KFDA
‘Turn it into a good memory’: Amarillo homeless shelter celebrates Thanksgiving
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many are blessed to spend Thanksgiving with family and friends, but there are others who are less fortunate. Martha’s Home is a shelter for homeless women, along with homeless mothers with children, it has five homes where women can stay up to four months. The...
KFDA
Clients of Coming Home Amarillo thankful for the program
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coming Home Amarillo helps homeless individuals year-round, and today its clients are thankful. Coming Home Amarillo started in 2018 and this year the program has helped 189 homeless individuals obtain long-term housing. The program defines success as progress toward wellness, self-sufficiency, and realizing individual goals. “We...
KFDA
Bethesda’s annual Thanksgiving Outreach providing over 900 turkeys
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A church in Amarillo is serving the community this Thanksgiving by giving a meal, and this year they exceeded expectations. Bethesda Outreach Center, the outreach ministry arm of Trinity Fellowship Church, has served a record number of families this Thanksgiving season. Bethesda’s annual Thanksgiving Outreach provides...
987thebomb.com
Thanksgiving Blizzard In Amarillo? This One Isn’t From Dairy Queen.
So one of the things I was looking most forward to doing this Thanksgiving was putting the bird on the smoker and doing up Thanksgiving dinner right. Looks like those plans just got put on hold. The forecast was initially calling for some colder temps (no problem with smoking) and...
KFDA
City of Amarillo announces Thanksgiving holiday schedule
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has announced a holiday schedule for the week of Thanksgiving. City Hall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov.25. The COA Solid Waste Department offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday. For residential and poly cart service, collections for Thursday routes will be on Wednesday.
A Hometown Christmas Awaits You One Hour Outside Amarillo
It truly is the most wonderful time of the year! It's that time for all sorts of fun events focusing on Christmas and they are going on all over the place. Make sure you mark your calendars for Friday, December 2nd at 6 pm because downtown Borger is going to light up and fill up with all things Christmas.
KFDA
Panhandle PBS to air the making of Beethoven’s ‘Missa Solemnis’
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle PBS is airing its five year long project the making of “Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis.”. The project began in 2018 and brought together nearly 200 Panhandle musicians and chorale singers to honor Beethoven’s legacy, which was originally set for 2020 for his 250th birthday but was delayed due to COVID-19.
The Curse is Strong With this Amarillo Building
Amarillo is full of buildings. Some are quite old and historic, others brand new. Then you have the buildings that aren't old or new but can't seem to keep a business in them. Here is another edition of Amarillo's Cursed Buildings. Let me reiterate, that this doesn't mean that this building is haunted or full of ghosts, or even evil for that matter. It just means that it seems that no matter what business settles in the building it doesn't last long.
blackchronicle.com
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
inforney.com
Longtime Dumas barber retires
“It has been a while,” said longtime barber Jack Jameson as he stood next to the chair in the Demon Barber Shop where he has been cutting hair for decades. Jameson has been in the barbering business in Dumas for more than 60 years. On Saturday, friends, family, and former customers packed the small shop across the street from the Moore County Courthouse to wish him well. Jameson is hanging up his shears and retiring.
Fore! Borger Man Goes on Golf Club-Snatching Crime Spree Through Permian Basin
A Borger man has been arrested on a litany of felony charges (including theft) after an alleged week-long crime spree in the cities of Lubbock, Odessa, and Midland. On November 17, Golf Headquarters of Midland made a post on social media asking the public for help in identifying a "dirtbag that just robbed us of a bunch of golf clubs."
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Thanksgiving is finally here and fast food spots are closing for the holiday here’s a quick list of spots that report that they will be open on Nov. 24. Restaurant times listed are from google maps listed and can change according to google maps, customers are encouraged to call the restaurant […]
More Encounters with the Yellowstone Cast in Amarillo
When I first saw my friend, Tyler, post about sitting at a bar and having a conversation that is not a surprise. I think that is how I met Tyler myself. He is the kind of guy who has never met a stranger. He can strike a conversation up with just about anyone.
canyonnews.com
Umbarger community comes together for 71st annual sausage festival
After two years of not serving the traditional meal in parish hall, St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Umbarger opened its doors Sunday for its 71st annual sausage festival. “We are glad to be serving meals again because of the fellowship of people that we haven’t seen for two years,” public relations chairman Harold Artho said. The parish goal was to serve 2,000 meals.
KFDA
DPS announces office closures for Thanksgiving
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS has announced their office closures for Thanksgiving week. The offices will be closed starting at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 25.
Texas Panhandle Wins Big With 3 Best Counties In Texas For 2022
You may be scratching your head wondering if you read the headline right. You did. Apparently, we're living in the Lone Star land of milk and honey. The science is in, and if you're looking to make a move in Texas, the panhandle is apparently the place to be. The...
Amarillo ISD hears from parents, stakeholders on new ‘Amplify Texas’ curriculum
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – For more than an hour during Monday’s regular meeting of the Amarillo Independent School District’s Board of Trustees, the board heard from more than 30 community members regarding the recent implementation of the Amplify Texas Literacy Program at the majority of the district’s elementary campuses. During the meeting, some parents and […]
Doing Something Stupid This Holiday? Amarillo Police Says Think Again.
If there's one thing we can absolutely count on, it's people making bad decisions during the holiday season. Maybe having one too many and saying something to a family member they shouldn't have. It could be simply eating WAY too much at Thanksgiving and going into a two-day food coma. That extra piece of pie may not be worth it.
KFDA
Heal The City offers tips on dealing with anxiety and depression during holiday season
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Heal The City is a medical clinic that provides free medical care, including mental health care, to the uninsured. Reva Tilley of behavioral health services at Heal The City, shared some tips on dealing with anxiety and depression during the holiday season. Some of those include...
Texas Snowstorm 2022: Rising Temperatures Spike Risk of 'Heart Attack Snow'
Although forecast models show varying amounts, snow is expected to start Thanksgiving night and continue through Saturday morning.
