Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza ShopTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/21 - 11/27)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
NHL
Penguins Made Sure Malkin's Wife and Son Witnessed Milestone Game
Director of team operations Jason Seidling came up with the idea for Nikita to read the starting lineup ahead of Evgeni's 1,000th game. For a while, the Penguins two franchise centers had been fortunate to hit their millennial milestones in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby got his 1,000th career point on Feb....
Mike Sullivan: 'Gut Feeling' Said Evgeni Malkin Should Take Shootout
The Pittsburgh Penguins honored Evgeni Malkin for his 1,000th game and he made sure to make it an extra special night.
Evgeni Malkin Brought to Tears Over Penguins 1,000th Game Night
It was a storybook night like no other for the Pittsburgh Penguins star.
Former Penguins Congratulate Evgeni Malkin on 1,000 Games
Some of Evgeni Malkin's former Pittsburgh Penguins teammates have sent video messages of congratulations for his 1,000th game.
Penguins Promote Ty Hennes to Assistant Coach
Ty Hennes is an important piece to the Pittsburgh Penguins coaching staff and is receiving a deserve promotion.
Pgh Hockey Now
Penguins vs. Flames, Game 20: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins (9-7-3) will attempt to win their fourth game in a row Wednesday night when they host the Calgary Flames (9-7-2) in their unofficial tradition of a Thanksgiving-eve home game. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has 10 points in his last three games, as the Penguins are inching their way toward the team they are to become.
WGRZ TV
Sabres 90s night takes over KeyBank Center
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wednesday is 90s night at KeyBank Center. The Sabres will hit the ice with their black and red goat head jersey's - paying homage to the ones worn by the team from 1996 to 2006 at Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Blues. The first 10,000...
Yardbarker
Penguins Quarter Season Storylines
The Pittsburgh Penguins Black Friday matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers will mark the quarter point of the 2022-23 season. The Penguins have had a roller coaster start to the year. After jumping out to a fast start, they suffered a historic losing streak before bouncing back in recent weeks. Brian...
Penguins Win Shootout Thriller on Evgeni Malkin's Special Night
The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Flames exactly how they should've.
MLB insider thinks a contender might make a strong play for Xander Bogaerts
An MLB insider thinks that this team from the NL East could potentially make a play for free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts. The MLB free agency period has begun, and we have already seen top free agents sign, such as Rafael Montero with the Houston Astros and Anthony Rizzo with the New York Yankees. Yet, there are still many big-name free agents that remain unsigned, one of them being Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts. This year, the Red Sox and Bogaerts weren’t close to reaching an agreement on a contract extension, setting up the shortstop’s trip to free agency.
Pgh Hockey Now
PHN 5-Minute Postgame: Special Penguins Beat CGY, Team Defense?
The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 in a shootout. But the story only begins there, not ends. Evgeni Malkin was honored for his 1000th game, which he played on Sunday. The emotional Malkin turned back the clock and created a multitude of scoring chances with Jason Zucker. Malkin scored the game-winner in the shootout to cap the special night.
NHL
Penguins Players Divide and Conquer to Serve the Pittsburgh Community
One group participated in the Burgh Proud Thanksgiving Meal Distribution event, while another served hot meals at Rainbow Kitchen. Families will come together on Thursday to express thanks, tell stories, and create memories. And of course, they will also eat a Thanksgiving meal with those they care about. But not...
Yardbarker
Steelers Worked Out Four Players
Wright, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Tulsa back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns and returned to Cleveland on a futures contract for the 2020 season. However, the Browns waived Wright and he later signed on to the Falcons’ practice squad. Atlanta brought...
Yardbarker
Pittsburgh Penguins GM Looking to Make a Trade
The Pittsburgh Penguins are open for business. According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, general manager (GM) Ron Hextall is seeing what’s out there on the trade market. The NHL as a whole usually becomes more active with trades after American Thanksgiving, so it’s likely we could see a move here in the coming weeks.
NHL
Broden's feat with Canadiens, Canada may stand forever
Center who died nine years ago won Stanley Cup, World Championship in same year. Sometimes, it doesn't take a player decades to establish a record that almost surely will stand forever. So it is with the late 13-game NHL center Connie Broden, who died at age 81 nine years ago...
Should the Detroit Pistons re-unite with this former draft pick?
It’s no secret that the Detroit Pistons are down big right now, and it is likely to get worse before it gets better. They are mired in a lengthy losing streak and still on the road where they haven’t won. They are missing three starters and have no idea when Cade Cunningham is going to return.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ PENGUINS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Pittsburgh. As per the lines and pairings used during warm-ups in Pittsburgh, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. Lines. Adam Ruzicka - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Dillon Dube - Nazem Kadri - Andrew Mangiapane. Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake...
Pittsburgh at Miami football Week 13 odds and predictions
The Miami football team will conclude the regular season against Pittsburgh needing a win to qualify for a bowl berth. Miami enters the game against Pittsburgh after the third-worst offensive performance in program history. The Hurricanes gained only 98 yards which was the third-lowest output in Miami history. Only a...
FanSided
297K+
Followers
572K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0