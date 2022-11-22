Read full article on original website
Motion filed by Murdaugh counsel to exclude evidence and testimony in murder trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A motion was filed Wednesday by the Murdaugh team asking for the court to exclude testimony about evidence. This all has to do with a shirt worn by Alex Murdaugh on the night his wife and son were murdered in June of last year. According to...
wtoc.com
Bond hearing for Chatham County mother accused of murdering her toddler
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Leilani Simon, the Chatham County woman now charged with murdering her 20-month-old son, will appear in court Wednesday morning for a bond hearing. The 22-year-old is being held behind bars on several charges connected to her son Quinton’s disappearance and death. The hearing is...
WJCL
Judge sets date for preliminary hearing for Leilani Simon, charged in Savannah toddler's murder
A preliminary hearing for Leilani Simon has been scheduled for Jan. 11, 2023. This comes just days after she was arrested, charged in the murder of her missing toddler, Quinton. Quinton Simon was last seen at his Savannah home on October 5. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance have led to...
live5news.com
Community caught in the crossfire: Neighbors to file lawsuit against Lowcountry gun range
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some residents of rural Hampton County near the town of Yemassee worry that any given day could be their last. They say they’ve escaped death after poorly aimed guns fired from a nearby gun range constantly put their lives and property at risk, with the people shooting at that range sometimes missing their targets.
WJCL
Police: 2 shot, 1 killed in Savannah's Windsor Forest neighborhood
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 1:45 p.m.:Police say a 31-year-old man has died from his injuries following the shooting. On Wednesday, SPD issued a statement which read officers arrived on scene around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. One of the victims, identified as Mykel Price, died from his injuries. Another man suffered...
abccolumbia.com
Alleged Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Laffitte charged with six counts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A jury is deliberating in the trial in the alleged co-conspirator of disgraced former Attorney Alex Murdaugh. Russell Laffitte is charged with six combined counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud and misapplication of bank funds. Laffitte is the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank in Hampton.
CPD: Parents arrested for leaving toddler alone while on trip to New York
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Monday arrested two people for leaving their two-year-old child alone while on a trip to New York. According to CPD, officers were called to a Folly Road apartment complex around 2:00 p.m. on November 17 after someone reported a toddler alone in an apartment. A […]
Richmond Hill residents speak out about wild pigs damaging yards
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — For years, feral swine (also known as wild pigs) have shown up in neighborhoods across the United States, including the local area. “It’s very common. We obviously live near the marshy areas, and we have several different kinds of animals that come through, deer, pigs, all that kind of stuff,” said […]
Home alone: Couple accused of leaving 2-year-old in South Carolina apartment for NY trip
CHARLESTON, S.C. — A South Carolina couple has a lot of explaining to do after their apartment manager found their 2-year-old son alone in their Charleston residence. According to the Charleston Police Department, an incident report indicated that officers responded at around 2 p.m. Thursday to the Folly Road complex for reports of an abandoned child, WCIV reported.
abcnews4.com
Drivers stuck in 10-mile slowdown on I-95 nearing Georgia border
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is picking up early Wednesday evening as travelers head out for the Thanksgiving holiday. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob says there is a 10-mile slowdown southbound on I-95 prior to the Hardeeville interchange as of 5:35 p.m. SCDOT says heavy traffic...
wtoc.com
‘I still cry’: Neighbors react to missing toddler’s mother arrested in his death
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police arrested the mother of missing toddler Quinton Simon on Monday afternoon. 22-year-old Leilani Simon is in custody, charged with murdering her child. Police said they found human remains in a landfill Friday. Simon’s charges include concealing a death, false statements, false report...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina couple left 2-year-old child home while they were in New York, report says
CHARLESTON, S.C. — A South Carolina couple has been arrested after leaving their 2-year-old home alone while in New York, according to the Charleston Police Department. Police said they were called about 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 to a Folly Road apartment after someone called about a toddler alone in an apartment.
abcnews4.com
Victim's loved ones respond to murder suspect out on bond
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Colleton County man accused of killing his girlfriend last November is no longer behind bars. County Circuit Court records indicate Billy Head III bonded out on Monday. Head is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Patricia Grooms but claims he did so in...
WJCL
Neighbors in Savannah speak out following murder arrest of mother in Quinton Simon disappearance
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Neighbors on Buckhalter Road were eager to talk Tuesday about the arrest of 22-year-old Leilani Simon, the mother of young Quinton Simon. Quinton was last seen October 5. Police said early in the investigation that the child was presumed dead. On Monday, his mother was arrested for his murder.
Pedestrian Fatally Struck On Red Bank Road In Goose Creek
The pedestrian, identified as 50-year-old Isaac L. Frasier of Mt. Pleasant, was walking when he was struck by a 2005 Lincoln Town Car. The post Pedestrian Fatally Struck On Red Bank Road In Goose Creek appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
abcnews4.com
Driver killed, another injured in early-morning crash in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One person died Wednesday morning and another person was injured after a van collided with a tractor trailer in Colleton County, authorities say. The wreck happened on Highway 17 near Hope Plantation Lane at around 5:20 a.m., according to S.C. Highway Patrol. A 2003...
Russell Laffitte, former South Carolina bank CEO, found guilty in federal fraud trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Russell Laffitte, the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank and accused accomplice of Alex Murdaugh, was found guilty of fraud in a downtown Charleston courtroom on Tuesday. Laffitte was found guilty on all six of the following counts: Conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud Bank fraud Wire Fraud Misapplication […]
Double shooting kills 1, injures another in Savannah
Editor’s note: This story was originally published Tuesday night. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A double shooting Tuesday night killed one man and left another injured. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at 4:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Winwood Place. The two men found at the scene were taken to a […]
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for runaway teen not seen in a week
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Michael Gadsden, 16, was last seen November 15 in North Charleston. He is considered a runaway. Michael is described as 5 feet 5 inches, 140...
wtoc.com
Karla Hillen: One year later
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As Chatham County Police wrap up the most extensive search in their department’s history, this week marks a year since a different search in Bryan County. Karla Hillen went missing a year ago. Her body was found two weeks later in Fort McAllister State...
