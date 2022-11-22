ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KFDA

Clients of Coming Home Amarillo thankful for the program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coming Home Amarillo helps homeless individuals year-round, and today its clients are thankful. Coming Home Amarillo started in 2018 and this year the program has helped 189 homeless individuals obtain long-term housing. The program defines success as progress toward wellness, self-sufficiency, and realizing individual goals. “We...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Bethesda’s annual Thanksgiving Outreach providing over 900 turkeys

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A church in Amarillo is serving the community this Thanksgiving by giving a meal, and this year they exceeded expectations. Bethesda Outreach Center, the outreach ministry arm of Trinity Fellowship Church, has served a record number of families this Thanksgiving season. Bethesda’s annual Thanksgiving Outreach provides...
AMARILLO, TX
987thebomb.com

Thanksgiving Blizzard In Amarillo? This One Isn’t From Dairy Queen.

So one of the things I was looking most forward to doing this Thanksgiving was putting the bird on the smoker and doing up Thanksgiving dinner right. Looks like those plans just got put on hold. The forecast was initially calling for some colder temps (no problem with smoking) and...
KFDA

City of Amarillo announces Thanksgiving holiday schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has announced a holiday schedule for the week of Thanksgiving. City Hall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov.25. The COA Solid Waste Department offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday. For residential and poly cart service, collections for Thursday routes will be on Wednesday.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

A Hometown Christmas Awaits You One Hour Outside Amarillo

It truly is the most wonderful time of the year! It's that time for all sorts of fun events focusing on Christmas and they are going on all over the place. Make sure you mark your calendars for Friday, December 2nd at 6 pm because downtown Borger is going to light up and fill up with all things Christmas.
BORGER, TX
KFDA

Panhandle PBS to air the making of Beethoven’s ‘Missa Solemnis’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle PBS is airing its five year long project the making of “Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis.”. The project began in 2018 and brought together nearly 200 Panhandle musicians and chorale singers to honor Beethoven’s legacy, which was originally set for 2020 for his 250th birthday but was delayed due to COVID-19.
PANHANDLE, TX
98.7 The Bomb

The Curse is Strong With this Amarillo Building

Amarillo is full of buildings. Some are quite old and historic, others brand new. Then you have the buildings that aren't old or new but can't seem to keep a business in them. Here is another edition of Amarillo's Cursed Buildings. Let me reiterate, that this doesn't mean that this building is haunted or full of ghosts, or even evil for that matter. It just means that it seems that no matter what business settles in the building it doesn't last long.
AMARILLO, TX
blackchronicle.com

Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight

A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
TEXAS STATE
inforney.com

Longtime Dumas barber retires

“It has been a while,” said longtime barber Jack Jameson as he stood next to the chair in the Demon Barber Shop where he has been cutting hair for decades. Jameson has been in the barbering business in Dumas for more than 60 years. On Saturday, friends, family, and former customers packed the small shop across the street from the Moore County Courthouse to wish him well. Jameson is hanging up his shears and retiring.
MOORE COUNTY, TX
canyonnews.com

Umbarger community comes together for 71st annual sausage festival

After two years of not serving the traditional meal in parish hall, St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Umbarger opened its doors Sunday for its 71st annual sausage festival. “We are glad to be serving meals again because of the fellowship of people that we haven’t seen for two years,” public relations chairman Harold Artho said. The parish goal was to serve 2,000 meals.
UMBARGER, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo ISD hears from parents, stakeholders on new ‘Amplify Texas’ curriculum

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – For more than an hour during Monday’s regular meeting of the Amarillo Independent School District’s Board of Trustees, the board heard from more than 30 community members regarding the recent implementation of the Amplify Texas Literacy Program at the majority of the district’s elementary campuses.  During the meeting, some parents and […]
AMARILLO, TX

