Baldwin County, AL

Prodisee Pantry feeding over 1,100 families this holiday season

By Whitney Leibold
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

SPANISH FORT, Ala. ( WKRG )– This is the 19th year Prodisee Pantry has hosted its annual Thanksgiving food drive, making sure struggling families in Baldwin County have food on the table during the holiday season.

Prodisee Pantry Executive Director, Deann Servos, said this holiday season may be tough for some families but she’s happy to know families have something to eat.

Multiple projects planned for new year in Spanish Fort

“A lot of families in Baldwin County will be able to sit down for Thanksgiving because the community cares,” Servos said.

Prodisee Pantry has prepared food for over 1,500 families here in Baldwin County, and the name of the organization means exactly what their mission is.

“Prodisee means from the Chronicles story in the Bible where the father will welcome you back no matter what you’ve done and the ‘see’ means Christ love through our community,” Servos said.

People from across the County volunteered, making families feel welcome. Rachel Mccully, a volunteer from Bay Minette, said this is one of her favorite things to do around the holidays.

“My duty is getting eggs out of those boxes and putting them in the buggies,”  Mccully said.

The holiday season can be tough for some families, especially with inflation, but volunteers want everyone to know they are here to help.

Eastern Shore Toyota shopping for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive

“A lot of people are in a pinch, we understand, and we just want them to know that people care, and this may sound corny but, they are loved,”  another volunteer said.

On Tuesday, volunteers at Prodisee Pantry provided meals for more than 1,100 families in Baldwin County. They hope to do the same as Christmas approaches.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

