Huge fire breaks out in Qatar near World Cup fan village
A huge fire broke out on Saturday in the city of Lusail in Qatar, with thick plumes of black smoke rising into the sky near one of the World Cup fan villages.Footage showed the roof of a building ablaze near the fan village called Qetaifan Island North. Authorities said the fire started just after noon local time on an island that’s part of the city.The blaze was about two miles from Lusail Stadium. It sent thick black smoke into the sky, which was visible from a marketplace in central Doha as World Cup fans milled among its shops and...
Australia beats Tunisia 1-0 to revive its World Cup campaign
AL WAKRAH, Qatar — (AP) — Mitchell Duke celebrated scoring Australia's winning goal by forming a “J” with his fingers in a tribute to his son Jaxson, who was in the stands. Coach Graham Arnold dragged injured winger Martin Boyle — on crutches — into the...
France 24
Japan stun Germany in World Cup with super subs
The Samurai of Japan refused to fall on their swords as they shocked 2014 World Cup champions Germany with a comeback 2-1 win on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Luis Enrique's Spain side staked an early claim as contenders with a clinical display as they dismantled Costa Rica 7-0. Presented by Jean-Emile Jammime...
France 24
France's Reunion Island, a land of contrasts
It's nicknamed the intense island. Located 10,000 kilometres from the French mainland, in the Indian Ocean, Reunion Island contains a thousand treasures for the senses. Some 40 percent of the territory is a UNESCO World Heritage site. On the coast, whale song punctuates the missions of oceanographers. Meanwhile, on the Grègues plantation, a bright orange root is harvested by hand to make a popular spice: turmeric.
France 24
Hosts Qatar knocked out after Senegal loss, Iran steals last minute win over 10-man Wales
Senegal's 3-1 win over Qatar condemned the World Cup hosts to their second loss in a row, meaning they were eliminated as soon as the Netherlands game with Ecuador finished 1-1. Elsewhere Roozbeh Cheshmi scored a 98th minute screamer and Ramin Rezaeian notched 3 minutes later as Iran snatched a stunning win against Wales. England and the USA though failed to live up to expectation in their Group B 0-0 bore-fest.
Soccer-Australia's Duke treasures special goal celebration dedicated to young son
AL WAKRAH, Qatar, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Before flying to Qatar, Australia's Mitchell Duke had promised to dedicate a goal at the World Cup to his son, and the striker duly delivered when he scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over Tunisia in their second Group D match on Saturday.
Soccer-Croatia deserve respect, coach Dalic says after Herdman's remark
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic said his team deserve respect as the runners-up of the last World Cup after Canada manager John Herdman said "we are going to eff Croatia" ahead of Sunday's clash.
Argentina vs Mexico prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?
Lionel Messi will be looking to be Argentina’s inspiration against Mexico in a crucial Group C clash at the 2022 World Cup on Saturday night. The Argentina captain scored their opener from the penalty spot before they lost their way in slumping to a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, while Mexico earned a point against Poland. Guillermo Ochoa was the Mexican hero after he saved a Robert Lewandowski penalty and the veteran keeper will be looking to keep Messi and co at bay at the Lusail Stadium. This match is the second of the day in...
France 24
Japan shock Germany with two late goals in dramatic World Cup comeback
Japan stunned Germany 2-1 in their World Cup opener on Wednesday, punishing the four-time champions for not taking their chances after they dominated the first half. The German team covered their mouths for the team photo before the match in a powerful protest against FIFA's decision to ban rainbow-themed armbands.
France 24
Spain put seven goals past hapless Costa Rica in record World Cup start
Former champions Spain got their World Cup off to a pulsating start on Wednesday through a record 7-0 win over a shell-shocked Costa Rica, with an early Dani Olmo strike taking his country past the 100 goal mark in soccer's showpiece event. The European giants sought to make their mark...
France 24
Debunking Lionel Messi's swollen ankle
A viral photo on Twitter allegedly shows two images of Lionel Messi's injured ankle, 24 hours before Argentina's World Cup debut in Qatar. One of the ankles in the photo belongs to Messi, while the other one doesn't. In other news, did football fans find a clever technique for smuggling alcohol into football stadiums in Qatar? We tell you more in this edition of Truth or Fake.
France 24
Richarlison overhead kick seals World Cup win for Brazil over Serbia
Brazil outclassed Serbia 2-0 in their World Cup opener on Thursday as Richarlison's second-half goals, including a spectacular overhead kick, propelled the five-times champions to the top of Group G. The Tottenham Hotspur forward has been in fine form when wearing the golden yellow kit of Brazil this year and...
NBC Sports
USA impress as they hold England to draw, keep last 16 hopes alive
The USA impressed massively as Gregg Berhalter’s young side drew 0-0 with England and were unlucky not to win their Group B game. Christian Pulisic hit the crossbar in the first half and Weston McKennie should have put them ahead as the young Americans were by far the more aggressive team.
France 24
France face biggest group stage challenge against a solid Denmark
France and Denmark go into their match on Saturday as Group D’s clear favourites for winners and runners-up, respectively. Les Bleus will be full of confidence after smashing Australia 4-1 in their opening match just after Denmark drew against Tunisia – but France will have little cause for complacency after Denmark’s sparkling run over the past year and a half.
What TV channel is Argentina vs Mexico on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup game
Argentina are looking to get their World Cup back on track after an embarrasing opening defeat as they host Mexico on Saturday night in Group C.Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s opener against Saudi Arabia before they were embarrased by losing 2-1 to the Asian side, while Mexico earned a point after a goalless draw against Poland in their first game of the tournament.Lionel Scaloni’s side now need to get points on the board in Qatar and get his attack firing, while Mexico are targeting their first goal of the tournament and could turn to Wolves’ Raul Jimenez in attack. This...
FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: Portugal, Brazil look like contenders in tournament debuts
While Uruguay failed to live up to its pre-tournament hype in its 2022 World Cup debut, Brazil and Portugal looked as convincing as any team that's played so far. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup today and what to watch tomorrow. Breel Embolo, who was born in Cameroon,...
Neymar’s ankle injury could be a big problem for Brazil
Brazil won its World Cup opener against Serbia, but it may have suffered a major loss as Neymar went down with an ankle injury in Thursday’s game. Neymar went down under a rough second-half challenge from Nikola Milenkovic. After playing on for 11 minutes, the Brazil star was withdrawn in the 80th minute. It wasn’t clear how bad the injury was, but two images painted a worrying picture for Brazil. Neymar was shown on the bench distraught, nearly in tears, suggesting he was concerned about his ability to carry on at the tournament. Then there was the sight of his extremely swollen right...
France 24
Tributes for migrants as France admits it should have prevented Channel tragedy
Tributes and demonstrations took place in France on Thursday for the 27 migrants who died exactly a year ago in a Channel boat disaster that France's interior minister admitted should have been prevented. Several boats packed with rescuers and local elected figures took to sea off the coast of Dunkirk...
France 24
World Cup in Qatar: Football as political leverage for Iran
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar has become a focal point for geopolitics. Iran's team refused to sing their national anthem before their first match, in a gesture of support for protesters. Some Iranian visitors also took the opportunity to support the anti-government protests back home with signs and chants outside the stadium in Doha. Meanwhile, Tehran is blaming protests for the stinging defeat of its team against England. FRANCE 24's Jean-Emile Jammine tells us more.
France 24
No, this video doesn’t show football fans converting to Islam at Qatar’s World Cup
Rumours have been circulating online that four football fans that came to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup converted to Islam after watching a presentation by controversial Indian televangelist Zakir Naik, who has publically supported former Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. Since November 20, 2022, they’ve been sharing a video as “proof”. While the video does indeed show people converting after one of Naik’s conferences, it actually dates from May 2016 and is thus an old video with no connection to the current World Cup.
