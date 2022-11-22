Kevin Siers: Thanks for nothing

Related
What to know: The Charlotte helicopter crash that killed 2 on I-77
Need a quick $500? Wells Fargo is the latest bank to offer small, no-interest loans
Many questions remain after Charlotte woman dies at Mexican resort
1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class
‘Laughing’ Walmart Manager Kills 6 in Late-Night Massacre, Witnesses Say
After Two Mass Shootings, Glenn Youngkin Sure Doesn’t Seem to Want to Say the Word ‘Gun’
Orlando Harris: Police confirm AR-15 used in St Louis school shooting is same gun removed from him days before
Charlotte woman’s death in Cabo being investigated as killing, Mexican State AG says
Virginia senator calls for gun reform after Walmart shooting
The US has had at least 604 mass shootings so far in 2022. Here's the full list.
6 people dead in Virginia Walmart shooting, suspect also dead
Zelle users have been scammed out of thousands. How to avoid being targeted on money apps
Charlotte meteorologist and pilot from WBTV killed in helicopter crash off Interstate 77
State senator eviscerates GOP’s thoughts and prayers ‘mouth service’ after Chesapeake shooting in fiery CNN interview
WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers wore a smile as he delivered Charlotte’s forecasts
‘An Odd Cross to Bear’: The choices Ruth Bell Graham made as Billy Graham’s wife
Mass shooting at Colorado LGBTQ club ended by heroic patrons
A Mass Shooter Killed Six People At A Walmart In Virginia & Staff Say He Was A Manager
Man fatally stabbed, run over at meeting to settle dispute outside Walmart, NC cops say
The US has already seen more than 600 mass shootings in 2022 — nearly double the number just 5 years ago
Charlotte Observer
The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.https://www.charlotteobserver.com/
Comments / 0