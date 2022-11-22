ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

8 to 10 Foot King Tides to Hit Oregon Coast This Thanksgiving

The exciting king tides are here once again, being the first of the annual highest tides of the winter. The tides arrive just in time for Thanksgiving weekend along the Oregon coast. This coming weekend will make for the strongest tides of the year in Oregon, and are extremely dangerous.
King Tides are ready to roll onto Oregon Coast

This week, the Oregon Coast is expecting a series of King Tides, which are the highest tides of the year. The term is non-scientific and refers to when the moon, sun and Earth align at their closest points and the gravitational pull on the Earth is the greatest. Meg Reed...
Easy drive Thanksgiving, but a wet, snowy weekend ahead

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday and Thursday will make for some easy traveling. Don’t get too comfortable with the nice weather because a wetter, colder pattern is setting up for the weekend and beyond. Good news first! Wednesday all the way through Thursday is a dry stretch with...
How bugs, fungi and herbicides keep Oregon’s noxious weeds at bay

Your browser does not support the audio element. Managing weed growth in Oregon is like painting the Golden Gate Bridge in California — it’s a job that never ends. And no — not that kind of weed. While cannabis sales bring in money for the state’s coffers, invasive weeds like Toadflax, Medusa head and Cheatgrass cost Oregon more than $80 million a year. They choke out native species and don’t make good food for animals.
Thanksgiving travel forecast starts wet Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Calling all turkey drivers and turkey trotters! Your forecast starts with rain Tuesday. The easiest travel day is going to be hands down Wednesday. So, let’s start with the hard stuff. Rain arrives Tuesday morning for Portland. How much could we see? Around 0.30″...
The Driftwood Castle at Kelley Point Park

Much like its architect, Driftwood Castle will disappear soon with the rising river. Within a few months, the swelling tributary will undo the architecture and sweep away its remnants — if Portland Parks and Recreation doesn’t get to it first. In late summer, people walking on the beach...
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
