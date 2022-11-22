ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
thesandpaper.net

Things Are Wild on the NJ Turkey Front; Seeking Those Pond-Attacking Vandals

Welcome to the holiday season. May inflation work its subtle magic by making this year’s gift giving more spiritual than material, more giving than grabbing. Hey, thoughtfulness can trump even awesomeness – though awesomeness also rocks. Pontificating out of the way, sports folks and outdoorsy types offer givers...
ARIZONA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Go Skinny Dipping at Gunnison Beach, New Jersey

“Clothing optional!”. There are not many places that live up to such a. motto but Gunnison beach is one such spot. Located on the iconic Sandy Hook barrier split on the New Jersey shore, this is the state’s only legal nude beach. Since it is on federal land, it is managed by National Park Service.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

A Super Cute Christmas Village Not to Miss in New Jersey

I've never heard of this place, but recently a friend told me about it. It seems like it would be a great place to make memories with the family. It's what I do, look for a fun thing to do with the family. I know my daughter is a teenager, but I take full advantage of the time we spend together, now. It's so important and I live for these moments.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.3 The Point

Manalapan, NJ Christmas tree farm picked for Hallmark Holiday event

Do you feel honored, Manalapan? You should. You know that special holiday programming that rolls around every year on the Hallmark Channel? Usually it's a theme like small-town girl who found a career in the big city comes back home for the holidays after strife with her noncommittal big-city boyfriend and she invariably falls in love with an old high school friend. Old friend is usually seen wearing flannel while chopping firewood or something equally manly.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.3 The Point

The best places in NJ to get macaroni for the holiday table

I've long been a proponent of macaroni on the Thanksgiving and holiday tables. As I've stated many times before, turkey is not a headliner. But if you put a nice macaroni dish in front of it like maybe lasagna, baked ziti, some stuffed shells or ravioli; then you surround it with meatballs, sausage and/or braciole, and now you've got a meal worth giving thanks for.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy