Columbus, MS

85-year-old found shot, dead in Clay County

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - An 85-year-old man was found dead Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23, in Clay County. Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott identified the man as Kenneth O’Brian. The location is on Joe Myers Road. O’Brian appeared to have been shot multiple times. Investigators are working to...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
Clay County deputies need your help to find a homicide suspect

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Clay County deputies need the community’s help locating a person of interest in a homicide that happened Wednesday evening. Sheriff Eddie Scott tells WCBI that the incident happened on Joe Myers road. When deputies arrived on the scene they saw a man that suffered from gunshot wounds and died from those injuries.
CLAY COUNTY, MS
Teen arrested for shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager was arrested following a shooting Monday afternoon, Nov. 21 in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, the shooting happened at approximately 1:15 in the 1500 block of Fourth Street South. Police Capt. Rick Jones said officers arrested an 18-year-old who will be charged with shooting...
COLUMBUS, MS
Trial set for ex-Noxubee County sheriff and deputy

MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - A trial date has been set for a former sheriff and deputy sheriff who face bribery charges. Former Noxubee County Sheriff Terry Grassaree and former deputy sheriff Vance Phillips are accused of receiving bribes. Their trial date is set for Jan. 9. The former sheriff is...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
United Furniture driver faces grand larceny charges for taking furniture

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A truck driver for United Furniture is facing charges for allegedly taking furniture from his freight. Monroe County deputies responded to a call around 7 o’clock Tuesday night about items being removed from a United Furniture truck. Deputies responded to the scene and...
Police investigate Saturday shooting caught on camera

A Columbus man was wounded Saturday evening in an apparent drive-by shooting, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Lawrence Drive and Maple Street in East Columbus, Dillon said. The victim was on foot and was shot at...
COLUMBUS, MS
CPD Captain Rick Jones says to watch your purse while shopping

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Thanksgiving is tomorrow which means holiday shopping is upon us. And while you or your loved one is out and about, the Columbus Police Department has a message for women to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings so that they will not be the next victim of crime.
COLUMBUS, MS
Macon 911 dispatcher makes move to become police officer

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon’s newest police officer has made the move from dispatcher to officer. Noxubee County resident Kayla Hill-Duck is the first female officer in Macon in years. Hill-Duck will attend the police academy next year. She spent time handling calls as a 911 dispatcher. For...
MACON, MS
Trial date set for former Noxubee County Sheriff Terry Grassaree

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A trial date has been set for former Noxubee County Sheriff Terry Grassaree. Last week, a Federal Grand Jury returned indictments charging Grassaree and former Deputy Vance Phillips with receiving bribes. The two men are accused of using facilities in interstate commerce, in this case,...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
Sanitation employee quits as police investigation begins

STARKVILLE — A former sanitation department worker is facing a police investigation, according to city officials. Aldermen gathered for a special-call meeting Tuesday, in part to discuss suspending the employee without pay while Starkville Police Department conducted the investigation. During the meeting, Vice Mayor Roy A. Perkins, who was running the session in Mayor Lynn’s Spruill’s absence, said the issue was “moot.”
STARKVILLE, MS
Macon family pleads for the communities help to find missing son

MACON, Miss. ( WCBI) – A missing person’s case in Macon still has family members searching for answers. Tadrian Shaw went missing late last month and has yet to be heard from or seen. The mother Shaw says she just wants to bring her son home. Tadrian Shaw...
MACON, MS
Tupelo woman charged with armed robbery at Bank of Okolona

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo woman is charged with armed robbery in a hold-up at a local bank. Bond for Itasca L. Cox was set at $100,000 by Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Harry Sumner. As we reported yesterday, the robbery happened in the middle of the afternoon at...
TUPELO, MS
Police make four arrests for felony drug possession on Monday

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Monday, agents with the Sheriff’s office and MBN conducted a search on Highway 46 in Clay County. During that search, agents said one of the suspects attempted to flush a felony amount of marijuana down the toilet. Roderrick Walker was arrested. He was charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Felony Destruction of Evidence.
CLAY COUNTY, MS
J5 heads want charges dropped; prosecutors push back

Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson have asked a federal judge to dismiss the criminal charges against them, drawing a ferocious response from prosecutors. Edwards and his business partner, Richardson, were arrested in June for multiple counts related to misusing more than $2 million in Paycheck Protection Plan and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program loans. The loan programs were intended to help maintain employment rates and assist businesses recovering from hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLUMBUS, MS
Columbus Police Department searches for local shoplifters

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police Department is searching for local shoplifters. The Four Seasons Farm and Garden store shared a video showing suspects placing store items underneath shirts and leaving out of the store. This is the second time this store has been hit by shoplifters this month.
COLUMBUS, MS
Macon woman wins 2019 Toyota Highlander in United Way raffle

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Kimberly Cotton of Macon has another reason to be thankful during this holiday. She’s the winner of an SUV. Cotton’s name was drawn last week in the United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee Counties raffle. The prize: a 2019 Toyota Highlander. Cotton...
MACON, MS
Sheriff: Guntown drug bust resulted in two arrests

GUNTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - A drug bust netted two arrests in Lee County. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and narcotics agents used a search warrant at a house in Guntown on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The sheriff’s department did not provide an address. The search led...
LEE COUNTY, MS

