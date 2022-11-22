ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

NHL

Penguins Made Sure Malkin's Wife and Son Witnessed Milestone Game

Director of team operations Jason Seidling came up with the idea for Nikita to read the starting lineup ahead of Evgeni's 1,000th game. For a while, the Penguins two franchise centers had been fortunate to hit their millennial milestones in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby got his 1,000th career point on Feb....
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins vs. Flames, Game 20: Lines, Notes & How to Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins (9-7-3) will attempt to win their fourth game in a row Wednesday night when they host the Calgary Flames (9-7-2) in their unofficial tradition of a Thanksgiving-eve home game. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has 10 points in his last three games, as the Penguins are inching their way toward the team they are to become.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WGRZ TV

Sabres 90s night takes over KeyBank Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wednesday is 90s night at KeyBank Center. The Sabres will hit the ice with their black and red goat head jersey's - paying homage to the ones worn by the team from 1996 to 2006 at Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Blues. The first 10,000...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Penguins Quarter Season Storylines

The Pittsburgh Penguins Black Friday matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers will mark the quarter point of the 2022-23 season. The Penguins have had a roller coaster start to the year. After jumping out to a fast start, they suffered a historic losing streak before bouncing back in recent weeks. Brian...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

MLB insider thinks a contender might make a strong play for Xander Bogaerts

An MLB insider thinks that this team from the NL East could potentially make a play for free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts. The MLB free agency period has begun, and we have already seen top free agents sign, such as Rafael Montero with the Houston Astros and Anthony Rizzo with the New York Yankees. Yet, there are still many big-name free agents that remain unsigned, one of them being Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts. This year, the Red Sox and Bogaerts weren’t close to reaching an agreement on a contract extension, setting up the shortstop’s trip to free agency.
BOSTON, MA
Pgh Hockey Now

PHN 5-Minute Postgame: Special Penguins Beat CGY, Team Defense?

The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 in a shootout. But the story only begins there, not ends. Evgeni Malkin was honored for his 1000th game, which he played on Sunday. The emotional Malkin turned back the clock and created a multitude of scoring chances with Jason Zucker. Malkin scored the game-winner in the shootout to cap the special night.
NHL

Penguins Players Divide and Conquer to Serve the Pittsburgh Community

One group participated in the Burgh Proud Thanksgiving Meal Distribution event, while another served hot meals at Rainbow Kitchen. Families will come together on Thursday to express thanks, tell stories, and create memories. And of course, they will also eat a Thanksgiving meal with those they care about. But not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Worked Out Four Players

Wright, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Tulsa back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns and returned to Cleveland on a futures contract for the 2020 season. However, the Browns waived Wright and he later signed on to the Falcons’ practice squad. Atlanta brought...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Penguins GM Looking to Make a Trade

The Pittsburgh Penguins are open for business. According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, general manager (GM) Ron Hextall is seeing what’s out there on the trade market. The NHL as a whole usually becomes more active with trades after American Thanksgiving, so it’s likely we could see a move here in the coming weeks.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Broden's feat with Canadiens, Canada may stand forever

Center who died nine years ago won Stanley Cup, World Championship in same year. Sometimes, it doesn't take a player decades to establish a record that almost surely will stand forever. So it is with the late 13-game NHL center Connie Broden, who died at age 81 nine years ago...
MINNESOTA STATE
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ PENGUINS

Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Pittsburgh. As per the lines and pairings used during warm-ups in Pittsburgh, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. Lines. Adam Ruzicka - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Dillon Dube - Nazem Kadri - Andrew Mangiapane. Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake...
WASHINGTON STATE
FanSided

Pittsburgh at Miami football Week 13 odds and predictions

The Miami football team will conclude the regular season against Pittsburgh needing a win to qualify for a bowl berth. Miami enters the game against Pittsburgh after the third-worst offensive performance in program history. The Hurricanes gained only 98 yards which was the third-lowest output in Miami history. Only a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
