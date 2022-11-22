Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
UPHS Portage holds 11th Annual Turkey Trot
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - In Houghton County over 200 people began thanksgiving with a morning tradition. The 11th Annual Turkey Trot was held by UP Health System Portage Thursday. Participants of all ages walked (and ran) a 5k, starting at the hospital and back. UPHS Portage Health and Fitness Coordinator...
WLUC
Hancock’s Little Brother’s Friends of the Elderly holds Thanksgiving dinner
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 50 free meals were served to seniors at the Church of Resurrection in Hancock and delivered throughout the community. The event was put on by the Upper Michigan chapter of Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly. Included in the Thanksgiving dinner was turkey, mashed potatoes and all the fixings. The meal is an opportunity for seniors who would otherwise be alone on the holiday to socialize.
WLUC
Baraga County man charged in undercover human trafficking sting
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday that a Baraga County man was arrested for seeking out an officer posing as an underage girl online for sex. 26-year-old William Michael Brunk was arraigned Wednesday at the 97th District Court on the following charges:. One count of...
Comments / 0