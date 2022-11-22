Read full article on original website
cw39.com
Boyfriend shoots baby’s father, uncle, grandmother in custody exchange in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men and a woman are recovering after a child custody exchange results in a shooting in north Houston on Wednesday night. Authorities said a woman and her boyfriend showed up around 8 p.m. at her ex-boyfriend’s house at the 9300 block of Friendly Road for a child custody exchange.
2 teenage cousins shot and killed while getting Thanksgiving groceries from car in west Houston: HPD
ABC13 spoke to the mom of the 18-year-old who was killed. She said he had just graduated high school this past spring.
KSAT 12
Houston hit-and-run driver found at ER after leaving teenage passenger to die, police say
HOUSTON – A Houston man has been charged with failure to stop and render aid after leaving the scene of a crash where he was a driver. KSAT sister station KPRC reported that 19-year-old Angel David Espinoza Martinez was driving a red Nissan Altima southbound in the 8000 block of South Gessner Road around 4:45 a.m. Sunday when he failed to stay in the roadway and struck a power pole.
KENS 5
Houston man to face capital murder charges a third time for deaths of his parents in 2016
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. will be tried for capital murder for the third time in connection with the deaths of his parents six years ago, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office. "Two people were murdered in the night, each shot in the head...
Officers shoot into Kingwood home while responding to medical alarm, HPD says
KINGWOOD, TEXAS - A homeowner’s home was shot up by police Wednesday in Kingwood, police said. The Houston Police Department was called around 10 p.m. to the home on August Hill Drive for reports of a panic medical alarm. Officers knocked on the front door, but no one answered...
KHOU
HPD gives details after officers shoot into Kingwood home with owner inside
HPD called around to the home on August Hill Drive for reports of a panic medical alarm. They started shooting when they saw a man inside with a gun, police say.
Oldest of 3 sisters became their legal guardian after dad allegedly killed mom and disappeared
"I don't want to get killed by him," one of the sisters, who were left orphaned due to an act of violence, told ABC13.
Houston Police Chief Denies Claims That Takeoff's Murder Case Has Gone Cold
The hunt for Takeoff's shooter continues.
Brothers killed when driver slammed into them on Beltway described as 'inseparable'
Eduardo and Carlos Miranda's family is still trying to understand the loss of the two "inseparable" brothers killed in a wreck on the Beltway.
HCSO: 79-year-old man badly beaten with hammer; female suspect on the run
HOUSTON — Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators are searching for a young woman charged in the brutal beating of an elderly man. The 79-year-old victim was beaten with a hammer on Nov. 14 at an apartment complex in Cypress. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and treated for bleeding and swelling of the brain.
Click2Houston.com
2 male relatives fatally shot at west Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two male relatives were shot and killed at an apartment complex in west Houston Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD units responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 11755 Southlake Dr. around 12:14 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
Woman, man killed during shooting at apartment complex in northeast Harris County, sheriff says
HOUSTON – A woman and a man are dead after a shooting in northeast Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment located at 230 Uvalde near Woodforest and Wallisville. Investigators said a man and woman were...
fox26houston.com
Man fatally shot by Houston police officer, family says he was going through mental health crisis
HOUSTON - The family of Alfredo Gonzales Garza is outraged after watching camera footage that shows what led up to his death. The 26-year-old was fatally shot by a Houston police officer on Oct. 25 after calls were made about a man disrupting traffic with a flagpole off Long Point Road in the Spring Branch area.
cw39.com
Man shot in attempted robbery in Webster, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering Thursday morning after he was shot near an apartment complex in Webster. It happened at 2 a.m. when he was dropping off another man at the apartment complex at 16400 El Camino Real near Galveston Road. The driver was approached by three...
Click2Houston.com
Good Samaritan stabbed, killed outside nightclub in SW Houston; Search for gunman underway, HPD says
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for a deadly stabbing outside a southwest Houston nightclub Sunday morning. Investigators said the victim Sergio Mandujano, 36, can be seen on surveillance video attempting to fight off two men before...
fox26houston.com
Houston woman waits more than 7 years for sister's accused killer to stand trial for murder
HOUSTON - Maysha Talat says she's lost faith in the criminal justice system and who could blame her?. She was just 17 when she found her 23-year-old sister, Ayesha, murdered on Mother's Day 2015. "The door is blocked by her body, so I have to move her over," Maysha said....
Neighbor says group shot outside house before man barricaded himself in hourslong SWAT standoff
At this point, it's not clear if the man who barricaded himself inside the home shot anyone or was also a victim. What exactly led up to the hourslong standoff is unclear.
cw39.com
HPD arrests suspect with victim’s body still in apartment a day after shooting
HOUSTON (KIAH) — When officers were sent to check on a welfare call in southwest Houston, they found more than they were expecting. Now one person in behind bars, accused of murder. Charges have been filed against 22-year-old Jairo Vanejas in the death of an unidentified 27-year-old victim. The...
3-year-old shot in Richmond neighborhood, according to Fort Bend County deputies
An investigation is underway after a child was shot and transported to a medical center.
Kemah shooting left 17-year-old suspect and 55-year-old victim dead, deputies say
Deputies revealed on Wednesday the details of the Nov. 17 killing, which also involved the death of a 17-year-old suspect.
