glensfallschronicle.com
Crazy trying to keep up with Warren County gov goings on
I attended Friday’s monthly meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. What emerged then and in the days thereafter was more than I bargained for. The board approved the 2023 budget, rebuffing two attempts to table it by supervisors who wanted the whole board and the public to take a fresh look.
NEWS10 ABC
More ARPA funds going out in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new wave of American Rescue Plan Act funding is set to head to nonprofits around the Glens Falls, Queensbury and Lake George regions. Warren County has OK’d over $1 million from its bank of ARPA funds to help out those still feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This Is The Smallest County In New York State
Recently I wrote an article about New York County with the least population, It's certainly a place where you can live and not have to deal with a lot of people. It is Hamilton County in the Adirondack region of New York State with a population of 5,161. The Smallest...
Rutland sheriff places off-duty deputy in New York shootout on unpaid leave
Vito Caselnova IV, who has served with the department since 2019, was listed Monday in fair condition at Albany Medical Center in New York. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rutland sheriff places off-duty deputy in New York shootout on unpaid leave.
Gag Order: Saratoga Springs Barred From Speaking About Shooting Involving VT Deputy: Report
City officials in upstate New York have been barred from making further public comments about the officer-involved shooting of a Vermont sheriff’s deputy, WNYT reports. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office got a temporary restraining order from a Supreme Court judge prohibiting Saratoga Springs officials from talking about or releasing video or audio from the incident, the outlet said.
New board to take closer look at citizens’ experience with Bennington police
Bennington’s Community Policing Advisory Review Board has set up an internal committee for community outreach, knowing that some residents have reported unfavorable experiences with town police. Read the story on VTDigger here: New board to take closer look at citizens’ experience with Bennington police.
WRGB
Analyst: Saratoga officials must consider impact on business when setting safety protocols
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — State police continue to investigate an officer involved shooting that happened Sunday morning in Saratoga Springs -- and as they work to learn more about the circumstances that surrounded this violence, city officials are weighing what policy changes might make nightlife in Saratoga safer.
Proposed rules target Lake George’s septic tanks
It's not pretty, but it's true - when protecting a lake, the stuff in your septic tank matters quite a bit. The Lake George Park Commission is currently proposing measures to keep those contents better contained, and the lake all the healthier for the trouble.
MV Crime Stoppers Seeking Help in Finding Local Fugitive
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man wanted by authorities following a bench warrant issued in Rome City Court. 39-year-old Anthony P. Chandler of Rome is wanted based on a warrant issued in Oneida County Drug Court, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Chandler was originally charged with Attempted-Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd Degree, based on a previous conviction. The warrant for Chandler's arrest was issued on November 4th.
WRGB
Vigil planned for Princetown double homicide victims
People in Schenectady County are honoring the lives of the man and woman shot to death in their home earlier this week. William Horwedel and Alesia Wadsworth were killed in their house on Reynolds Road in Princetown on Tuesday, according to New York State Police. 19 year old Nicholas Fiebka,...
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Commissioner Montagnino Inappropriately Intercedes in Shooting Inquiry
On Sunday afternoon, November 20, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim held a hastily called press conference to discuss the shootings that occurred early Sunday morning, November 20, in downtown Saratoga Springs. At the event, they released videos of the incident in spite of a request from authorities to not release the videos at this time.
WNYT
Skidmore College warns students of possible drugging at area bars
Skidmore College is warning students about possible drugging at local Saratoga Springs bars. This story was first reported by the Times Union. Campus security has sent out three alerts this semester about two Caroline Street establishments where students say they were drugged. In each alert, security states that the student...
Double homicide investigation in Schenectady County
New York state police is confirming they were called to around Reynolds Road in the Mariaville/Princetown area.
What’s next once Glens Falls’ Lehigh plant closes?
Next year, the city of Glens Falls is set to lose one of the factories that operate along its southern edge on the Hudson River. It was announced last week that Lehigh Cement Co. would close its Glens Falls plant next year, after over 100 years in the city. The city didn't have much advance notice.
glensfallschronicle.com
Our November 23 front page
Happy Thanksgiving! Wolverines are instant powerhouse. Plight of the mama bear. What a full house looks like! End of the Indians. Sterling Goodspeed’s good book of short stories. Warren County gov goings on. At the Q: 31st North Country Fest of Trees!. Lehigh Cement plant in Glens Falls to shut down in 2023; 85 jobs. Park & Elm drew open house crowd. Hudson Fall’s Jonathan Beagle is league Rookie of Week for UAlbany. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
News 12
Students slime Greenwich teachers after donating 4,000 pounds of food to nonprofit
Children at North Mianus Elementary School got to slime their teachers today as a reward for reaching their goal of donating food to a nonprofit. The school met their goal of donating over 4,000 pounds of food to the nonprofit Neighbor to Neighbor. The children were rewarded with an opportunity...
adirondackalmanack.com
LeClair Family Donates 127 Acres to Saratoga PLAN for New Curtis Preserve in Corinth
In 1986, Patricia LeClair and her husband built a house on nine acres of land in Corinth that they bought from neighbors, Jack Curtis and Mary Curtis. Jack, Mary’s brother, was an old friend of Patricia’s husband. Over the years, Mary and Patricia became close and Patricia frequently walked in the woods that spread across both the LeClair and Curtis’ properties. After Jack and Mary passed away, the Curtis’ property was left to the LeClair family.
Capital Region businesses get ready for retail cannabis
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first round of retail cannabis licenses was distributed on Monday with 36 approved applications, including four right here in the Capital Region. The approvals came after a federal judge blocked five regions in the state from issuing cannabis licenses after a lawsuit from a Michigan-based company. That federal ruling remains […]
wamc.org
Saratoga Springs mayor backs earlier closing time, perimeter at nightlife area after Sunday shootings
The mayor of Saratoga Springs, New York says while he expects the city’s active nightlife scene to be safe during this busy holiday week, changes are coming soon. It comes after city police shot an off-duty Rutland, Vermont sheriff’s deputy early Sunday after the deputy allegedly exchanged gunfire with another man following an altercation. The deputy was reportedly shot after repeated commands to drop his gun by city police. Three people were injured in a harrowing scene city officials shared via body camera footage Sunday. Democratic Mayor Ron Kim, a former city public safety commissioner, says the downtown shootout was a stunning development in an area with years of late-night drama. Kim spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus:
Police carry the torch at Lake George Polar Plunge
Over the weekend, a torch was carried for a cause. The annual Special Olympics New York Polar Plunge was held on the shores of Shepard Park Beach in Lake George, supporting the state's Special Olympic Games. This year, state law enforcement got the honor of leading the pack into Lake George's not-frozen-but-cold waters.
