 a.m. on November 22. Scanner traffic indicates that a white Honda Accord is fully involved. Assistance has been requested for traffic control for the #2 lane on Harris near the cross of Prospect Avenue....
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE: Additional Photos] Large Truck Slams Into Pesula Road Overpass on Hwy 101 South of Weott
About 8:45 a.m., a large commercial truck “ran up on to the guardrail and hit” the Pesula Road overpass south of Weott, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. The cab of the vehicle is on fire. The driver had moderate injuries, according to the Incident Commander...
kymkemp.com
Motorcyclist Fleeing Law Enforcement Crashes on 12th St Onramp into Fortuna
About 10:45 p.m., a motorcyclist fled law enforcement and crashed off the northbound 12th Street onramp into Fortuna. The suspect, believed to be wearing a leather jacket and a motorcycle helmet, fled on foot northbound under the overpass on 101. The helmet was located approximately 100 feet from the bike...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt Bay Fire responds to fire in a detached garage in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — On Monday night, Humboldt Bay Fire responded to a residential structure fire on the 1500 block of Second Street in Eureka. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. and smoke could be seen around the area billowing into the sky. According to fire officials on the scene, the fire appeared to start in a detached garage, threatening the single-family home nearby.
kymkemp.com
One Dead After Fire in Trinity Pines
On Friday, November 18, 2022 at approximately 3:40 AM, a structure fire was reported in the area of Bear Rock Lane in Trinity Pines, CA. Fire personnel put out the fire; however, the structure had been a total loss. During the course of the investigation, a subject was located deceased...
kymkemp.com
Crash Near Myers Flat This Weekend Leaves One Dead, Puts Another in the Hospital, Says CHP
On, 11/19/2022, at approximately 1554 hours, a Toyota 4Runner, being driven by Beatriz Diaz-Rodriguez was traveling northbound on US-101 near mile post marker 32.30. A Subaru Impreza, being driven by Zora Culps was traveling southbound on US-101 north of mile post marker 32.30. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota crossed from the northbound lane over the solid double yellow divider lines into the southbound lane into the direct path of the Subaru. The Subaru struck the Toyota head on, on the Toyota’s passenger side and both vehicles came to rest blocking the southbound #2 lane of US-101.
kymkemp.com
Sacramento Police Release Information About the Arrest of a Homicide Suspect in Humboldt County Yesterday
Press release from the Sacramento Police Department:. On October 10, 2022 shortly before 1:30 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Olmstead Drive for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male adult with serious injuries from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital by the Sacramento Fire Department where he later succumbed to his injuries.
krcrtv.com
Sacramento Police release new details on homicide suspect arrested in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Police in Sacramento said the man arrested during a SWAT team operation Eureka yesterday was wanted for killing a man in October. On Tuesday, a heavy law enforcement presence was on hand to arrest Louis Vongphasouk, 40. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said Vongphasouk crashed his car while trying to flee from law enforcement.
kymkemp.com
Lewiston Man Arrested After Stabbing Woman with Boxcutter, Says TCSO
On Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at approximately 2:30 pm, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received a report that a female in the area of Lewiston, CA had been stabbed. Trinity County Sheriff’s Deputies, medical and fire personnel responded to the area. Medical personnel began to treat the victim...
Fox40
Man arrested in Humboldt County for alleged Sacramento homicide
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in Humboldt County on Tuesday for an alleged homicide that occurred in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said that on Oct. 10, officers located a man who had serious injuries after being shot in the 100 block of...
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Humboldt SWAT team arrests man wanted on homicide charge out of Sacramento
EUREKA, Calif. — A coordinated law enforcement effort involving the Humboldt County SWAT team arrested a man wanted for homicide out of the Sacramento area on Tuesday. Around 2:15 p.m., law enforcement could be heard over the police scanner following the suspect's vehicle on Myrtle Avenue. Shortly after, the suspect crashed the car on Mitchell Heights Drive.
Suspect in deadly Sacramento shooting arrested in Humboldt County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The suspect in a deadly shooting along Olmstead Drive was arrested in Humboldt County Monday. The Sacramento Police Department said Louis Vongphasouk, 40, was arrested on a homicide warrant. Vongphasouk was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting along the 100 block of Olmstead Drive that...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Man Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Woman at Her Old Arcata Road Home
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 20, 2022, at about 12:12 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 3600 block of Old Arcata Road near Eureka for the report of an assault. Deputies contacted an adult female victim at...
kymkemp.com
Weekly Humboldt County COVID Update: Two New Hospitalizations, No New Deaths
Humboldt County Public Health reported today two new hospitalizations, a resident in their 60s and one in their 70s. No new deaths were reported. An additional 90 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 47 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Nov. 15 and Tuesday, Nov. 22. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 22,521. An additional 5,461 cases are reported as probable.*
kymkemp.com
EPD Encourages Safe Driving This Holiday Season
As millions of families throughout the state hit the road to visit friends and family this Thanksgiving holiday, Eureka Police Department reminds drivers and passengers the importance of wearing a seat belt, and the potentially deadly consequences of not buckling up. Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times of...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Man Arrested in Eureka For Allegedly Stabbing Woman Following Dispute
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 20, 2022, at about 3:10 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 4000 block of F Street, in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka, for the report of a domestic violence incident with a stabbing victim.
ksro.com
Trucking Company Fined for Crashes in Lake County
A trucking company based in Humboldt County will pay a fine of nearly 72-thousand-dollars for three separate crashes in Lake County. Two crashes happened in 2020 and the other happened in 2021. The crashes led to raw milk spilling into some of Lake County’s waterways, including Clear Lake, and one of the crashes killed a truck driver. Steve Wills Trucking and Logging reached a settlement with the EPA on Monday. The company was accused of violating the federal Clean Water Act.
