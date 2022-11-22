Brazil won its World Cup opener against Serbia, but it may have suffered a major loss as Neymar went down with an ankle injury in Thursday’s game. Neymar went down under a rough second-half challenge from Nikola Milenkovic. After playing on for 11 minutes, the Brazil star was withdrawn in the 80th minute. It wasn’t clear how bad the injury was, but two images painted a worrying picture for Brazil. Neymar was shown on the bench distraught, nearly in tears, suggesting he was concerned about his ability to carry on at the tournament. Then there was the sight of his extremely swollen right...

1 DAY AGO