Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
West Virginia Senator Capito gets a new leadership role in Washington, DC
WASHINGTON, DC (WOWK) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito has been promoted to a top leadership post in the Senate minority caucus. Capito becomes the vice-chair of the Republican Conference. That group is charged with shaping the communications strategy for proposed Republican legislation after Senators get input from people in their home states. “We listen […]
Joe Manchin gets a GOP challenger for his West Virginia Senate seat
Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., announced Tuesday that he will run for Senate in 2024 in a bid to unseat Sen. Joe Manchin. "West Virginia values are at risk in this country. We’re bankrupting America. I want to be a part of the solution there," Mooney said in a radio interview on MetroNews Talkline on Tuesday morning.
Washington Examiner
Defeating Manchin: Republicans gear up to oust West Virginia Democrat
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) is eyeing Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-WV) Senate seat for 2024. Manchin is projected to be one of the GOP's top targets in its quest to take back control of the Senate in 2024. He is among a handful of Democratic senators elected in GOP-friendly states, including Montana and Ohio, that Republicans are plotting to flip.
WDTV
U.S. Senators Capito, Manchin wish West Virginians a happy Thanksgiving
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) each released a video wishing West Virginians a happy and safe Thanksgiving. Every year during the Thanksgiving holiday, we are reminded of our many blessings. As West Virginians, we are so fortunate to be from a state as close-knit and community-focused. In fact, I often describe our state as just one big small town. I am so thankful to call West Virginia home, where my family has lived for generations, where Charlie and I have been fortunate to raise our family and the state I have had the honor of representing in the United States Senate.
West Virginia Governor says he would not let President Biden continue to be President if Biden was his dad
(WTRF) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said during his Monday briefing that if President Biden was his dad he would not let President Biden continue to be President of the United States. ‘I would not let him continue on as President. I wouldn’t let him do it. Because absolutely he’s...
Elaine Luria, member of the January 6 committee, loses re-election in Virginia’s 2nd district
Democratic Representative Elaine Luria, a member of the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol, lost her race in Virginia’s 2nd district on Tuesday evening. Ms Luria faced state Senator Jen Kiggans in a highly-contested race in a district that includes US Naval bases. Both candidates served in the branch. Republicans went into overdrive to win the seat that Ms Luria had flipped in the 2018 midterm election.But the district became significantly more Republican after redistricting, giving Republicans a six-point advantage. With almost all precincts reporting both their Election Day and early voting precinct numbers, Ms...
West Virginia GOP governor 'very seriously considering' running against Sen. Joe Manchin
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, says he may run for Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin's Senate seat, one of the GOP's top pickup opportunities in 2024
Jen Kiggans wins 2nd Congressional District seat after Elaine Luria concedes
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Republicans knocked off one of three Democratic congresswomen in Virginia who faced tough reelection bids Tuesday in a midterm election season where the GOP sought to regain control of the House of Representatives. Republican challenger Jen Kiggans, a state senator, defeated Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria...
AP: Katie Britt wins, makes history in U.S. Senate election
(WHNT) — Republican Katie Britt is expected to be Alabama’s next U.S. Senator after the Associated Press called the race in her favor just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Britt, a one-time aide to outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby and former president of the Alabama Business Council, defeated Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus in the race to replace Shelby.
Republican challenger Alex Mooney eager to reveal Joe Manchin's 'loyal Democrat' voting record
GOP Rep. Alex Mooney is eager to contrast his congressional voting record against Sen. Joe Manchin's when the West Virginia Democrat runs for re-election in 2024.
Washington Examiner
Manchin could face strong challenge from Mooney in 2024 WV Senate race
(The Center Square) – As West Virginia continues to trend more Republican with every election, Republican Rep. Alex Mooney could pose a threat to Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin’s seat in the U.S. Senate. Manchin served as the 34th governor of West Virginia and has represented the state in...
Capito Celebrates 150 Years of Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today traveled to Fayetteville, W.Va. to help celebrate the town’s 150th anniversary. To commemorate the milestone, Senator Capito joined local leaders and residents at the Fayette Courthouse where she delivered remarks. “From the unique and bustling downtown, to...
West Virginia state treasurer enters 2024 U.S. House race
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's state treasurer is running for the U.S. House in 2024.Riley Moore, a Republican who was elected state treasurer in 2020 after serving in West Virginia's state House of Delegates, announced Monday he is entering the House race in West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District.Moore is running for the seat now occupied by Republican U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney. Mooney, who was elected earlier this month to his fifth term in Congress, was quick to endorse Moore on Monday. Last week, Mooney launched a campaign to represent West Virginia in the U.S. Senate.Mooney said in a statement that Moore has a proven record of being an advocate for "so many issues important to West Virginians, including the Second Amendment and Right to Life.""When I decided to run for the United States Senate to defeat Joe Manchin in 2024, instead of for reelection, I had hoped that a strong conservative would step forward to fill my seat," Mooney said. "Riley Moore is just that person."
Comments / 0