Warren County, NY

glensfallschronicle.com

Crazy trying to keep up with Warren County gov goings on

I attended Friday’s monthly meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. What emerged then and in the days thereafter was more than I bargained for. The board approved the 2023 budget, rebuffing two attempts to table it by supervisors who wanted the whole board and the public to take a fresh look.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

More ARPA funds going out in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new wave of American Rescue Plan Act funding is set to head to nonprofits around the Glens Falls, Queensbury and Lake George regions. Warren County has OK’d over $1 million from its bank of ARPA funds to help out those still feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Gag Order: Saratoga Springs Barred From Speaking About Shooting Involving VT Deputy: Report

City officials in upstate New York have been barred from making further public comments about the officer-involved shooting of a Vermont sheriff’s deputy, WNYT reports. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office got a temporary restraining order from a Supreme Court judge prohibiting Saratoga Springs officials from talking about or releasing video or audio from the incident, the outlet said.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WIBX 950

MV Crime Stoppers Seeking Help in Finding Local Fugitive

The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man wanted by authorities following a bench warrant issued in Rome City Court. 39-year-old Anthony P. Chandler of Rome is wanted based on a warrant issued in Oneida County Drug Court, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Chandler was originally charged with Attempted-Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd Degree, based on a previous conviction. The warrant for Chandler's arrest was issued on November 4th.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Vigil planned for Princetown double homicide victims

People in Schenectady County are honoring the lives of the man and woman shot to death in their home earlier this week. William Horwedel and Alesia Wadsworth were killed in their house on Reynolds Road in Princetown on Tuesday, according to New York State Police. 19 year old Nicholas Fiebka,...
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Commissioner Montagnino Inappropriately Intercedes in Shooting Inquiry

On Sunday afternoon, November 20, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim held a hastily called press conference to discuss the shootings that occurred early Sunday morning, November 20, in downtown Saratoga Springs. At the event, they released videos of the incident in spite of a request from authorities to not release the videos at this time.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Skidmore College warns students of possible drugging at area bars

Skidmore College is warning students about possible drugging at local Saratoga Springs bars. This story was first reported by the Times Union. Campus security has sent out three alerts this semester about two Caroline Street establishments where students say they were drugged. In each alert, security states that the student...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Our November 23 front page

Happy Thanksgiving! Wolverines are instant powerhouse. Plight of the mama bear. What a full house looks like! End of the Indians. Sterling Goodspeed’s good book of short stories. Warren County gov goings on. At the Q: 31st North Country Fest of Trees!. Lehigh Cement plant in Glens Falls to shut down in 2023; 85 jobs. Park & Elm drew open house crowd. Hudson Fall’s Jonathan Beagle is league Rookie of Week for UAlbany. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
WARREN COUNTY, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

LeClair Family Donates 127 Acres to Saratoga PLAN for New Curtis Preserve in Corinth

In 1986, Patricia LeClair and her husband built a house on nine acres of land in Corinth that they bought from neighbors, Jack Curtis and Mary Curtis. Jack, Mary’s brother, was an old friend of Patricia’s husband. Over the years, Mary and Patricia became close and Patricia frequently walked in the woods that spread across both the LeClair and Curtis’ properties. After Jack and Mary passed away, the Curtis’ property was left to the LeClair family.
CORINTH, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Capital Region businesses get ready for retail cannabis

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first round of retail cannabis licenses was distributed on Monday with 36 approved applications, including four right here in the Capital Region. The approvals came after a federal judge blocked five regions in the state from issuing cannabis licenses after a lawsuit from a Michigan-based company. That federal ruling remains […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
wamc.org

Saratoga Springs mayor backs earlier closing time, perimeter at nightlife area after Sunday shootings

The mayor of Saratoga Springs, New York says while he expects the city’s active nightlife scene to be safe during this busy holiday week, changes are coming soon. It comes after city police shot an off-duty Rutland, Vermont sheriff’s deputy early Sunday after the deputy allegedly exchanged gunfire with another man following an altercation. The deputy was reportedly shot after repeated commands to drop his gun by city police. Three people were injured in a harrowing scene city officials shared via body camera footage Sunday. Democratic Mayor Ron Kim, a former city public safety commissioner, says the downtown shootout was a stunning development in an area with years of late-night drama. Kim spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus:
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Police carry the torch at Lake George Polar Plunge

Over the weekend, a torch was carried for a cause. The annual Special Olympics New York Polar Plunge was held on the shores of Shepard Park Beach in Lake George, supporting the state's Special Olympic Games. This year, state law enforcement got the honor of leading the pack into Lake George's not-frozen-but-cold waters.
LAKE GEORGE, NY

Community Policy