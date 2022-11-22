Netflix New Releases: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Bullet Train, And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming December 2022

Dear readers, the wait is finally over. That sentiment could apply to many of you who hold a Netflix subscription out there, as December 2022 sees the return of a bunch of hit series. Too Hot To Handle , The Circle , and Emily in Paris are all on deck for new seasons of excitement and romance, which can come in handy during periods of holiday downtime. And then there are the movies, which are just as bright and shining as any decoration you could expect.

Benoit Blanc will be in your living room with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery , and an all-star ensemble led by Brad Pitt will speed to a brand new audience with the streaming debut of Bullet Train. All of this, plus Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio are ready to make your December one to remember.

So if you need to hit the Netflix new releases for November 2022 , do so at your earliest convenience. For now, we’re ready to speed into what lies ahead in the final month of the year!

New On Netflix The Week Of December 1: Bullet Train, 21 Jump Street, And More

Start your December off with some action, with the amazing Bullet Train cast pulling into the Netflix station with laughs, violence, and oddities galore. Keeping the kinetic comedy going is the addition of the Channing Tatum/Jonah Hill adaptation of 21 Jump Street , which celebrated its 10th anniversary of meme-worthy splendor. Sounds like a good pair to start things off with, but here’s what else is coming in the first week of December.

Dead End - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/1/22

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1 Episodes 25-38 The Final Episodes - NETFLIX ANIME - 12/1/22

The Masked Scammer - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 12/1/22

Qala - NETFLIX FILM - 12/1/22

Troll - NETFLIX FILM - 12/1/22

21 Jump Street - 12/1/22

Basketball Wives: Season 1 - 12/1/22

Basketball Wives: Season 2 - 12/1/22

Coach Carter - 12/1/22

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1 - 12/1/22

Hachi: A Dog's Tale - 12/1/22

The Happytime Murders - 12/1/22

LEGO Friends: Holiday Special - 12/1/22

Love Island USA: Season 3 - 12/1/22

Meekah: Season 1 - 12/1/22

My Girl - 12/1/22

Peppermint - 12/1/22

Troy - 12/1/22

Big Brother: Season 10 - 12/2/22

Big Brother: Season 14 - 12/2/22

Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1 - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/2/22

Hot Skull - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/2/22

Lady Chatterley's Lover - NETFLIX FILM - 12/2/22

My Unorthodox Life: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/2/22

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol - NETFLIX FILM - 12/2/22

“Sr.” - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 12/2/22

Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1 - 12/2/22

Warriors of Future - NETFLIX FILM - 12/2/22

The Best of Me - 12/3/22

Bullet Train - 12/3/22

New On Netflix The Week Of December 4: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?, Too Hot To Handle Season 4, And More

Readapting the fairy tale that helped teach everyone to wish upon a star, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is “a brutalist fable” according to its own co-writer/ co-director. Initial reactions to Netflix’s version have already shown this movie is definitely going to spark conversation, as is another title coming online during this particular week: the fourth season debut of the hit dating show Too Hot To Handle . Throw in some raucous laughter with Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? , and you have a week that’s worth baking cookies for.

The Amazing Race: Season 17 - 12/4/22

The Amazing Race: Season 31 - 12/4/22

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race - NETFLIX FAMILY - 12/5/22

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus - NETFLIX FAMILY - 12/6/22

Delivery by Christmas - NETFLIX FILM - 12/6/22

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? - NETFLIX COMEDY - 12/6/22

Burning Patience - NETFLIX FILM - 12/7/22

Emily the Criminal - 12/7/22

I Hate Christmas - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/7/22

The Marriage App - NETFLIX FILM - 12/7/22

The Most Beautiful Flower - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/7/22

Smiley - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/7/22

Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 - NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly) - 12/7/22

The Elephant Whisperers - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY- 12/8/22

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY- 12/8/22

Lookism - NETFLIX ANIME- 12/8/22

CAT - NETFLIX SERIES- 12/9/22

Dragon Age: Absolution - NETFLIX ANIME- 12/9/22

Dream Home Makeover: Season 4 - NETFLIX SERIES- 12/9/22

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio - NETFLIX FILM- 12/9/22

How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower - NETFLIX SERIES- 12/9/22

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area Part 2 - NETFLIX SERIES- 12/9/22

Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2 - NETFLIX SERIES- 12/10/22

Prisoners - 12/10/22

New On Netflix The Week Of December 11: BARDO, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths, Sonic Prime, And More

Hot off of the festival circuit and its limited theatrical release, BARDO: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths brings director Alejandro González Iñárritu back to the world of movies for the first time since The Revenant . So it’s not exactly something to watch with the kids, which makes this week’s debut of the animated series Sonic Prime all the more exciting and appropriate.

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure - NETFLIX ANIME - 12/13/22

Last Chance U: Basketball : Season 2 - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 12/13/22

Single’s Inferno: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/13/22

Tom Papa: What A Day! - NETFLIX COMEDY - 12/13/22

Don't Pick Up The Phone - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 12/14/22

Glitter - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/14/22

I Believe in Santa - NETFLIX FILM - 12/14/22

Kangaroo Valley - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 12/14/22

The Big 4 - NETFLIX FILM - 12/15/22

The Hills: Season 1 - 12/15/22

The Hills : Season 2 - 12/15/22

Sonic Prime - NETFLIX FAMILY - 12/15/22

Violet Evergarden: Recollections - NETFLIX ANIME - 12/15/22

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery - NETFLIX COMEDY - 12/15/22

A Storm for Christmas - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/16/22

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths - NETFLIX FILM - 12/16/22

Cook at all Costs - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/16/22

Dance Monsters - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/16/22

Far From Home - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/16/22

Paradise PD: Part 4 - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/16/22

Private Lesson - NETFLIX FILM - 12/16/22

The Recruit - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/16/22

Summer Job - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/16/22

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 12/16/22

New On Netflix The Week Of December 18: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Emily In Paris Season 3, And More

Looking to get away for the holidays, but don’t have any tickets? You have some pretty good options through Netflix’s library of fictional delights. You can venture back to France with Lily Collins, as Emily in Paris Season 3 presents itself as an option of entertainment for this week.

Meanwhile, a trip to a secluded island hideaway turns into absolute murder, as Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery sees Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig reteaming for Benoit Blanc’s cinematic revival. A new roster of eccentric personalities and suspects gather to play a deadly game, and in the end it’s going to take keen investigative skills and cutting wit to solve this tricky puzzle.

Side Effects - 12/18/22

Trolley - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/19/22

Trolls - 12/19/22

A Not So Merry Christmas - NETFLIX FILM - 12/20/22

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 - NETFLIX ANIME - 12/20/22

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner - NETFLIX FILM - 12/21/22

Emily in Paris: Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/21/22

I AM A KILLER: Season 4 - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 12/21/22

Alice in Borderland: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/22/22

Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre - NETFLIX COMEDY - 12/22/22

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - NETFLIX FILM - 12/23/22

Piñata Masters! - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/23/22

New On Netflix The Week Of December 25: Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, White Noise, And More

Literature takes center stage on Netflix this holiday with two novel adaptations making some waves. Author Don DeLillo’s dark comedy White Noise sees Greta Gerwig, Adam Driver and Don Cheadle taking part in a sharp-witted apocalypse. Meanwhile, the whole family can gather around the film version of Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical , enjoying a cinematic version of the stage hit that delighted audiences on stages around the world.

After Ever Happy - 12/25/22

Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/25/22

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical - NETFLIX FILM - 12/25/22

Time Hustler - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/25/22

The Witcher: Blood Origin - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/25/22

Vir Das: Landing - NETFLIX COMEDY - 12/25/22

No Escape - 12/26/22

Treason - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/26/22

Chelsea Handler: Revolution - NETFLIX COMEDY - 12/27/22

7 Women and a Murder - NETFLIX FILM - 12/28/22

A Night at the Kindergarten - NETFLIX FILM - 12/28/22

The Circle : Season 5 - NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly) - 12/28/22

Stuck with You - NETFLIX FILM - 12/28/22

Brown and Friends - NETFLIX FAMILY - 12/29/22

Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2 - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 12/29/22

Alpha Males - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/30/22

Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/30/22

Secrets of Summer : Season 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 12/30/22

White Noise - NETFLIX FILM - 12/30/22

Best of Stand Up 2022 - NETFLIX COMEDY - 12/30/22

Lady Voyeur - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/30/22

New On Netflix: TBD December 2022

As usual, there’s a selection of titles that Netflix doesn’t have dates for just yet. If any of these December 2022 titles interest you, you’ll want to check the app to keep track of when the following selections actually do hit streaming.

The Glory - NETFLIX SERIES

God's Crooked Lines - NETFLIX FILM

The Interest of Love - NETFLIX SERIES

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy - NETFLIX SERIES

December 2022 is a pretty impressive month between the original and catalogue titles coming to Netflix . In fact, there’s plenty of things we didn’t even get to mention, like the complete 10th and 14th seasons of Big Brother , as well as Netflix’s Michelle Yeoh-led prequel The Witcher: Blood Origin .

As usual, keep checking this schedule for updates, as all titles are subject to change and availability. We'll see you back here this time next month, when. January 2023's schedule drops, and the first chapter of Netflix's next year plays out.