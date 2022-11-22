ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

steeledodgenews.com

County warns about high tax bills

Many Steele County homeowners are experiencing a bit of sticker shock as they open their mail this week, as rising home values have also driven up property taxes. County officials said Friday that some Steele County residents may see a 20% increase over their 2021 tax bills. The process for...
STEELE COUNTY, MN
Z-Rock 107.7

Sad Closing News From Another Restaurant In Rochester

Another Rochester, Minnesota business in the downtown area is closing. I'm still not over the fact that Newt's and Hefe Rojo in downtown Rochester are closed. That news came as a shock to me just a few weeks ago. And now, it sounds like another spot will soon be empty.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Gov. Walz fills vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District

(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz announced on Wednesday who will fill the vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. Jeremy Clinefelter, has been chosen and will replace the Honorable Matthew J. Opat. Clinefelter will be chambered in Preston in Fillmore County. “I am excited to appoint Jeremy...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Pedestrian hit by vehicle crossing Rochester intersection

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle late Wednesday afternoon in Rochester. Police say it happened at the intersection of North Broadway Avenue and 14th Street NE. A man in his 80s was walking across the street when Rochester police say he was hit by a vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester doctor to become new president of Kwik Trip convenience store chain

LA CROSSE, Wisconsin – A Mayo Clinic professor is stepping down to become the next president and CEO of Kwik Trip. The convenience store chain says Dr. Scott Zietlow will retire from his role as Professor of Surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
LA CROSSE, WI
KIMT

Man convicted in federal court for distributing cocaine around SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A federal jury has convicted an Olmsted County man for conspiring to distribute controlled substances and intent to distribute cocaine. Christopher Edwards, 39, was convicted last week for dealing drugs throughout Rochester and southeastern Minnesota in 2021. In October of 2021, law enforcement tracked Edwards’ rental...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Goodhue County 2 bridge reopens

For several weeks the bridge on County 2 Boulevard between County 3 Boulevard and County 45 Boulevard has been closed. Goodhue County recently reopened the bridge with restrictions. In early October the Minnesota Department of Transportation bridge safety inspectors advised Goodhue County to close the bridge because of safety concerns.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

New Coffee Shop Opening Soon In NE Rochester

I have visited every single coffee shop in Rochester, Minnesota. No, not all on the same day, silly, but I have spent money at every single one. I'm a mom and right now I'm doing three radio shows a day so caffeine is basically the definition of my life. And now, another coffee shop is almost ready to open, which means, I've got one more to visit!
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Burst Pipe Causes Closure of Stewartville School Building

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Middle and high school students in Stewartville will not be in school Monday. The Stewartville Public School district announced Sunday the building that houses the middle and high school is closed after a water pipe broke over the weekend. There’s no instruction Monday for middle and high school students.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
KEYC

Over 100 geese found dead at Loon Lake in Waseca

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The DNR is investigating the cause of a bird die-off in Waseca. More than 100 geese were found deceased at Loon Lake on Sunday. After discovering the flock, the DNR collected samples to look into the birds’ cause of death. Officials say the geese die-off...
WASECA, MN
KAAL-TV

RFD responds to fire at Ramada Inn on S. Broadway Wednesday night

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) responded to a fire at the Ramada Inn on South Broadway Ave. in Rochester on Wednesday evening. RFD said when fire crews arrived on-scene, they encountered thick smoke on the 5th floor and a fire sprinkler system that was activated.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Why Was Actor Christina Milian in Minnesota?

Another celebrity has been spotted in Minnesota! Of course, we have a few celebrities that pop up in Rochester, MN (like Gerard Butler earlier this year). Joe Keery from 'Stranger Things' was spotted at a few local spots while filming in Minnesota earlier this year. Now we have another celebrity sighting but this time up in Duluth, MN.
DULUTH, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Dr. Susan Betcher files for Goodhue County Special Election

Lifelong Goodhue County District 5 resident, Dr. Susan Betcher, filed for candidacy in the upcoming special election. The Goodhue County special election is required by law due to the death of Commissioner Paul Drotos in August of this year. The special election is scheduled for Feb. 14 and will determine...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

