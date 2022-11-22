Read full article on original website
Related
thatoregonlife.com
8 to 10 Foot King Tides to Hit Oregon Coast This Thanksgiving
The exciting king tides are here once again, being the first of the annual highest tides of the winter. The tides arrive just in time for Thanksgiving weekend along the Oregon coast. This coming weekend will make for the strongest tides of the year in Oregon, and are extremely dangerous.
opb.org
King Tides are ready to roll onto Oregon Coast
This week, the Oregon Coast is expecting a series of King Tides, which are the highest tides of the year. The term is non-scientific and refers to when the moon, sun and Earth align at their closest points and the gravitational pull on the Earth is the greatest. Meg Reed...
Channel 6000
Easy drive Thanksgiving, but a wet, snowy weekend ahead
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday and Thursday will make for some easy traveling. Don’t get too comfortable with the nice weather because a wetter, colder pattern is setting up for the weekend and beyond. Good news first! Wednesday all the way through Thursday is a dry stretch with...
yachatsnews.com
Will there be crab for Christmas? Oregon’s commercial Dungeness season delayed until at least Dec. 16
A year ago, Taunette Dixon, along with the rest of Oregon’s $60 million commercial Dungeness crabbing industry, was dining on a diet of decidedly good news. Negotiated prices between boat owners and processors opened about $2 per pound higher than most years, all but guaranteeing profits in the lucrative first two months of a normal year.
Lack of snow delays opening date for Mt. Hood Meadows
Don't pull your skis out just yet! Mount Hood Meadows announced on Tuesday it would not be operating lifts Thanksgiving weekend as originally planned.
opb.org
How bugs, fungi and herbicides keep Oregon’s noxious weeds at bay
Your browser does not support the audio element. Managing weed growth in Oregon is like painting the Golden Gate Bridge in California — it’s a job that never ends. And no — not that kind of weed. While cannabis sales bring in money for the state’s coffers, invasive weeds like Toadflax, Medusa head and Cheatgrass cost Oregon more than $80 million a year. They choke out native species and don’t make good food for animals.
Channel 6000
Thanksgiving travel forecast starts wet Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Calling all turkey drivers and turkey trotters! Your forecast starts with rain Tuesday. The easiest travel day is going to be hands down Wednesday. So, let’s start with the hard stuff. Rain arrives Tuesday morning for Portland. How much could we see? Around 0.30″...
streetroots.org
The Driftwood Castle at Kelley Point Park
Much like its architect, Driftwood Castle will disappear soon with the rising river. Within a few months, the swelling tributary will undo the architecture and sweep away its remnants — if Portland Parks and Recreation doesn’t get to it first. In late summer, people walking on the beach...
This Oregon winter train ride was named among the best in the U.S.
In the weeks before Christmas, when Santa Claus isn’t flying his sleigh around the world, he’s traveling by train in Hood River.
All Southern Resident killer whales have been in the Inland Puget Sound for 17 days
BELLINGHAM, Wash — All three Southern Resident killer whale pods have been in the Puget Sound for over two weeks, which is something that hasn't happened in recent memory, according to the Orca Behavior Institute. The pods have been spotted from south Puget Sound all the way north to...
Thousands of wild birds dead across Oregon: bird-flu outbreak blamed
An outbreak of highly pathogenic avian flu in both wild birds and backyard flocks has killed thousands of birds throughout the state, Oregon wildlife and agriculture officials say. The disease, typically known as bird flu, has been detected in almost every county in Oregon. Its current strain is especially deadly...
opb.org
Air pollution monitoring to increase for diverse communities in Portland and on Oregon coast
Two of Oregon’s most economically disadvantaged and racially diverse communities — one in Portland and the other on the south coast — are getting a boost in their fight against air pollution. The air-quality challenges facing “environmental justice communities” are being highlighted by the Environmental Protection Agency’s...
Kohr Explores: Downtown McMinnville gets festive for the holidays
The downtown district in McMinnville is decked out in its holiday finest.
Storm to roll through Utah, bringing dry spell to an end
PARK CITY, Utah — November has been an up-and-down month for snow in Utah and the Wasatch, as the last measurable snowfall occurred over a week ago. Things are changing […]
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
WWEEK
The Jantzen Beach Carousel Is Back, Thanks to a New Exhibit at the Oregon Historical Society
Remember the Jantzen Beach Carousel? The whirling, delightfully old-fashioned cavalcade of hand-carved horses that once stood at the center of an amusement park and later a shopping center? Thanks to the Oregon Historical Society, it’s back. OHS, in partnership with the nonprofit historic preservation organization Restore Oregon, is presenting...
Salt & Straw could be moving out of Portland…for their own safety
A Rose City staple could soon be packing up and leaving the city, with the continued crime and drug crisis to blame.
Thanksgiving guests in RSV, flu season present challenges
Pediatricians who spoke with KOIN 6 News said much of what is being passed around is RSV and the flu -- both highly contagious.
WWEEK
Won’t Word Get Out That Portland Is a Shangri-La for Those Without a Home?
WW that the city will be constructing villages capable of accommodating 1,500-plus houseless campers. That’s great, but won’t it be self-fulfilling? Won’t the word get out that Portland is a Shangri-La for those without a home, exacerbating the problem? —Perpetually Pursuing Paradise. I’ve heard plenty of...
Bishop’s Close and its Elk Rock Garden for sale at $4.5 million
For more than six decades, people have been allowed to walk around the gracious Bishop’s Close Garden at Elk Rock, overlooking the Willamette River in Portland’s pricey Dunthorpe suburb. The gated property, considered one of the oldest, private estate gardens in the Pacific Northwest, was donated by the...
Comments / 0