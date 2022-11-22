ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo next club: The favourites to sign him after exit from Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Manchester United with immediate effect, the club have confirmed.The club issued a statement on Tuesday evening announcing they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate his contract.The move comes a week after Ronaldo unsettled the club in an outspoken TV interview with Piers Morgan.The club statement read: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.“Everyone at Manchester...
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
Police release Juventus youngster as he prepares to return to the club

Troubled Juventus youngster Mohamed Ihattaren has been released by the Dutch police and will return to the club. The attacker joined the Bianconeri last season and was sent on loan to Sampdoria and Ajax in both halves of the campaign. However, he didn’t play for the Serie A club and...
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Ronaldo to leave Manchester United after criticism of club

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect, the Premier League team said on Tuesday, marking a bitter end to the Portugal captain's second spell at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club. An explosive interview with TalkTV this month...
LeBron James reacts to doppelganger playing for Cameroon at World Cup

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James hasn’t played in five games. So, is it because he’s actually hurt, or is The King secretly playing for Cameroon at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar? James literally has a doppelganger playing for the African side and couldn’t help but laugh when informed about it. Via BR: […] The post LeBron James reacts to doppelganger playing for Cameroon at World Cup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Manchester United owners consider sale as Ronaldo exits

Manchester United's owners said Tuesday they were ready to sell the club, potentially bringing down the curtain on an acrimonious 17 years under the Glazer family. News of the Glazers inviting investment comes just weeks after Liverpool's American owners, the Fenway Sports Group, indicated they were willing to sell.
USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter pumps brakes on ‘Golden Generation’ talk

The USMNT is the second-youngest team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar behind only Ghana. This squad averages an age of just 25.2 years old. Although they do possess a lot of promising young talent, manager Gregg Berhalter isn’t ready to call them the Golden Generation of US Soccer. Via Jeff Carlisle: “Berhalter […] The post USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter pumps brakes on ‘Golden Generation’ talk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cristiano Ronaldo reaches World Cup heights never seen before

The Portugal side during the World Cup has been knocking at the door in their opener against Ghana seemingly all game. It finally came to fruition as Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net on a penalty kick in the 65th minute. Portugal now leads 1-0 in search of three points in the group […] The post Cristiano Ronaldo reaches World Cup heights never seen before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twitter goes berserk after Brazil star Richarlison scores potential goal of the World Cup

Brazil is the clear-cut favorite to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and they’re proving just why on Thursday in their first game against Serbia. After Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison got Selecao off the mark in the second half, he found the back of the net again just 11 minutes later in acrobatic […] The post Twitter goes berserk after Brazil star Richarlison scores potential goal of the World Cup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brazil gets worrying Neymar update after painful ankle injury in World Cup

Brazil may have beaten Serbia in their FIFA World Cup opener on Thursday night, but it may have come at a price with Neymar injured. With Brazil up 2-0 following back-to-back goals by Richarlison in the second half, the team took out Neymar in the 80th minute of the game. The Paris Saint-Germain striker was […] The post Brazil gets worrying Neymar update after painful ankle injury in World Cup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
