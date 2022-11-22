ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

WJCL

Police: 2 shot, 1 killed in Savannah's Windsor Forest neighborhood

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 1:45 p.m.:Police say a 31-year-old man has died from his injuries following the shooting. On Wednesday, SPD issued a statement which read officers arrived on scene around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. One of the victims, identified as Mykel Price, died from his injuries. Another man suffered...
SAVANNAH, GA
abccolumbia.com

Alleged Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Laffitte charged with six counts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A jury is deliberating in the trial in the alleged co-conspirator of disgraced former Attorney Alex Murdaugh. Russell Laffitte is charged with six combined counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud and misapplication of bank funds. Laffitte is the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank in Hampton.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Home alone: Couple accused of leaving 2-year-old in South Carolina apartment for NY trip

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A South Carolina couple has a lot of explaining to do after their apartment manager found their 2-year-old son alone in their Charleston residence. According to the Charleston Police Department, an incident report indicated that officers responded at around 2 p.m. Thursday to the Folly Road complex for reports of an abandoned child, WCIV reported.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Drivers stuck in 10-mile slowdown on I-95 nearing Georgia border

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is picking up early Wednesday evening as travelers head out for the Thanksgiving holiday. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob says there is a 10-mile slowdown southbound on I-95 prior to the Hardeeville interchange as of 5:35 p.m. SCDOT says heavy traffic...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Victim's loved ones respond to murder suspect out on bond

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Colleton County man accused of killing his girlfriend last November is no longer behind bars. County Circuit Court records indicate Billy Head III bonded out on Monday. Head is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Patricia Grooms but claims he did so in...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Double shooting kills 1, injures another in Savannah

Editor’s note: This story was originally published Tuesday night. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A double shooting Tuesday night killed one man and left another injured. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at 4:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Winwood Place. The two men found at the scene were taken to a […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Karla Hillen: One year later

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As Chatham County Police wrap up the most extensive search in their department’s history, this week marks a year since a different search in Bryan County. Karla Hillen went missing a year ago. Her body was found two weeks later in Fort McAllister State...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA

