beckershospitalreview.com
5 high-profile health IT acquisitions in 2022
Here are five key health IT acquisitions that have been announced or have closed in 2022. Oracle completed its $28.4 billion acquisition of Cerner on June 8. The all-cash deal, which was announced on Dec. 20, values Cerner at $95 a share or about $28.5 billion in equity value. Amazon...
beckershospitalreview.com
New partnerships for Epic, Oracle Cerner, Meditech
Electronic health record vendors Epic, Oracle Cerner and Meditech are adding new partnerships and entering into new agreements with Big Tech companies and startups in order to upgrade their offerings for healthcare organizations. Epic. Epic entered into an agreement with Google Cloud to enable health systems to migrate their EHRs...
beckershospitalreview.com
4 female execs share advice for future healthcare leaders
Leadership requires a curious mind and a deep understanding of an individual's organization, in addition to authenticity and integrity, according to women leading some of the nation's most prominent health systems. Becker's asked female hospital and health system executives what advice they would give to future healthcare leaders. Editor's note:...
beckershospitalreview.com
USC to analyze data from EHRs, wearables at AI-for-health research center
University of Southern California researchers have formed the Center on Artificial Intelligence Research for Health to study how to most effectively use AI and machine learning to analyze data from EHRs, genomics, medical images, biosamples, and sensors and wearables. The ultimate goal is to be able to design precision treatment...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital CEO exits slow
Eighty-five hospital CEOs exited their roles in the first 10 months of this year, down 10.5 percent from the 95 chiefs who stepped down from their positions in the same period of 2021, according to a Nov. 17 report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, an executive outplacement and coaching firm.
beckershospitalreview.com
How CMS's Enhancing Oncology Model advances health equity in cancer care: Fireside chat with Dr. Dora Hughes
Meta: In a recent webinar, Dr. Dora Hughes, CMO of the CMS Innovation Center, and Dr. James Hamrick of Flatiron Health discuss how CMS is addressing health equity in cancer care. Read the four key takeaways. The CMS Innovation Center is preparing to upgrade its value-based Oncology Care Model (OCM)...
beckershospitalreview.com
7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves
The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Nov. 15:. 1. Ken Johnson resigned as president and CEO of Hutchinson (Kan.) Regional Healthcare System. 2. Matthew Garner was named permanent CEO of Lighthouse Point, Fla.-based Broward Health North after serving in an interim capacity.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mark Cuban in talks with hospitals to solve drug shortages
Mark Cuban is in talks with hospitals to identify generic drugs that often run in short supply, which he aims to make in a robotics-driven manufacturing plant currently in development in Dallas. Mr. Cuban appeared on the Motley Fool podcast Nov. 23 with host Chris Hill to talk about disrupting...
beckershospitalreview.com
Geisinger CIO leaves for software company
John Kravitz, the former CIO of Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger, has left the health system for software company Workday, according to a HealthTech Magazine story. Mr. Kravitz was CIO of Geisinger since 2009 and previously worked in that role for Allentown, Pa.-based Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network and Clarks Summit, Pa.-based Allied Services, per his LinkedIn profile. He had most recently helped steer Geisinger's cloud migration to Amazon Web Services.
beckershospitalreview.com
Dr. Ben Robbins uses psychiatry experience to invest with Alphabet VC arm GV
GV, the venture capital arm of Google parent company Alphabet, is trying to disrupt healthcare by collaborating with — not competing against — health systems, general partner Ben Robbins, MD, told Becker's. "One of the incredible strengths of healthcare, as opposed to other industries, is that the basic...
beckershospitalreview.com
SSM Health reports $484M loss amid excess costs, investment problems
St. Louis-based SSM Health, which operates 23 hospitals and over 300 physician locations across four states, has revealed losses totaling over $484 million for the nine months ending Sept. 30. That figure compares with a net income of $447.5 million for the same period last year. SSM Health, which also...
beckershospitalreview.com
Heritage eyed by Carlyle-led consortium in possible $10B deal, report
The Carlyle Group, a Washington, D.C-based buyout company, is putting together a consortium of private equity buyers to acquire California's Heritage Provider Network in a deal that could be worth up to $10 billion, according to a Nov. 15 Reuters report. Northridge-based Heritage, founded by physician Richard Merkin, MD, who...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs adds 82 drugs to portfolio
Mark Cuban's online pharmacy now offers nearly 1,000 generics after adding 82 drugs to its repertoire, the company said Nov. 21. The latest additions to Cost Plus Drugs include deferasirox, a generic for iron reducer Jadenu. Jadenu typically costs $2,332.80, but the generic tablet costs $15 at Cost Plus Drugs — making for the company's second biggest price reduction. Budesonide, a steroid used to treat Crohn's disease and asthma, usually costs $159.83, but is $18.47 at the online pharmacy.
beckershospitalreview.com
Kaiser Permanente employee inappropriately accessed EHR — 8,000 patients affected
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic States notified 8,556 patients that some of their information was compromised due to an employee inappropriately accessing portions of its electronic health records. On Sept. 21, Kaiser Permanente learned that one of its employees inappropriately accessed portions of medical records for patients in...
beckershospitalreview.com
American College of Cardiology adds VR training program
The American College of Cardiology is partnering with Osso VR to provide VR training to cardiovascular professionals. More than 56,000 cardiovascular clinicians will have access to the procedural training which will provide guided learning as well as performance tracking and analysis, according to a Nov. 21 company release. The platform aims to accelerate learning by allowing professionals to practice and improve their skills in operating room scenarios.
beckershospitalreview.com
UPMC revenue hits $18.9B, but operating income dips 75.5%: 5 notes
UPMC posted higher revenue in the first nine months of the year than in the same period in 2021, but the Pittsburgh-based health system's operating income declined significantly year over year, according to financial documents released Nov. 22. Five notes:. 1. UPMC, a 40-hospital system, reported revenue of $18.9 billion...
beckershospitalreview.com
Apple Watch app gets FDA clearance for Parkinson's care
An Apple Watch-based app from digital health startup h2o therapeutics that monitors patients with Parkinson's disease has gotten 510(k) marketing clearance from the FDA. The prescription mobile app Parky tracks Parkinson's symptoms like tremors and dyskinesia in real time via the watch using Apple's Movement Disorder Application Programming Interface. The...
beckershospitalreview.com
SSM Health hospital president to exit for new CEO role
Jeremy Bradford is leaving his role as president of SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital-Mt. Vernon (Ill.) for a new CEO role in Maryland. Mr. Bradford was selected as the next president and CEO of Prince Frederick, Md.-based CalvertHealth, according to a Nov. 16 news release. He will join CalvertHealth after...
